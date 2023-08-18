Crescent Ridge Food Truck
Dairy
White Milk (Includes Bottle Deposit)
Chocolate Milk (Includes Bottle Deposit)
Crescent Ridge 1% Milk actually starts out as rich, creamy whole milk. Working one small batch at a time, we slowly blend in super-premium non-fat milk to make the richest 1% Milk you've ever tasted. Sometimes we even add a dash of our favorite chocolate powder because...well, actually, we can't imagine a reason why we wouldn't.
Coffee Milk Quart (Includes Bottle Deposit)
3rd Place Winner at 2019 World Dairy Expo Championship Product Contest - SCORE: 99.95/100 - The Rhode Island staple has made its way north! Made using the creamiest Crescent Ridge whole milk and a Fair Trade Organic cold brew coffee extract, you can be sure that this coffee milk is the best New England has to offer. Shake well before enjoying! Ingredients: Whole Milk, Coffee Extract, Cane Sugar
CR Bottled 1\2 &1\2
Egg Nog (includes bottle deposit)
It's back! Rich, delicous Crescent Ridge egg nog is the ultimate holiday treat and a long standing tradition with many local families. Made with heavy cream, the perfect amount of spice and bottled in glass to preserve taste...if you haven't tried it, you're missing out!
Eggs Dozen
Organic Eggs 1/2 Dozen
Whipped Cream Can (14oz)
It doesn't taste any fresher unless it's straight from the cow! Just pull off the red cap, press the nozzle and enjoy the most delicious, farm-fresh whipped cream ever. It's light, fluffy and perfect every time with no fuss or mess. Why whisk it? Cream, water, nonfat milk, sugar, stabilizer (mono and diglyceride carrageenan), natural vanilla flavor and nitrous oxide as whipping propellant.
Cabot Cream Cheese
Sour Cream(pint)
When you want the ultimate, full-bodied sour cream; rich in taste, extravagantly thick and completely fresh and all natural - Cabot Sour Cream is it. Sensational for snacks and your favorite recipes.
Cottage Cheese(16oz)
Cabot's old-fashioned, Vermont-style cottage cheese is high in protein, low in fat and a good source of calcium. They even add live L. acidophilous and B. bifidus cultures for an extra health boost. When it comes to a healthy snack, enjoy the great taste of Cabot's cottage cheese.
Oakhurst Half and Half(pint)
Enjoy quality Half and Half from our friends at Oakhurst. It is a perfect companion for your morning coffee. Or give it a try in your hot chocolate, and add some to your favorite recipes too.
Oakhurst Heavy Cream (1pint)
Light Cream
Cabot Salted Butter (1lb)
Cabot salted butter, made in Vermont, is rich and bursting with flavor. This butter is made from pure, natural, sweet cream-with just a pinch of salt. It took first place at the 2003 U.S. Cheese Championships.
Cabot Unsalted Butter (1lb)
Made from pure, sweet natural cream, this dairy farm staple is one of life's simple pleasures. Cabot's Unsalted Butter is rich and creamy, and with no salt added, it's the perfect ingredient for your baking and cooking needs.
Turkey Butter
Family and friends will love Keller’s Creamery Turkey Shaped Butter at your Thanksgiving Dinner. Use the butter as a tasty, creamy accompaniment on bread rolls and many other Thanksgiving dishes.
Christmas Tree Butter
Sidehill 32oz Plain Yogurt
Sidehill 32oz LF Vanilla Yogurt
AB Almond Milk 64oz
New Products
The Adventures of George and Max
Capone Foods Lasagna
They blend fresh whole milk Ricotta cheese with roasted peppers, eggs, Pecorino Romano cheese a touch of sour cream and spices and then layer it between fresh sheets pasta, laced with their Plum Tomato and Basil sauce. Allow to rest and settle for 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Locally handmade, Capone's Cheese Lasagna is bound to become a tradition in your house for those busy nights!
Volante Farms Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Spiral Pasta Tossed in a Creamy Cheese Sauce topped with Seasoned Panko Crumbs and Baked until Golden Brown
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Cape Cod Cheese
Ingredients: Flour (Wheat flour niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), cheese (pasteurized milk, cultured pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes), water, puree (water, tomatoes in sea salt, citric acid), canola oil, salt, yeast, sugar, spices
Cape Cod Onions & Peppers Pizza 10"
Cape Cod Pepperoni
Cape Cod Mushroom Pizza
Flour (Wheat flour niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), cheese (pasteurized milk, cultured pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes), mushrooms, water, puree (water, tomatoes in sea salt, citric acid), canola oil, salt, yeast, sugar, spices
Christmas Tree Butter
Red's Best Clam Chowder
Made with local clams, cream, potatoes, onions.
Inna's Kitchen Minestrone Soup 32oz.
Ingredients: water, tomatoes, cannellini beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, onion, summer squash, canola oil, parsley, salt, basil, black pepper, green beans, celery, leeks
Inna's Kitchen Vegetable Chili 32oz.
Inna's Kitchen's classic Veggie Chili is one of our favorite lunches at the BPM!
Inna's Kitchen Split Pea Soup 32oz.
Delicious and hearty, this classic split pea soup is handmade with love and care and bound to help warm you up!
Inna's Kitchen Wild Mushroom Pie 28oz.
Made with wild mushrooms! We go minimal on salt and spices so there is room to add your own. We suggest egg-washing (whole egg or just the yoke) with a pinch of salt before baking, or adding your own seasoning at the table. Bakes in about an hour from frozen. Crust is only on top, and while crust is gluten-free you wouldn't know it! Vegan and free of most common allergens (gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, corn).
Inna's Kitchen Chickpea Lentil Pie
Ingredients: Water, homemade gluten-free vegan pie crust (trans fat-free margarine (vegetable oil (canola, cottonseed, and/or soybean oils), palm oil, water, salt, soy lecithin, sodium benzoate, mono- and diglycerides, mixed tocopherols, ascorbic acid, citric acid) artificial flavor, vitamin A palmitate, beta carotene) Sweet Rice Flour, Brown rice flour, water, canola oil, potato starch, xanthan gum), chickpeas, onion, potatoes, green beans, cauliflower, lentils, carrot, celery, canola oil, brown rice flour, kosher salt, curry powder, turmer
Inna's Kitchen Latkes (12 each)
These latkes are a traditional potato pancake ready to be topped with your favorite apple sauce or some Cabot sour cream. Perfect heat and share side. Also awesome as the base to any breakfast!
Coffee Cake WITH nuts
A world-wide phenomenon, this delicious coffee cake is all natural with no trans fat, artificial flavorings, coloring or preservatives. It's made with pure bourbon vanilla, farm-fresh eggs, cultured sour cream that has been soured naturally, and Mariani walnuts from California. Topped with a delicious cinnamon streusel.
Coffee Cake without Nuts
A world-wide phenomenon, these delicious coffee cakes are all natural with no trans fat, artificial flavorings, coloring or preservatives. They're made with pure bourbon vanilla, farm-fresh eggs, cultured sour cream that has been soured naturally. Topped with a delicious cinnamon streusel.
Nashoba Bakery Rye Bread
Nashoba Bakery 7 Grain Sandwich Bread
Nashoba Bakery French Rustic Rolls
Nashoba Bakery Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Crescent Ridge Mug
These hand spun ceramic mugs were crafted by our friend Lisa Howard of Local Pottery in Norwell, MA. This lineup of limited-edition ceramic vessels were all crafted by hand (so they’re, understandably, in short supply). Each 20 oz mug has been stamped with the Crescent Ridge "C" logo. While each mug holds roughly 20oz, the shape and size of each individual mug may vary. Learn more about the artist:http://localpottery.com/about-us
Turkey Butter
Family and friends will love Keller’s Creamery Turkey Shaped Butter at your Thanksgiving Dinner. Use the butter as a tasty, creamy accompaniment on bread rolls and many other Thanksgiving dishes.
Blake Hill Naked Blueberry Preserves - 10 oz.
Ingredients: Blueberries (blueberries, blueberry juice concentrate), pineapple juice concentrate, fruit pectin, citrus fiber
Blake Hill Naked Raspberry Preserves - 10 oz.
Ingredients: Raspberries (raspberries, raspberry juice concentrate), pineapple juice concentrate, fruit pectin, citrus fiber
Blake Hill Naked Strawberry Preserves - 10 oz.
Ingredients: Fresh strawberries, strawberry juice concentrate, pineapple juice concentrate, fruit pectin, citrus fiber
Brewer's Crackers Baked Pita Sea Salt Chips - 7 oz.
Ingredients: Wheat flour, sunflower oil, upcycled brewer's grain (sprouted barley, sprouted wheat), sugar, salt, sea salt, oat fiber, yeast.
Brewers Baked Pita Crackers - 7oz
Kitchen Garden Farm Giardiniera - 19.6 oz.
Ingredients: Cauliflower, carrots, celery, peppers, distilled white vinegar, sunflower oil, garlic, sea salt, oregano.
Kitchen Garden Farm Habanero Sriracha Chili Sauce - 8 oz.
Ingredients: organic peppers grown on our farm, organic cane sugar, organic distilled vinegar, organic garlic, sea salt, xanthan gum.
Kitchen Garden Farm Original Sriracha Chili Sauce - 8 oz.
Ingredients: organic peppers grown on our farm, organic cane sugar, organic distilled vinegar, organic garlic, sea salt, xanthan gum.
Kitchen Garden Farm Roasted Chili Salsa Medium - 11 oz.
Ingredients: Organic tomatoes, organic onions, organic chiles, organic garlic, organic lime juice, organic ciliantro, salt.
Kitchen Garden Farm Tomatillo Salsa Spicy - 11 oz.
Ingredients: Organic Tomatillos, organic onions, organic chiles, organic garlic, organic lime juice, organic cilantro, salt.
Mi Nina White Corn Tortilla Chips - 12 oz.
Ingredients: Non-GMO white corn, sunflower oil, sea salt, trace of lime
Sanobe Rocking Honey Peanut Butter - 12 oz.
Ingredients: Honey roasted peanuts (peanuts, sugar, honey, peanut oil, potato starch, maltodextrin, salt, xanthan gum), peanuts, coconut oil, sea salt.
Sanobe Hearty Hemp Peanut Butter - 12 oz.
Ingredients: Dry roasted peanuts, pure wildflower honey, organic coconut oil, organic whole hemp seeds, kosher celtic sea salt, Organic cacao powder
Sanobe Honey Roasted Peanut Butter
Honey roasted peanuts (peanuts, sugar, honey, peanut oil, potato starch, maltodextrin, salt, xanthan gum), peanuts, coconut oil, sea salt.
Saucehound Killer Barbecue Sauce - 15 oz.
Ingredients: Brown sugar, water, vinegar, tomato paste, molasses, sea salt, dehydrated garlic, spices, dehydrated onion, tapioca starch, paprika, mustard, tamarind extract, natural flavors, extracitves of paprika
Top Seedz Organic 6 Seed Crackers - 5 oz.
Ingredients: Top seedz seed mix (sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds) arrowroot, extra virgin olive oil,
Top Seedz Organic Sea Salt Crackers - 5 oz.
Ingredients: Top seedz seed mix (sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds) cornstarch, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
Mushroom Pot Pie
One Mighty Mill Honey Mustard Pretzels
Nashoba Bakery Rye Bread
Grocery
Ackermann Farm Maple Syrup (500ml)
100% Pure Vermont Maple Syrup - made by farmer Ian Ackermann. Grade A Dark Amber. Here is Ian at one of our Farmer's Markets:
Moose Hill Dark Syrup 12oz
As legend goes, according to Matt Apone portraying a French fur trapper at Moose Hill, maple syrup was discovered by accident more than 500 years ago by a Native American hunter who was having trouble catching anything to go in his wife’s vegetable soup. Throwing his axe in frustration into a tree, he left the next morning to hunt again while his wife used what she thought was water in a bucket by the tree to make the soup. As the water boiled away, maple syrup was left behind and the pair enjoyed a sweet, tasty soup while discovering a process to turn sap into maple syrup that has been refined since then.
Moose Hill Light Syrup 12oz
As legend goes, according to Matt Apone portraying a French fur trapper at Moose Hill, maple syrup was discovered by accident more than 500 years ago by a Native American hunter who was having trouble catching anything to go in his wife’s vegetable soup. Throwing his axe in frustration into a tree, he left the next morning to hunt again while his wife used what she thought was water in a bucket by the tree to make the soup. As the water boiled away, maple syrup was left behind and the pair enjoyed a sweet, tasty soup while discovering a process to turn sap into maple syrup that has been refined since then.
Crescent Ridge Honey
This is local, delicious honey that comes from Crescent Ridge Bees. Forage sources include clover, wildflowers and any other source of nectar within a two-mile radius of the hives at Sharon. After harvest, the honey is gravity filtered and jarred. The honey has a beautiful light color that reflects nectar collected early in the season.
Boston Honey Company Honey (8oz)
El Recreo Coffee 12oz Ground
El Recreo Estate Coffee is a company dedicated to providing premium Nicaraguan coffee while practicing social and environmental stewardship. Their coffee originates from the high altitude and favorable climate conditions of the farm, El Recreo Estate. At an altitude of 1,200 meters above sea level, in the coffee region of Jinotega, Nicaragua, El Recreo Estate farm is located in an optimal coffee growing environment. Their natural methodology for coffee production follows the standards detailed by the Rainforest Alliance and ensures their coffee is of the highest quality.
New England Coffee
The finest beans from Central and South America in a hearty, medium-roasted wake-me-up blend. Roasted locally in Malden, MA, New England® Coffee is owned by a third generation of the Kaloyanides and Dostou families.
Golden Girl Cranberry Granola (10oz)
Golden Girl Granola makes hand-stirred, artisan batches locally in their Carlisle, MA kitchen. They use only the finest Non-GMO verified ingredients for true home-made flavor and wholesome goodness. Creative Cranberry contains cranberries, coconut and almonds.Ingredients: Rolled oats, Pure maple syrup, Natural sliced almonds, Coconut shavings, Dried cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil) Brown sugar, Pure vanilla extract, Cinnamon, Hint of sea salt
Golden Girl Honey Granola (10oz)
Golden Girl Granola makes hand-stirred, artisan batches locally in their Carlisle, MA kitchen. They use only the finest Non-GMO verified ingredients for true home-made flavor and wholesome goodness. Ingredients: Rolled oats, honey, coconut, non-gmo/expeller pressed canola oil, vanilla, sea salt
Golden Girl Maple Granola (10oz)
GGolden Girl Granola makes hand-stirred, artisan batches locally in their Carlisle, MA kitchen. They use only the finest Non-GMO verified ingredients for true home-made flavor and wholesome goodness. Forest Maple is made with maple syrup and contains almonds.Ingredients: Rolled oats, Pure maple syrup, Natural sliced almonds, Brown sugar, Pure vanilla extract, Cinnamon, Hint of sea salt
Grapefruit Scented All Purpose Surface Cleaner (26.5oz)
Sweet Grass Farm All Purpose Spray Cleaner is a natural, plant based cleanser that is suitable for windows, counter tops, woodwork, bathroom and kitchen surfaces. The effective formula quickly neutralizes grease, fingerprints, and grime, while leaving a wonderful, fresh fragrance behind. The bottle holds 26 ounces, which spritzes a lot of surfaces. It is a terrific bargain for a green and healthy option to ammonia and chemical based cleansers.
Grapefruit Scented Liquid Dish Soap (17.6oz)
Sweet Grass Farm liquid dish soap works hard. It is an all natural, plant based cleanser that contains none of the harsh and toxic chemicals of the mass-market brands. So, it is very safe to use. It smells absolutely lovely and is fragranced with pure essential oil. And does it work? Oh boy, you can make potatoes au gratin without having to work up a sweat scrubbing the crusted on mess. Just soak it in a little squirt of this crystal liquid go relax, and the dish will get itself clean!
Lavender Scented Farmhouse Laundry Detergent (4lbs)
This old fashioned formula is wonderfully fragranced, biodegradable, and very effective. You only need 1/8 cup per wash load. It is kind to nature and kind to those with sensitivities to chemicals. Sweet Grass Farm laundry soap is safe and low sudsing for high efficiency and front loader washing machines. It is made with pure lavender essential oil.
Box Of Cones
The Joy Cone Company is a family-owned and operated business that has practiced the art of cone baking for over 85 years. Joy cones are made from a time-tested family recipe, baked in their own special "cone ovens" and specially packaged to stay fresh.
Wood Scoop
Our friend Papa Smith of Papa Smith Woodcrafts in Rockland, MA has made us a limited number of ice cream scoops, a perfect gift for that ice cream lover in your family! Scoops are chrome plated with black walnut handles finished with beeswax. As with any wood product, scoops must be hand washed and dried. Measures 7.5"
Number Candles
Freezer Bag
S&F Caramel Sea Salt Jar
Schlotterbeck & Foss Caramel Topping provides an indulgent alternative to chocolate. Made locally in Portland Maine, they use premium ingredients to produce a truly decadent treat.
S&F Decadent Fudge Jar
For over 100 years, Schlotterbeck & Foss has used only the finest flavorings and cocoas from around the world to craft the best chocolate topping. Made locally in Portland, Maine from deep, dark and decadent chocolate, it's a chocolate lover's dream!
Apparel & Gifts
Crescent Ridge Mug
Shirt - Island Reef
Silk screen print on comfort colors t shirt. Double side print. 90th anniversary back. Logo Front. 100% Cotton. Sizes - S-4xl
Shirt - Blue Jean
Silk screen print on comfort colors t shirt. Double side print. 90th anniversary back. Logo Front. 100% Cotton. Sizes S-4XL
Shirt - Watermelon
Silk screen print on comfort colors t shirt. Double side print. 90th anniversary back. Logo Front. 100% Cotton. Sizes S-4XL
Hat - Red
Embroidered hat. Logo front and logotype on back.
Hat - Beige
Embroidered hat. Logo front and logotype on back.
Hat - Blue
Embroidered hat. Logo front and logotype on back.
Tie Dye Shirt
Adult Masks
Youth Masks
T Shirt
Sizes: S M L XL XXL
Adult Hooded Sweatshirt
Sizes: S M L XL XXL
Youth Hooded Sweatshirt
Adjustable Hat
One size fits all
Knit Hat / Beanie
French Butter Pot
Butter Tray
Wood Scoop
Juices
CR Apple Cider
Talk about local flavor! We get our fresh pressed apple cider from our friends at New England Apple Products in Leominster, MA. Here at Crescent Ridge, we pasteurize then bottle it in our signature glass bottles...no plastic for us! Try it warm once the temperatures drop, made even better with the addition of a little cinnamon or lemon zest. This is a seasonal item, so make sure to get some while it lasts! Ingredients: 100% MA & NY grown apples!
CR Iced Tea
With just the right hint of lemon, our delicious Iced Tea will have you dreaming of warm, relaxing afternoons on the porch almost any time of year. Comes in our environmentally friendly half-gallon glass bottles.Ingredients: water, sugar, citric acid, pure tea solids, natural tea flavor, natural lemon flavor.
Raspberry Lemonade
Deliciously tart, refreshingly sweet, Crescent Ridge Lemonade is like a sip of sunshine guaranteed to brighten up just about any day. We get lemon juice concentrate from California farmers, add water and then bottle it in our environmentally conscious reusable glass bottles.
Lemonade (Includes Bottle Dep)
Single Bottle Water
CR Orange Juice
Crescent Ridge Orange Juice is made from 100% Florida orange concentrate. It is bottled in our eco-friendly glass bottles and does contain some pulp. There's no better way to start off your morning than a refreshing glass of OJ that is full of vitamin C. With a taste like it was picked from the tree and squeezed just for you!
Natalie's OJ (64oz)
Meat
Beef Liver
Our cattle have free access to our fields, barn and water. They freely roam on our 44 acre farm, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare, and the quality of their meat. Crescent Ridge feeds our cattle a grass-centered diet, supplemented with locally milled grains, and never uses antibiotics or pesticides.
Beef Patties (4 each)
Our cattle have free access to our fields, barn and water. They freely roam, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare and the quality of their meat. Crescent Ridge feeds our cattle a grass-centered diet, supplemented with locally milled grains. We never use antibiotics or hormones and our fields are not treated with pesticides or fertilizers.Our ground beef consists of cuts including: chuck, shoulder, top loin, bottom loin.
Ground Beef
Our cattle have free access to our fields, barn and water. They freely roam, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare, and the quality of their meat. Crescent Ridge feeds our cattle a grass-centered diet, supplemented with locally milled grains, and never uses antibiotics or pesticides. This is 1 lb. of our own farm raised ground beef. This ground beef is guaranteed to derive from only one animal.This beef is made from a mixture of cuts including: chuck, shoulder, top loin, bottom loin.
London Broil
Our cattle have free access to our fields, barn and water. They freely roam, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare, and the quality of their meat. Crescent Ridge feeds our cattle a grass-centered diet, supplemented with locally milled grains, and never uses antibiotics or pesticides.
Ribeye
The ribeye is known to most steak lovers as the most flavorful cut of steak. If you compared the T bone vs ribeye or ribeye vs strip steak, the ribeye would likely be the fan favorite almost every time. This cut of steak comes from the ribs of the animal, right between the loin and shoulder. The cuts include incredible fat marbling, which helps pack in rich flavors and juicy texture. Our cattle have free access to our fields, barn and water. They freely roam, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare, and the quality of their meat. Crescent Ridge feeds our cattle a grass-centered diet, supplemented with locally milled grains, and never uses antibiotics or pesticides.
Korean Beef Short Rib
This very flavorful cut is best when braised. Cooking in a moist heat makes for a melt-in-your-mouth meal, perfect for a cold winter night.Our cattle have free access to our fields, barn and water. They freely roam, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare, and the quality of their meat. Crescent Ridge feeds our cattle a grass-centered diet, supplemented with locally milled grains, and never uses antibiotics or pesticides.
NY Strip Steak
Our cattle have free access to our fields, barn and water. They freely roam, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare, and the quality of their meat. Crescent Ridge feeds our cattle a grass-centered diet, supplemented with locally milled grains, and never uses antibiotics or pesticides.
NY Sirloin
The Whole Boneless Strip Steak is an extremely versatile cut of beef used for roasts or cut into steaks. Though not as tender as rib eyes or tenderloins, strip loins are very flavorful due to consistent marbling and nice firm textures. You may wish to trim some of the fat, leaving about 1/4 inch for the best flavor. Each is approximately 7 pounds. Sold frozen to preserve freshness. Our cattle have free access to our fields, barn and water. They freely roam, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare, and the quality of their meat. We feed our cattle a grass-centered diet, supplemented with locally milled grains, and never use antibiotics or pesticides.
Hot Italian Sausage (1lb)
Great in their link shape or crumble and add to your favorite ragu, soup, or scrambled eggs...delish! Our pigs have free access to the outdoors, our barn and water. They root and burrow, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare, and the quality of their meat. They eat a diet consisting of local vegetables and grains.
Smoked Bacon (1lb)
Haven't heard of Cottage Style bacon before? Well, you're missing out! It's cut from the shoulder, in 3" circles, so leaner than its strip cousin. Perfect for your egg sandwich or that big weekend breakfast. Our pigs have at-will access to the outdoors, our barn and a fresh water supply. They root and burrow, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare and the quality of their meat. Our pigs eat a diet consisting of local vegetables and grains.
Sweet Italian Sausage (1lb)
Our pigs have at-will access to the outdoors, our barn and a fresh water supply. They root and burrow, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare and the quality of their meat. Our pigs eat a diet consisting of local vegetables and grains.
Breakfast Sausage Links
Our pigs have free access to the outdoors, our barn and water. They root and burrow, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare, and the quality of their meat. They eat a diet consisting of local vegetables and grains.
Country Style Ribs Pork
Technically not ribs, Country Style Pork Ribs are cross-cut slices of pork shoulder. Please visit our RECIPE section for a melt in your mouth BBQ Country Style Rib recipe!Our pigs have free access to the outdoors, our barn and water. They root and burrow, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare, and the quality of their meat. They eat a diet consisting of local vegetables and grains.
Commonwealth Chicken Breast-1#
Common Wealth Chicken Wings
Commonwealth Chicken Thighs
Frozen
Ice Cream Cupcake package (6 pack)
Ingredients FROSTING: HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP, HYDROGENATED VEGETABLE OIL (PALM, PALM KERNEL, COCONUT AND/OR COTTONSEED) WATER, COCOA ALKALI PROCESSED, SODIUM CASEINATE, CARAMEL COLOR, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, POLYSORBATE 60, SUGAR, CARBOHYDRATE GUM, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, ARTIFICIAL COLOR, SALT, POLYGLYCEROL ESTERS OF FATTY ACIDS, SOY LECITHIN, POTASSIUM SORBATE, XANTHAN GUM VANILLA ICE CREAM: MILK, CREAM, SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, SKIM MILK, STABILIZER (LOCUST BEAN GUM, GUAR GUM, CARRAGEENAN) COLORED WITH ANNATTO COOKIE DOUGH ICE CREAM: MILK, CREAM, SUGAR, COOKIE DOUGH (WHEAT FLOUR, BROWN SUGAR, BUTTER, CORN SYRUP, CHOCOLATE CHIPS (SUGAR, COCONUT OIL, DUTCH COCOA, NATURAL COCOA) SKIM MILK, STABILIZER (LOCUST BEAN GUM, GUAR GUM, CARRAGEENAN) VANILLA BROWNIE: CANE SUGAR, WHEAT FLOUR, WHOLE EGGS, KOSHER VEGETABLE OIL SHORTENING, CHOCOLATE, CORN SYRUP, SALT, BAKING POWDER (SODIUM PYROPHOSPHATE, SODIUM BICARBONATE, CORNSTARCH, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE, CALCIUM SULFATE)
Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich (6 pack)
All of our ice cream novelties are handmade at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. These delicious sandwiches are made with Peggy Lawton Cookies and our own Crescent Ridge Vanilla Ice Cream. Peggy Lawton Cookies contain nut mealIngredients: Vanilla Ice Cream (milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) colored with annatto ) Chocolate Chip Cookie (UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, CANE SUGAR, KOSHER VEGETABLE OIL SHORTENING (partially hydrogenated soybean and/or canola oil with less than 15% palm and/or cotton seed oil), CHOCOLATE CHIPS (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soya lecithin [an emulsifier], and vanilla), PASTEURIZED WHOLE EGGS, SALT, WALNUTS (may contain tree nuts), AND BAKING SODA (sodium bicarbonate))
Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches (6 pack)
All of our ice cream novelties are handmade at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. These delicious sandwiches are made with Peggy Lawton Cookies Chocolate Chip Cookies and our own Crescent Ridge Chocolate Ice Cream. Peggy Lawton Cookies contain nut mealIngredients: Chocolate Ice Cream (milk, cream, sugar, cocoa (processed with alkali) corn syrup, skim milk, chocolate liquor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) Chocolate Chip Cookie (UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, CANE SUGAR, KOSHER VEGETABLE OIL SHORTENING (partially hydrogenated soybean and/or canola oil with less than 15% palm and/or cotton seed oil), CHOCOLATE CHIPS (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soya lecithin [an emulsifier], and vanilla), PASTEURIZED WHOLE EGGS, SALT, WALNUTS (may contain tree nuts), AND BAKING SODA (sodium bicarbonate))
Vanilla Cressie (6 pack)
All of our frozen novelties are handmade at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. These delicious treats are made with Crescent Ridge vanilla ice cream on a stick, dunked in rich milk chocolate.
Raspberry Cressies (6 pack)
All of our frozen novelties are handmade at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. These delicious treats are made with Crescent Ridge Raspberry Frozen Yogurt on a stick, dunked in rich milk chocolate.
Thick Mint Ice Cream Sandwiches - 6 pack
Cookies N Cream Roll
Our ice cream topped with buttercream frosting and chocolate coating!
Coffee Fudge Pie 9"
Handmade at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon, this decadent pie is made with Crescent Ridge's incredible Coffee Ice Cream with smooth fudge in a crunchy chocolate crumb crust. Serves 6-8Ingredients:Coffee Ice Cream: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, natural coffee flavor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)Whipped Cream: Cream, water, nonfat milk, sugar, stabilizer (mono and diglyceride carrageenan), natural vanilla flavor and nitrous oxide as whipping propellant.Graham Cracker Crust: wheat flour, modified palm oil shortening, graham flour, sugar, icing sugar, corn syrup, molasses, baking powder, salt, barley malt syrup, soy lecithinRaspberries: Raspberries
Cookies N Cream Pie 9"
Serves 6-8Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, oreos (sugar, enriched wheat flour, soybean oil, cocoa, corn syrup, corn flour, whey, chocolate) corn syrup, skim milk, peppermint extract, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) salt, natural green color, UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE VITAMIN B1}, RIBOFLAVIN VITAMIN B2}, FOLIC ACID), SUGAR, PALM AND/OR CANOLA OIL, COCOA (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP, LEAVENING (BAKING SODA AND/OR CALCIUM PHOSPHATE), SALT, SOY LECITHIN, CHOCOLATE, ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR. Cream, water, nonfat milk, sugar, stabilizer (mono and diglyceride carrageenan), natural vanilla flavor and nitrous oxide as whipping propellant. Milk Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate, Nonfat Milk, Milk Fat, Lactose, Salt, Lecithin, Na
Heath Bar Pie 9"
Ingredients: Toffee Ice Cream: milk, cultured skim milk (contains active yogurt cultures) sugar, cream, skim milk, corn syrup, heath candy (sugar, cocoa butter, milk chocolate, lecithin, salt, vanilla, butter, soybean oil, almonds, natural and artificial flavors) natural coffee flavor, stabilizer (includes locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan). Whipped Cream: Cream, water, nonfat milk, sugar, stabilizer (mono and diglyceride carrageenan), natural vanilla flavor and nitrous oxide as whipping propellant.Graham Cracker Crust: wheat flour, modified palm oil shortening, graham flour, sugar, icing sugar, corn syrup, molasses, baking powder, salt, barley malt syrup, soy lecithinToffee bits:Milk Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate, Nonfat Milk, Milk Fat, Lactose, Salt, Lecithin, Natural Flavors, Sugar, Ve
Hot Fudge Sundae Pie 9" (contains walnuts)
Ingredients: Whipped Cream: Cream, water, nonfat milk, sugar, stabilizer (mono and diglyceride carrageenan), natural vanilla flavor and nitrous oxide as whipping propellant.Graham Cracker Crust: wheat flour, modified palm oil shortening, graham flour, sugar, icing sugar, corn syrup, molasses, baking powder, salt, barley malt syrup, soy lecithinVanilla Ice Cream: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) colored with annatto CherriesBananasWalnutsButterContains: Milk, Soy, Wheat, Nuts,
Mint Chip Pie 9"
Handmade at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon, this decadent pie is made with Crescent Ridge's delicious Mint Chip Ice Cream, a smooth fudge layer and served in a crunchy chocolate crumb crust. Serves 6-8Ingredients: Mint Chip Ice Cream: milk, cream, sugar, chocolate chips (sugar, coconut oil, cocoa (processed with alkali, natural cocoa) corn syrup, skim milk, peppermint extract, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) pure vanilla, natural green colorChocolate Chips: chocolate chips (sugar, coconut oil, cocoa (processed with alkali, natural cocoa)Whipped Cream: Cream, water, nonfat milk, sugar, stabilizer (mono and diglyceride carrageenan), natural vanilla flavor and nitrous oxide as whipping propellant.Graham Cracker Crust: wheat flour, modified palm oil shortening, graham flour, sugar, icing sugar, corn syrup, molasses, baking powder, salt, barley malt syrup, soy lecithin
Peanut Butter Cup Pie 9"
Ingredients: Whipped Cream: Cream, water, nonfat milk, sugar, stabilizer (mono and diglyceride carrageenan), natural vanilla flavor and nitrous oxide as whipping propellant.Graham Cracker Crust: wheat flour, modified palm oil shortening, graham flour, sugar, icing sugar, corn syrup, molasses, baking powder, salt, barley malt syrup, soy lecithinReese's Peanut Butter Cups: milk chocolate (sugar, cocoa butter, chocolate, nonfat milk, milk fat, lactose, soy lecithin, pgpr, emulsifier), peanuts, sugar, dextrose, salt, tbhq (preservative), citric acid (to maintain freshness)Contains: Milk, Nuts, Wheat, Soy, Corn,
Smores Pie 9"
Ingredients: Strawberry ice cream: Cream, sugar, skim milk, corn syrup solids, strawberries, locust bean gum, carob bean gum, soy lecithin, carageenan, red #40, yellow #6, blue #6 (may contain milk soy wheat and coconut oil)Whipped Cream Cheese Filling - sugar, heavy cream, milk, carageenan, mono/diglycerides, polysorbate 8, pasteurized milk and cream, salt, guar gum, carob bean gumButterCreme Vanilla Frosting - High fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil, sodium caseinate, polysorbate 60, carbohydrate gum, salt, soy lecithin, potassium sorbate, polyglycerol esters of fatty acids, soy protein concentrate, xantham gumGraham Crumb Crust - wheat flour, modified palm, palm kernel oil shortening, graham flour, sugar, icing sugar,
Speciality Ice Cream Pie 9"
🥧 Peppermint Ice Cream Pie 🥧 Cut into layers of peppermint ice cream, chocolate graham cracker crust, fudge topping and buttercream frosting in this seasonal ice cream pie!
Father's Day Ice Cream Cupcakes (6 pack)
6 pack of ice cream cupcakes. Flavors include assortment: cookie dough, mint cookies n cream, extreme chocolate, vanilla, mocha chip, cookies n cream. Brownie base, ice cream, topped with frosting.
Hanukkah Cupcakes
Easter Egg Basket Ice Cream Cake 6"
Strawberry ice cream cake topped with buttercream frosting, white chocolate covered cake balls and finished with a Peep! Contains: Milk & Eggs
Heart Cakes
🪵 Peppermint Ice Cream Yule Log 🪵 This decorated ice cream log is made with peppermint ice cream and covered in vanilla and chocolate coating, fudge and crunchies and buttercream frosting. Sure to be a hit as your holiday dessert centerpiece!
Strawberry Cressies (6pack)
🍪 Peppermint Ice Cream Sandwiches 🍪 This holiday staple is made with chocolate wafer cookies and our award winning peppermint ice cream! Comes in a pack of 6.
Gelt cakes
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Whoopie Pies (4 pack)
Mother's Day Bon Bons
Comes in flavors coffee, pistachio, strawberry, orange pineapple
Whoopie Pies (4 pack)
These fluffy and frozen treats are a delightful way to enjoy our famous Vanilla ice cream. The perfect package for parties or other special events!
Mother's Day Rasp Froyo Roll
Raspberry Frozen Yogurt with chocolate coating and buttercream frosting. Contains: Milk, Soy, coconut
Pumpkin Cridgewich(6pk)
Our latest Fall creation, handmade at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. Locally baked Peggy Lawton Oatmeal cookies and Crescent Ridge Pumpkin Ice Cream, delish... Get them while they last! Contains nuts
St. Patrick's Day Cookies N' Cream Ice Cream Roll
Cookies N Cream Ice Cream covered in chocolate and buttercreme frosting. Contains: milk, soy, wheat
Gingerbread Eggnog Whoopies
Gingerbread Whoopie pie Egg nog ice cream
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie 9"
Hand-made in Sharon. We start with a delicious graham cracker crust, Then add a small layer of marshmallow and fill it with our famous pumpkin ice cream, finished off with some whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar & crumbled oatmeal cookies. Perfect addition to any fall gathering, or perhaps a newest tradition at the Thanksgiving table!
Valentine's Day Ice Cream Cake
Black bear ice cream with buttercream frosting. Serves 2-3.
Red Velvet Whoopie Pies
"Cow Pie" Ice Cream Whoopie Pie - 4 pack
American Flag Pull Apart Ice Cream Cupcakes (8 cupcakes)
Limited Quantity Available! Brownie base w/ Stawberry/Chocolate/Vanilla & topped with frosting. Pack of 8.
Funfetti Whoopie Pie (4 pack)
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Milk
Toppings
Jimmies 8oz
Rainbow Sprinkles
Sprinkle a bit of these rainbow delights over any sundae to make it bright and wonderful
8oz Cherries
Soaked Maraschino Cherries!
8oz. Heath Bar Crunch
English toffee bits
8oz. Oreo's
America's favorite cookie crumble
8oz. M&M's
America's favorite candy topping
8oz Marshmallow Sauce
Ooey Gooey deliciousness. Goes great on anything to be honest
8oz Peanut Butter Sauce
Peanut Butter Sauce
8oz. Reese's
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Crumbles
8oz. Walnuts
Crunchy walnuts, carefully roasted and finely chopped to fit perfectly on your favorite sundae.
Whipped Cream Can
It doesn't taste any fresher unless it's straight from the cow! Just pull off the red cap, press the nozzle and enjoy the most delicious, farm-fresh whipped cream ever. It's light, fluffy and perfect every time with no fuss or mess. Why whisk it?
Pint of Fudge
Its fudge sauce guys
Hot Fudge Quart
Pint of Caramel
Its Caramel guys
Dough Quart
Counter Single Sugar Cone
6 "Cakes
8" Cakes
Ice Cream 1.5 Quart
Banana
Our Crescent Ridge Banana Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Try it in a frappe with our Coconut Ice Cream for a taste of the tropics! Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, bananas, corn syrup, skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Black Bear
A raspberry ice cream base loaded with chocolate chips and chocolate covered raspberry truffles. Crescent Ridge Black Bear Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe.Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, raspberry candies, chocolate coating (sugar, coconut oil, dutch cocoa, milk fat, lecithin, natural and artificial flavors) corn syrup, raspberry puree, corn starch, citric acid, chocolate chips (coconut oil, dutch cocoa, milk fat, lecithin, vanilla) corn syrup, skim milk, natural flavor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan, salt)
Black Raspberry
Ingredients: milk, cultured skim milk (contains active yogurt cultures), sugar, raspberry (raspberry puree, sugar, corn syrup, natural flavor, FD&C red #40, blue #1), Chocolate chips (dutch cocoa butteroil, natural flavor), cream, skim milk, corn syrup, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Butter Crunch
A vanilla ice cream base mixed with delicious butterscotch pieces. Our Crescent Ridge Butter Crunch Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe.Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, butter, brown sugar, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Butter Pecan
A sweet cream base with butterscotch and toasted pecan pieces. Our Crescent Ridge Butter Pecan Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy...you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, pecans, skim milk, molasses, partially hydrogenated vegetable oil, butter, margarine, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Cake Batter
Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, fudge swirl (sugar, peanut oil, cocoa, whey) cake base (water, dextrose, fructose, margarine, flour, natural and artificial flavors, eggs FD&C yellow #5) cake pieces (flour, sugar, soybean oil, butter, eggs) corn syrup, skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum and carrageenan) and soy lecithin
Campfire S'Mores
Marshmallow ice cream swirled with chocolate covered graham crackers and chocolate chips. Crescent Ridge S'mores Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, cocoa (processed with alkali) chocolate liquor, peanut oil, enriched flour, corn starch, molasses, spice, salt, stabilizer (locust bean gun, guar gum, carrageenan
Cherry Ridge Ripple
Delicious cherry ice cream with cherry pieces and a thick chocolate rippleIngredients: Cream, sugar, skim milk, corn syrup solids, chocolate variegate (sugar, peanut oil, cocoa processed with alkali, whey powder, coconut oil, salt, soy lecithin, black jack bing cherry halves (cherries, water, corn syrup, sugar, citric acid, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, artificial flavor & natural flavor, FD&C red #40, blue #1, blue #2) Vanilla, carob bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan. Contains: milk, soy, peanuts, coconutMay contain: pistachio, walnuts, almonds, wheat
Chocolate
Our Crescent Ridge Chocolate Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy...you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, cocoa (processed with alkali) corn syrup, skim milk, chocolate liquor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Chocolate Chip
Always a crowd pleaser, and in case you need an explaniation: vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate pieces. Our Crescent Ridge Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe.Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, chocolate chips (sugar, coconut oil, cocoa (processed with alkali) natural cocoa) skim milk, pure vanilla, stabilizer (carob bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Chocolate Ripple
A vanilla ice cream base with chocolate fudge swirls. Our Crescent Ridge Chocolate Ripple Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, fudge ripple (water, corn syrup, sugar, cocoa (processed with alkali) partially hydrogenated vegetable oil) corn syrup, skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) pure vanilla
Coconut
Try our Coconut Ice Cream in your next brownie sundae for delicious change of pace. Crescent Ridge Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, coconut, sim milk, natural and artificial flavors, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum and carrageenan)
Coconut Almond Bar
A coconut ice cream base loaded with almonds, shaved dark chocolate, and shredded coconut. We're not supposed to have favorites, but let's just say this one is tough to beat. Crescent Ridge Coconut Almond Bar Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy, you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, coconut, chocolate chips, almonds, natural flavor, carob bean gum, locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenanContains: milk, coconut, almonds, soyMay Contain: wheat, peanuts, tree nuts
Coffee
What's better than a coffee frappe? Not much. Our Crescent Ridge Coffee Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy, you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, natural coffee flavor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Coffee Oreo
Winner of the New Flavor Contest 2022 Skim milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, coffee flavor, cookies (enriched wheat flour, sugar, cocoa powder, soybean oil, soy lecithin, corn syrup) locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan, salt.
Cookies And Cream
Cookie Dough
milk, cream, sugar, cookie dough (wheat flour, brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla) sugar, corn starch, vanilla, salt) corn syrup, chocolate chips (sugar, coconut oil, dutch cocoa, natural cocoa) skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) vanilla
Cotton Candy
Ingredients: Cream, sugar, non fat milk, corn syrup, artificial flavor, mono-diglycerides, cellulose gum, guar gum, red#40, Blue#1Contains: milk
Cow Prints
Vanilla ice cream with a thick fudge swirl and loaded with chocolate-covered peanut butter truffles...wow. Crescent Ridge Cow Prints Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, cocoa (dutch cocoa naturally processed and with alkali) peanut butter, peanut oil, vanilla beans, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) salt
English Toffee Crunch
Vanilla ice cream with delicious chocolate covered toffee pieces. Our Crescent Ridge English Toffee Crunch Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: milk, cultured skim milk (contains active yogurt cultures) sugar, cream, skim milk, corn syrup, heath candy (sugar, cocoa butter, milk chocolate, lecithin, salt, vanilla, butter, soybean oil, almonds, natural and artificial flavors) natural coffee flavor, stabilizer (includes locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Extreme Chocolate
Our Crescent Ridge Extreme Chocolate Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. If you like chocolate...you need to try this. Allergen alert: contains peanut oilIngredients: cream, sugar, skim milk, corn syrup solids, cocoa (processed with alkali) double dark chocolate base (corn syrup, cocoa, water, potassium sorbate) thick fudge variegate (sugar, peanut oil, cocoa, whey powder) old fashioned fudge pieces (sugar, coconut oil, cocoa powder, peanut oil, natural flavors, soy lecithin, locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenanContains: milk, soy, peanuts, coconutMay Contain: wheat
Frozen Pudding
An oldie but a goodie. Rum flavored ice cream with pineapples, raisins, peaches, maraschino cherries and apples. Crescent Ridge Frozen Pudding Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, pineapple, raisins, peaches, maraschino cherries, apples, natural and artificial flavors, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) colored with annatto, yellow #5, red #6
Graham Central Station
Ginger
Our Crescent Ridge Ginger Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy...you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, crushed ginger, corn syrup, skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Grapenut
Try our Grapenut ice cream on a warm piece of apple pie...you may never go back to vanilla. Our Crescent Ridge Grapenut Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, grape nut cereal (wheat, malted barley, salt, yeast, vitamin A palmitate, niacin, vitamin b6, riboflavin, thiamine, folic acid, vitamin d) skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) pure vanilla
Lemon Sherbet
Our Crescent Ridge Lemon Sherbet is handmade from an award-winning, almost 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So refreshing and delicious...you won't believe sherbet could be this good.Ingredients: cream, sugar, non fat milk, sugar, corn syrup, lemon puree, citric acid, carob bean gum, cellulose gum, guar gum
Maple Walnut
Our Crescent Ridge Maple Walnut Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy...you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, walnuts, corn syrup, skim milk, natural flavors, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Mint Chip
Our Crescent Ridge Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy...you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, chocolate chips (sugar, coconut oil, cocoa (processed with alkali, natural cocoa) corn syrup, skim milk, peppermint extract, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) pure vanilla, natural green color
Mint Cookies N Cream
Mint ice cream loaded with chocoloate sandwich cookies. Our Crescent Ridge Mint Cookies & Cream Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, oreos (sugar, enriched wheat flour, soybean oil, cocoa, corn syrup, corn flour, whey, chocolate) corn syrup, skim milk, peppermint extract, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) salt, natural green color
Mississippi Mud
Rich coffee ice cream, crunchy chocolate sandwich cookies and just the right amount of almonds, Crescent Ridge Mississippi Mud Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, oreos (sugar, enriched wheat flour, soybean oil, cocoa, corn syrup, corn flour, whey, chocolate) almonds, corn syrup, skim milk, natural coffee flavor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) salt
Mocha Chip
Our Crescent Ridge Mocha Chip Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy...you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, chocolate chips (sugar, coconut oil, cocoa (processed with alkali, natural cocoa) skim milk, natural coffee flavor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) chocolate liquor
Orange Pineapple
Orange ice cream with pineapple bits. A great summer flavor, try pairing it with coconut for a pina colada frappe! Our Crescent Ridge Orange Pineapple Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, pineapple, corn syrup, skim milk, orange juice concentrate, citric acid, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) yellow #5
Orange Sherbet
Our Crescent Ridge Orange Sherbet is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So refreshing and delicious...you won't believe sherbet could be this good. Ingredients: milk, water, sugar, corn sweetener, orange juice concentrate, skim milk, orange oil, citric acid, guar gum, mono & diglycerides, carob bean gum, gum karaya, and artificial flavor
Peanut Butter Cup
With a rich chocolate base and peanut butter swirl, our Crescent Ridge Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: cream, sugar, skim milk, corn syrup, cocoa (processed with alkali) peanuts, high fructose corn syrup, salt (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) Contains: milk, peanuts, May Contain: wheat, soy, and other tree nuts
Peppermint Stick
Our Crescent Ridge Peppermint Stick Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Try it on your next brownie sundae for a delicous change of pace. Ingredients: cream, sugar, skim milk, corn syrup solids, peppermint candies (sugar, corn syrup, partially hydrogenated soybean oil, lecithin, natural flavor, red 40, carob bean gum, guar gum, carrageenanContains: milk, soyMay Contain: coconut oil, wheat
Pistachio
Creamy Pistachio Ice Cream filled with real pistachio nuts. Crescent Ridge ice cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. INGREDIENTS: MILK, CREAM, SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, PISTACHIOS, SKIM MILK, ALMOND EXTRACT, STABILZIER (LOCUST BEAN GUM, GUAR GUM, CARAGEENAN), NATURAL GREEN COLOR
Pumpkin
INGREDIENTS: milk, cream, sugar, pumpkin puree (pumpkin, sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, orange oil, and rum) corn syrup, skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Rum Raisin
Rum flavoried ice cream filled with juicy raisins. Our Crescent Ridge Rum Raisin Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, raisins, corn syrup, skim milk, natural and artificial rum flavor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel
Rich vanilla ice cream, swirls of delicious salted caramel, and chocolate covered pretzels. Our Crescent Ridge Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe.
Strawberry
Our Crescent Ridge Strawberry Ice Cream is loaded with strawberries with that just picked taste. Handmade from an award-winning 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy...you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, strawberry puree (strawberries, sugar, water, natural flavors, citric acid, red #40, blue 1) corn syrup, skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Toasted Walnut Fudge
Rich fudge ice cream loaded with toasted walnuts. Handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, fudge syrup (water, sugar, corn syrup, chocolate liquor, butter) corn syrup, walnuts, skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Vanilla
Our Crescent Ridge Vanilla Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy...you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) vanilla, colored with annatto
Watermelon Sherbet
Our Crescent Ridge Watermelon Sherbet is handmade from an award-winning, almost 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So refreshing and delicious...you won't believe sherbet could be this good. Ingredients: milk, water, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, citric acid, natural flavors, guar gum, mono & diglycerides, carob bean gum, gum karaya, red #40
Egg Nog
Frozen Yogurt 1 Quart
Chocolate Pecan Chip Frozen Yogurt
2nd Place Winner at 2019 World Dairy Expo Championship Product Contest - SCORE: 99.7/100 See all of our awards here Our Crescent Ridge Chocolate Pecan Chip Frozen Yogurt is handmade in the spirit of our award-winning ice cream recipe, with less calories and less fat. So good, you might check the label to make sure it isn't ice cream!
Vanilla Frozen Yogurt
Our Crescent Ridge Vanilla Frozen Yogurt is handmade in the spirit of our award-winning ice cream recipe, with less calories and less fat. So good, you might check the label to make sure it isn't ice cream! Ingredients: milk, cultured skim milk (contains active yogurt cultures) sugar, cream, skim milk ,corn syrup, vanilla, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt
Our Crescent Ridge Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt is handmade in the spirit of our award-winning ice cream recipe, with less calories and less fat. So good, you might check the label to make sure it isn't ice cream! Ingredients: milk, cultured skim milk (contains active yogurt cultures), sugar, raspberry (raspberry puree, sugar, corn syrup, natural flavor, FD&C red #40, blue #1), Chocolate chips (dutch cocoa butteroil, natural flavor), cream, skim milk, corn syrup, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan)
Coffee Toffee Crunch Frozen Yogurt
Our Crescent Ridge Coffee English Toffee Crunch Frozen Yogurt is handmade in the spirit of our award-winning ice cream recipe, with less calories and less fat. So good, you might check the label to make sure it isn't ice cream!
