Ribeye

$24.20

The ribeye is known to most steak lovers as the most flavorful cut of steak. If you compared the T bone vs ribeye or ribeye vs strip steak, the ribeye would likely be the fan favorite almost every time. This cut of steak comes from the ribs of the animal, right between the loin and shoulder. The cuts include incredible fat marbling, which helps pack in rich flavors and juicy texture. Our cattle have free access to our fields, barn and water. They freely roam, and we grow them slowly to enhance their welfare, and the quality of their meat. Crescent Ridge feeds our cattle a grass-centered diet, supplemented with locally milled grains, and never uses antibiotics or pesticides.