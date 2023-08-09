Crepes & Burgers 8000 Auburn Blvd
DRINKS
Fountain Drinks
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Iced Coffee
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Latte
$4.75
Mocha
$4.75
Chai Latte
$3.75
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Mexican Hot Chocolate
$4.25
London Fog
$3.75
Apple Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Italian Soda
$3.25
Hot Tea
$3.25
Cappuccino
$3.50
Americano
$3.25
Draft Beer
$6.00
Bottle Beer
$5.50
Wine
$8.00
Cafe Au Lait
$3.50
Mimosa
$8.50
Bottomless Mimosa
$15.00
Bottle Mimosa
$28.00
Milkshake
$5.25
SAVORY CREPES
BURGERS
STACKS
GOURMET SANDWICHES
SALADS
PASTA
KIDS MENU
DESSERT CREPES
DAILY SPECIALS
SIDES
Side of Bacon
$3.99
Side of Chicken Apple Sausage
$3.99
Garlic Fries
$5.29
Onion Rings
$5.29
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.29
Country Potatoes
$3.99
Fries
$4.99
Fresh Fruit Salad
$7.99
Bowl of Fruit
$3.50
Cup of Fruit
$2.00
Side BBQ
$0.25
Side Ranch
$0.25
Side Mayo
$0.99
Side Habanero Mayo
$0.99
Side Chipotle Aioli
$0.99
Side Chipotle Hollandaise
$0.99
Side Regular Hollandaise
$0.99
Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
$0.25
Side 1000 Island
$0.25
Large side of House Dressing
$4.00
Side of Toast
$3.29
Side 1 Egg
$1.99
Side 2 Eggs
$3.00
Side of Avocado
$2.50
