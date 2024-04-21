Crepe Brulee
SO Crepe
- Crepe Brulee$8.50
- Very Berry$9.00
Custard, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, granola, strawberry D,
- Banana Biscoff Pudding$8.50
Custard, biscoff butter, banana, vanilla wafers
- Lemon blueberry cheesecake crepe$9.00
Lemon, vanilla ice cream, whip cream, blueberry, graham crackers, blueberry filling
- The Rockiest Road$9.00
Rocky road ice cream, whip cream, almonds, pretzels, chocolate drizzle, Caramel drizzle
- The Flintstone Crepe$10.00
Custard, Vanilla Ice cream, whip cream, blueberry, fruity pebbles, graham crackers, condensed milk, strawberry drizzle
- SO Build Your Own (BYO)$5.00
- SO Vegan BYO$6.00
- SO Gluten Free BYO$6.00
Crepe Brulee Location and Ordering Hours
(505) 494-9138
Open now • Closes at 10PM