Popular Items

Hot Latte

$3.75+

Smooth, rich espresso combined with steamed milk

Coffee Menu

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.60+

Smooth, nutty hot brewed coffee

Pumpkin Harvest Coffee

Pumpkin Harvest Coffee

$2.85+

Smooth, nutty hot brewed coffee

Hot Latte

$3.75+

Smooth, rich espresso combined with steamed milk

Rollo Latte

$4.00+

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.35+

Hot Macchiato

$4.00+

Two shots of smooth, rich espresso on top of steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Smooth, rich espresso topped with velvety frothed milk

Hot Americano

$2.50+

Smooth, rich espresso combined with hot water

Hot Mocha

$4.25+

Smooth, rich espresso combined with chocolate syrup and steamed milk

Espresso Shot

$0.90+

Smooth, rich espresso

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

A smooth, nutty blend poured over ice to conquer any morning blues

Banana Split Iced Coffee

$3.70+

Pumpkin Harvest Iced Coffee

$3.85+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Chocolatey, nutty dark roast steeped coffee poured over ice

Pumpkin Harvest Brew

$3.95+

Chocolatey, nutty dark roast steeped coffee poured over ice

Iced Latte

$3.80+

Smooth, rich espresso mixed with milk poured over ice

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.45+

Iced Rollo Latte

$4.10+

Smooth, rich espresso mixed with milk poured over ice

Iced Macchiato

$4.15+

Two shots of smooth, rich espresso layered on top of milk and ice

Iced Americano

$2.65+

Smooth, rich espresso combined with water over ice

Iced Mocha

$4.35+

Smooth, rich espresso combined with chocolate syrup and milk poured over ice

Iced Espresso

$0.95+

Smooth, rich espresso poured over ice

Frozen Coffee

Frozen Latte

$4.00+

Smooth, rich espresso, milk, and ice blended together

Non Coffee Beverages

Hot Drinks

Hot Chai Latte

$2.75+

Cozy Hot Chai

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Caramel Apple

$3.20+

Spiced Apple Cider

$2.60+

Hot Tea

$2.05+

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.40+

Cold Drinks

Iced Chai

$2.95+

Cozy Iced Chai

$3.10+

Frozen Chai

$2.95+

Chocolate Milk

$2.05+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Frozen Lemonade

$2.15+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.65+

Berry Patch Refresher

$2.25+

Iced Tea

$1.75+

Milk

$1.55+

Frozen Cocoa

$3.00+

Iced Apple Spiced Cider

$2.65+

Iced Caramel Apple

$3.25+