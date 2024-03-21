A la Folie 1051 East 18th Street
Food Menu
Savory Crepes
- La Nordique$15.00
Norwegian smoked salmon slices, topped with dill, lemon, and crème fraiche
- La Fermiere$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, roasted sweet peppers, baby spinach, caramelized onions, and topped with italian 5 cheeses and our homemade béchamel sauce
- Caprese$16.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella slices, tomato slices, spinach, and topped with a rich pesto sauce and balsamic reduction
- Brie It On$13.00
A rich and creamy and melting french brie with ham slices
- Brie It Is$13.00
Fig jam, melting french brie slices, and apple slices
- Croque Monsieur$11.00
A crepe covered by a thin layer of mustard, topped with ham, melting italian five cheese, and topped with our homemade béchamel sauce
- Croque Madame$12.00
A crepe covered by a thin layer of mustard, filled with ham, melting italian five cheese, and topped with our bechamel sauce
- Forrestiere$13.00
A crepe topped with ham, mushrooms, spinach, and melting italian five cheese, and topped with our homemade béchamel sauce
- A La Tikka$16.00
Chicken slices marinated in yogurt and Indian spices, topped with spinach, tikka sauce, fried onions, cilantro, and crème fraiche
- Nature$13.00
A crepe filled with cooked spinach, mushrooms, roasted sweet peppers, caramelized onions, italian five cheese, and our homemade béchamel sauce
- Santa Fe$16.00
Sweet Crepes
- La Reine$9.00
A crepe covered with melting Nutella, fresh sliced strawberries, and topped with homemade whipped cream
- Elliot$9.00
A crepe covered with melting Nutella, fresh sliced strawberries, banana slices, and topped with homemade whipped cream
- Normandy$10.00
A crepe filled with sautéed butter cinnamon apples slices and topped with our homemade salted butter caramel, and topped with homemade whipped cream
- Paris$8.00
A crepe filled with warm Nutella and topped with homemade whipped cream
- Caramel$8.00
A crepe covered with our homemade salted butter caramel and topped with homemade whipped cream
- Choco$8.00
A crepe filled with sliced banana and hershey's chocolate sauce, and topped with homemade whipped cream
- Mon Amour$14.00
A crepe filled with sautéed butter cinnamon apples flambe in cognac and served with vanilla ice cream topped with pecans and Baileys
- Suzette$13.00
A crepe topped with caramelized butter and sugar, orange juice and zest, and topped with Grand Marnier
- Sunshine$10.00
- Tess$10.00
- Normandy a La Mode$11.00
- Foster Pas Mal$11.00
- Sugar and Spice$7.00
Viennoiseries
- Butter Croissant$5.00
A buttery rich, flaky, layered dough rolled in a crescent. As good as it gets and sometimes better than in many bakeries in France. Perfect as a sandwich, dipped in a coffee or hot chocolate or just eaten slightly warm by itself
- Chocolate Croissant$6.00
A chocolate bar rolled inside a flaky and crispy croissant
- Pistachio Chocolate Croissant$7.00
A chocolate and pistachio bar rolled into a flaky and crispy croissant buttery and flaky croissant
- Individual Babka$7.00
Chocolate, pistachio, or cinnamon a brioche dough filled with a chocolate, pistachio or cinnamon paste and rolled on itself
- Family Babka$20.00
Chocolate, pistachio, or cinnamon a brioche dough filled with a chocolate, pistachio or cinnamon paste and rolled on itself
- Individual Brioche$6.00
An egg and butter rich dough made over two days. Perfect for ading jam or dipping in hot chocolate or coffee
- Family Brioche$18.00
An egg and butter rich dough made over two days. Perfect for ading jam or dipping in hot chocolate or coffee
- Pain Suisse$7.00
A flattened brioche filled with vanilla pastry cream and chocolate chips or vanilla pastry cream and fresh raspberries
- Cruffin$8.00
Lemon, chocolate, caramel, or lemon raspberry cream. A croissant dough rolled and baked in a muffin tin filled with cream and topped with mascarpone whipped cream. The outside is flaky and the inside is soft and creamy
- Kouign-Amann$7.00
- Almond Croissant$7.00
- Multinut Croissant$7.00
Pastries
- Choux a La Crème$7.00
Choux dough prepared with a craqulelin and filled with its choice of cream and topped with a mascarpone whipped cream
- Individual Chouquettes$1.50
Choux dough baked with crystal sugars. Rich, light, sweet and airy. A classic that is wonderful for oneself or to share
- Pack of 5 Chouquettes$6.00
Choux dough baked with crystal sugars. Rich, light, sweet and airy. A classic that is wonderful for oneself or to share
- Pack of 10 Chouquettes$10.00
Choux dough baked with crystal sugars. Rich, light, sweet and airy. A classic that is wonderful for oneself or to share
- Fruit Tartelettes$6.00
A sable breton tart base-rich and buttery, topped with vanilla pastry cream, raspberries or blueberries, and mascarpone whipped cream
- Chocolate Caramel Tartelette$7.00
Pastry shell filled with a layer of caramel and a creamy chocolate ganache, and topped with italian meringue
- Lemon Tartelette Dome$7.00
A sablee breton base with a lemon dome tart topped with little suisse meringues
- Tiramisu Tartelettes$10.00
A sweet pastry shell topped with a fin sponge cake imbibed in coffee, a layer of coffee ganache, a soft and melty praline café center, finally topped with cofee ganache and mascarpone
- St Honore Tartelette$10.00
A sweet pastry tart shells filled with a vanilla chiboust cream, topped with small choux filled of chiboust cream and caramelized, and a vanilla mascarpone whipped cream
- Milleufeueille$9.00
A pastry with layered puff pastry filled with pastry cream
- Full Flan$48.00
- Flan Slice$8.00