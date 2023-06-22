Bite Creole Kitchen

FOOD

Entrees

3 lollipops Lamb Chops, eggs, grits, and honey butter biscuit

$32.00

Salmon Croquettes over rice

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Catfish, Honey Butter Biscuits, and creole grits

$18.00

4 Whole Wings, Butter Grits, & Honey butter biscuits

$16.00

Egg Cheese and Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Old Skool

Wet Wing Pack

$17.50

Chicken Philly

$15.00

A La Carte

2 Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Pancake

$4.00

DRINKS

N/A Bevs

orange juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cocktails

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Strawberry Martini

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Pineapple Mojito

$15.00

Classic Mimosa

$10.00

Grand Mimosas

$15.00