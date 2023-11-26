Creekside Alehouse
Food Menu
Starters
- Tortilla Chips$7.00
Fresh made tortilla chips w/ choice of salsa, queso, or beer cheese
- Creekside Combo$18.00
- Totchos$13.00
A spin on nachos, but with tots!
- Bull Bites$12.00
Sirloin bites seasoned and cooked to order
- Chicken Wings$13.00
Best in town. Try our house seasoning, Lemon pepper, sweet BBQ, Spicy, Garlic parmesan, or ghost pepper
- Beef Skewers$12.00
Marinated flank steak on a stick (6)
- BBQ Chicken Skewers$11.00
Sweet BBQ Chicken on a stick (6)
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$10.00
Buttery garlic bread w/ shredded, melted cheese
- Jalapeno Poppers$11.00
Cream cheese stuffed jalapenos
- Mozz Sticks$11.00
Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks w/ marinara
- Street Tacos$13.00
Soft corn tortillas w/ steak, chicken, or ground beef topped with pico, onions, diced tomatoes, cilantro & jalapeno
- Nachos$15.00
Fresh made chips w/ steak, chicken, or ground beef topped w/ diced tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, black olives & cilantro
- Pretzel with Beer Cheese$11.00
Jumbo pretzel w/ beer cheese dip
- Cheese Board$12.00
Blend of cheese cubes and crackers
- Veggie Plate$10.00
Mix of seasonal veggies w/ dip
- Quesadilla$11.00
Cheese quesadilla. Add chicken or steak +$
- Sliders$13.00
3 Mini burgers with choice of beef, chicken, or sweet BBQ pulled pork
Soups and Salads
- Soup Cup$4.00
Soup of the day
- Soup Bowl$7.00
Soup of the day
- Chili Cup$5.00
Homemade chili
- Chili Bowl$8.00
Homemade chili
- Caesar$11.00
Classic Caesar. Add Chicken or shrimp +$
- Cobb$16.00
Fresh greens w/ chicken, bacon, tomato, olives, egg, avocado, & bleu cheese crumbles
- Steak and Bleu$17.00
Grilled steak w/ onion, mushrooms & bleu cheese crumbles
- Mandarin Orange Chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken w/ mandarin oranges, cabbage, & crunchy chow mein noodles
- Garden Fresh$12.00
Fresh green mix w/ choice of dressing
Sandwiches
- Club$14.00
Double decker w/ sliced roasted turkey, ham, bacon, swiss & cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomtato, & mayo on choice of toasted bread
- BLT$13.00
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato on choice of bread
- Reuben$14.00
Grilled corned beef w/ sauerkraut, swiss & 1000 island dressing on rye bread
- Turkey Bacon Ranch$15.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato /w ranch on choice of bread
- French Dip$14.00
Thin sliced roast beef served on a french roll w/ au jus
- Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Grilled beef, peppers, and onions w/ beer cheese on a pioneer roll
- BBQ Pulled Pork$14.00
Sweet BBQ pulled pork w/ coleslaw
- Crispy Chicken$15.00
Hand breaded crispy chicken w/ lettuce & tomato
Baskets
Burgers
- Old Fashioned$13.00
Our Classic burger topped with sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onion
- The Viking$14.00
Bacon, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo
- Western Smokehouse$15.00
Onion rings, bacon, sharp cheddar w/ sweet BBQ sauce
- Le Burger Dip$13.00
Burger patty w/ swiss cheese on a french roll w/ au jus
- Hot Buffalo Bleu$15.00
Dipped & cooked in buffalo sauce w/ bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & red onion
- Good 'ol Farmboy$16.00
Slice of ham, sharp cheddar, and fried egg w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo
- Shrooms and Swine$15.00
Bacon & swiss w/ sauteed mushrooms
- Alaskan Salmon$16.00
Salmon patty w/ coleslaw, tomato & tartar
- Elk$18.00
Elk patty w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion
- Veggie Black Bean$13.00
Vegetarian patty /w sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onion
Steaks
Pasta
Sides
Breakfast Menu
Favorites
- Creekside Breakfast$13.00
2 eggs w/ choice of 2 bacon strips, 1 sausage patty, 2 sausage links, or 1 slice of ham. Hash browns or country potatoes. Toast or pancakes
- Eggs Benedict$14.00
2 soft poached eggs w/ sliced ham on an english muffin topped w/ hollandaise. Served w/ hash browns or country potatoes
- Cali Benedict$16.00
2 soft poached eggs w/ spinach, avocado, green onion, black olives, and tomato on an english muffin topped w/ hollandaise
- Country Benedict$14.00
2 soft poached & sausage patties on biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served w/ hash browns or country potatoes
- Breakfast Sammie$10.00
A fried or scrambled egg w/ cheese & choice of bacon, sausage, or ham on an english muffin. Served with hash browns or country potatoes
- Biscuits n Gravy$14.00
Sausage gravy over 2 biscuits & 2 eggs any style. Served w/ hash browns or country potatoes
- Steak and Eggs$18.00
8oz sirloin cooked to order* w/ 2 eggs any style. Served w/ hash browns or country potatoes. Toast or pancakes
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.00
Handmade, breaded & fried beef cutlet w/ sausage gravy & 2 eggs any style. Served w/ hashbrowns or country potatoes. Toast or pancakes
Griddle Classics
Omelets/Scrambles/Burritos
- California$16.00
bacon, tomatoes, black olives & cheddar jack topped w/ avocado, served w/ salsa
- Denver$14.00
Ham, bell peppers, onions, & cheddar jack
- Joe's Special$16.00
Seasoned ground beef, spinach, onions, tomatoes, & cheddar jack
- Taco$16.00
Seasoned ground beef, black olives, onions, tomatoes, & cheddar jack. Served w/ salsa &sour cream
- Build your own$15.00
Build your own. Choice of cheese, meat & vegetable
Sides
Kid's Menu
Kids
- Hamburger$7.00
Kid sized burger /w fries or tots
- Cheeseburger$8.00
Burger w/ cheese, fries or tots
- Popdogs$7.00
Mini corn dog bites w/ fries or tots
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Traditional grilled cheese sandwich w/ fries or tots
- Mini Tacos$7.00
Mini tacos w/ fries or tots
- Chicken Fingers$8.00
Crispy chicken fingers w/ fries or tots
- Mac n Cheese$7.00
Cheesy macaroni w/ fries or tots
- Fruit Bowl$8.00
Mixed fruit bowl