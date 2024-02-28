Creole Orleans@E College 2670 East College Avenue
Egg Rolls
Entrées
- Jerk Turkey Wings$16.00+
Oven Roasted Turkey Wings Smothered in a Mild Jerk Gravy. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side. (Mild Jerk)
- Smothered Turkey Wings (Brown gravy)$21.00
- Spicy Creole Fried Turkey Wing$22.00
- Chargrilled BBQ Jerk Chicken ( Dark Meat)$16.50
3 piece Chargrilled Chicken served Covered In Our Homemade BBQ or Jerk Sauce. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side (Mild 🌶)
- Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast (White Meat)$17.50
Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast Chopped and Topped with Jerk Gravy. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side and Bread. (Mild Jerk)
- Stewed chicken$17.50
- Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Combo$19.50
Grilled Chicken Breast and Grilled Jerk Shrimp Mixed in a Mild Jerk Gravy. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side (Mild Jerk)
- Creole Stewed Oxtails$35.00
Large Hand trimmed Oxtails in Savory Creole Gravy. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side and Bread. (Creole Savory)
- Grilled Lamb Chops$31.00
3 Grilled Lamb Chops topped with our Savory Oxtail Gravy. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side.
- Roasted Salmon$21.50
Oven Roasted Salmon Fillet in a Savory Creole Gravy. Topped with Bell Peppers, Red Onions, & Fresh Parsley. Includes 1 Rice, 1 Side (Creole)
- Whole Snapper$28.00
Sides
Pasta
- Jerk Rasta Pasta (Vegetarian)$12.00
Penne Pasta covered in our Signature Jerk Flavored Alfredo Sauce. (Add protein for additional cost)
- (Large) Haitian Spaghetti$14.00
Haitian Spaghetti w/Ground Beef, Mixed Bell Peppers and Onions.
- (Small) Haitian Spaghetti$7.00
Haitian Spaghetti w/Ground Beef, Mixed Bell Peppers and Onions.
Xtra's
Specials
- Nola Style Redbeans ( Beef Sausage & Turkey)$8.75+
Traditional Style Haitian Legume with Beef & Blue Crab.
- Crawfish Etouffee$9.75+
Crawfish in a NOLA Style Roux.
- ( Blue Crab And Beef ) Haitian Legume$12.50+
New Orleans Style Red Beans w/Smoked Beef Sausage and Turkey.
- Fried Turkey Tasso$15.00
- Lambi (Stewed Counch) w/ white rice & bean sauce 😋$24.50