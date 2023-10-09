Creole Connection 432 8th Avenue West
Main Menu
Starters
3 Fried Fish Sliders Dressed With Lettuce Tomato & Remoulade Sauce
Surf N Turf With Our Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll Topped With Remoulade
House Made Seafood Boudin Balls Over Remoulade Sauce
Deep Fried Green Tomatoes Over Remoulade
Alligator Bites, Comes With Remoulade & Sweet Chili
Crawfish Cream Sauce, Fried Catfish & Grilled Shrimp Over Cajun Fries
Main Course
Southern Fried Chicken Wings & A Vanilla Belgian Waffle Topped With Our Signature Compound Strawberry Butter
Chef's Signature Secret Cream Sauce & Grilled Shrimp Over Thick Rich Cheese Grits With Toast
Creamy Cajun Trio Pasta, Sausage, Chicken & Shrimp Pasta Served With Garlic Bread
Lobster Tails, Grilled Or Fried Comes With Seafood Rice & Asparagus
Fried Seafood Platter, 6pcs Shrimp, Catfish Over Fries & A Seafood Boudin Ball
Blackened Catfish Over Dirty Rice & Topped With And Grill Shrimp With Gravy Or Seafood Sauce
Chopped Romaine, Fresh Parmesan, Croutons & Grilled Salmon