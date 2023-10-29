CRED Cafe’ 6340 East Jefferson Avenue
Food Menu
Sandwiches
Soups
Small Plates
Shrimp Cocktail
$24.00
jumbo shrimp, old bay, sauce
Charcuterie Board
$19.00
3 meats, 3 cheese, fruit, crackers
Mixed Nuts
$6.00
assorted nuts
Chopped Salad
$11.00
romaine, cucumber, onion, tomato, red pepper, cheese
Deviled Eggs
$12.00
Loaded Twice Baked Potato
$10.00
russel potato, sour cream, chives, cheese
Whipped Feta Dip
$13.00
creamy feta, spicy honey, thyme, bread
Pizza
White Pizza Bianca
$16.00
ricotta, olive oil, garlic, italian seasoning, fontina, mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$21.00
cut shrimp, garlic, lemon, mozzarella, parmigiano, parsley
Supreme Pizza
$19.00
pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms
Pepperoni
$14.00
cheese and pepperoni
Veggie
$15.00
peppers, onion, mushroom, olives
Bbq Chicken
$17.00
chicken, bbq sauce, cheese
Build Your Own Pizza
$10.00
cheese plus additional toppings
Cafe Menu
Beverages
CRED Cafe’ 6340 East Jefferson Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(313) 445-5236
Closed