Crepe Factory LLC
0
Specialty Sweet Crepes
Specialty Savory Crepes
Build Your Own Crepe
Drinks
Snacks
Combo
Chef Niko's Special
$12.99
Naples Crepe
$10.99
Estero Crepe
$10.99
Marco Island Crepe
$10.99
Bonita Springs Crepe
$10.99
Florida Crepe
$12.99
Build Your Own Crepe
$6.99
Water
$2.00
Pepsi
$2.00
Chips
$2.00
Combo
$14.99
Crepe Factory LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(207) 360-1041
7505 Grand Lely Drive, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Closed
All hours
