Cream & Sugar Coffee Co. 24 West Pike Street
Coffee Menu
Hot Coffee
Smooth, nutty hot brewed coffee
Pumpkin Harvest Coffee
Hot Latte
Smooth, rich espresso combined with steamed milk
Rollo Latte
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Hot Macchiato
Two shots of smooth, rich espresso on top of steamed milk
Cappuccino
Smooth, rich espresso topped with velvety frothed milk
Hot Americano
Smooth, rich espresso combined with hot water
Hot Mocha
Smooth, rich espresso combined with chocolate syrup and steamed milk
Espresso Shot
Smooth, rich espresso
Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee
A smooth, nutty blend poured over ice to conquer any morning blues
Banana Split Iced Coffee
Pumpkin Harvest Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Chocolatey, nutty dark roast steeped coffee poured over ice
Pumpkin Harvest Brew
Iced Latte
Smooth, rich espresso mixed with milk poured over ice
Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte
Iced Rollo Latte
Iced Macchiato
Two shots of smooth, rich espresso layered on top of milk and ice
Iced Americano
Smooth, rich espresso combined with water over ice
Iced Mocha
Smooth, rich espresso combined with chocolate syrup and milk poured over ice
Iced Espresso
Smooth, rich espresso poured over ice