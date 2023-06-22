Buy Gift Cards
Bite Creole Kitchen
FOOD
DRINKS
Entrees
Old Skool
A La Carte
FOOD
Entrees
3 lollipops Lamb Chops, eggs, grits, and honey butter biscuit
$32.00
Salmon Croquettes over rice
$17.00
Shrimp & Grits
$20.00
Catfish, Honey Butter Biscuits, and creole grits
$18.00
4 Whole Wings, Butter Grits, & Honey butter biscuits
$16.00
Egg Cheese and Sausage Sandwich
$9.00
Old Skool
Wet Wing Pack
$17.50
Chicken Philly
$15.00
A La Carte
2 Eggs
$4.00
Bacon
$4.00
Sausage
$4.00
Home Fries
$5.00
Pancake
$4.00
DRINKS
N/A Bevs
orange juice
$3.00
San Pellegrino
$3.00
Water
$2.00
Apple Juice
$2.00
Cocktails
Peach Bellini
$10.00
Strawberry Martini
$15.00
Lemon Drop
$15.00
Pineapple Mojito
$15.00
Classic Mimosa
$10.00
Grand Mimosas
$15.00
Bite Creole Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(440) 319-7892
30480 Lakeshore Blvd # A, Willowick, OH 44095
All hours
