Daily Specials

Mahi Mahi

$24.99

Lightly seasoned and broiled Mahi Mahi, topped with shrimp and diced tomatoes in garlic-lemon scampi sauce. Served over rice with choice of one side.

Chicken Sorento

$18.99

Hand breaded chicken breast and freshly breaded eggplant topped with marinara and provolone cheese. Served over angel hair pasta tossed with spinach, mushrooms and marinara. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side.

Cowboy Steak

$34.99

22 oz Black Angus bone-in ribeye steak dusted with garlic peppercorn crust. Served with choice of two sides.

Roasted Chicken

$19.99

Slow roasted half chicken with lemon roasted potatoes, chicken gravy and choice of one side

Wings

$11.99

12 wings tossed in hot, mild, BBQ, Old Bay, Boom Boom or Sweet Chili Thai. Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch

Salmon Risotto

$23.99

Broiled fresh Atlantic salmon brushed with maple bourbon glaze over creamy risotto with shaved Brussels sprouts and smoked bacon. Served with choice of one side

Food

Appetizers

Basket of Rings

$9.99

Thick cut breaded onion rings with Crimson Bistro sauce

Calamari

$12.99

Tender freshly breaded calamari fried with pepperoncini. Served with marinara sauce

Crab Dip

$14.99

Creamy cheese dip with crab & a hint of Old Bay. Served with toasted croustades

Philly Rolls

$11.99

Thinly sliced sirloin, cheese & sauteed onions. Served with marinara sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Baked in creamy Parmesan sauce. Served with toasted croustades

Buffalo Bites

$9.99

Battered all white meat chicken bites tossed in choice of: hot, mild, bbq or boom-boom sauce. Served with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar in a toasted flour tortilla with salsa & sour cream. additional salsa & sour cream .50 each

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

Fried white cheddar cheese curds dusted with a touch of garlic. Served with marinara sauce

Pot Stickers

$9.99

Tender dumplings stuffed with pork & cabbage. Served with soy sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens topped with breaded chicken, onion, tomato, cheddar & croutons with honey mustard dressing

Deluxe Greek Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens with oregano, tomato, red onion, olives, feta cheese & dolmades. Served with Greek dressing & grilled pita bread

Fruity Chicken Salad

$16.99

House made, all white meat chicken salad served over fresh greens with candied walnuts, grapes, strawberries, carrots & hard boiled egg

Mozzarella-Tomato Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella balls, tomatoes, red onion, basil, shredded Parmesan and balsamic glaze

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.99

Mixed greens topped with grilled Atlantic salmon, sliced almonds, tomato, red onion, carrot & cucumber. Served with sweet onion drerssing

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$16.99

Flame broiled chicken over mixed greens with candied walnuts, strawberries, cucumber & house made champagne vinaigrette

Pittsburgh Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens topped with Cajun sirloin medallions, fries, tomato, red onion cheddar, sauteed peppers & onions with choice of dressing

Surf-n-Turf Salad

$18.99

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, feta cheese with grilled shrimp skewer & tender steak tips. Served with pita bread and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$12.99

Soups

Soup Du Jour - Cup

$3.99

Soup Du Jour - Bowl

$4.99

Cream of Crab Soup Cup

$6.99

Cream of Crab Soup Bowl

$7.99

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Topped with crispy croutons & provolone cheese

Crock of Chili

$5.49

With jalapenos, cheddar & tortilla chips

Cup of Chili

$3.99

French Onion Soup Quart

$11.99

Quart of Chili

$12.99

Cream of Crab Soup Quart

$19.99

Soup Du Jour - Quart

$11.99

Bowl Chili

$4.79

Chopping Block

Sirloin Steak

$19.99

10 oz. flame broiled Black Angus sirloin served with choice of two sides

Crimson Combo

$27.99

10 oz. flame broiled Black Angus sirloin paired with a broiled jumbo lump crab cake. served with choice of two sides

New York Strip Steak

$25.99

14 oz. flame broiled Black Angus strip steak served with choice of two sides

Bourbon Pork

$16.99

Flame broiled center cut pork loin brushed with bourbon glaze & topped with crispy fried onion straws. Served with chioce of two sides

Black 'n' Bleu Ribeye

$26.99

14 oz. flame broiled Black Angus ribeye dusted with Cajun spices & topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with choice of two sides

Crimson Bistro Steak

$21.99

12 oz. flame broiled Black Angus shoulder filet topped with crispy fried onion straws. Served with choice of two sides

Steak & Ribs

$29.99

10 oz. flame broiled Black Angus sirloin paired with a half rack of baby back ribs. Served with choice of two sides

Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

Half rack of baby back ribs slow roasted & basted in house made BBQ sauce. Served with choice of two sides

Poultry & Pasta

Asiago Chicken

$18.99

Flame broiled chicken breast over cavatappi pasta with asiago cheese in a creamy rosé sauce with spinach and sun dried tomatoes. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Hong Kong Chicken

$17.99

Crispy breaded chicken with fresh cut vegetables tossed in zesty teriyaki glaze over rice. Served with choice of one side

Steak Alfredo

$21.99

Flame grilled beef tips over fettuccini with asparagus & fresh button mushrooms. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side 18.99

Pasta Neptune

$23.99

Sauteed shrimp, lump crab meat, asparagus & penne pasta tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Italian breaded chicken breast topped with house made marinara sauce & melted provolone over fettuccini pasta. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Steak Gorgonzola

$21.99

Sirloin steak tips over penne pasta tossed in creamy Gorganzola cream sauce. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Shrimp Primavera

$21.99

Sauteed shrimp, hand cut vegetables & cavatappi pasta tossed in house made Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side

Chicken Tender Basket

$17.99

Five premium all white meat chicken tenders with French fries

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$19.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli florets & fettuccini tossed in house made Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and one side.

Seafood

Stuffed Tilapia

$27.99

Broiled tilapia stuffed with a house made crab cake. Served with choice of two sides

Fried Shrimp

$17.99

10 panko breaded jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and choice of two sides

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Hand battered haddock served with crispy fries and tartar sauce

Crab Cakes

$29.99

Our famous broiled jumbo lump crab cakes served with choice of two sides

Broiled Salmon

$22.99

Broiled fresh Atlantic salmon lightly seasoned & topped with melted butter. Served with choice of two sides

Seafood Trio

$29.99

Broiled Atlantic salmon, shrimp and a handcrafted jumbo lump crab cakes served with drawn butter and choice of two sides

Shrimp Stir Fry

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp tossed in a zesty teriyaki glaze with hand cut vegetables served over rice. Served with choice of one side.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.99

Half pound Black Angus burger with melted American cheese on a toasted Kaiser

Jalapeno Cheddar

$13.49

Half pound Black Angus burger with fresh jalapenos, melted cheddar & jalapeno aioli on a toasted Kaiser

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Half pound Black Angus burger with hickory-smoked bacon, BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese topped with crispy fried onion straws on a toasted Kaiser

Bun-less Bruschetta Burger

$12.99

Half pound Black Angus burger topped with house made bruschetta, mozzarella & balsamic drizzle. Served over mixed greens

Salmon BLT

$14.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon with hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & zesty citrus mayo on a toasted Kaiser

Beyond Burger

$14.99

Flame broiled plant-based burger with melted American cheese on a toasted Kaiser

Crab Pretzel

$15.99

House made lump crab cake on a toasted pretzel roll. Served with a side of Old Bay mayonnaise

Reuben

$13.99

Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut, melted Swiss & Thousand Island dressing served on grilled rye

Ribeye Sandwich

$15.99

8 oz. flame broiled Black Angus ribeye on a toased Kaiser with a side of horseradish cream sauce

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Panko breaded haddock on a toasted Kaiser roll served with a side of Old Bay mayonnaise

Chicken Filet Sandwich

$12.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast on a toasted pretzel roll with lettuce, red onion & hot honey drizzle

Chicken Salad BLT

$13.99

House made chicken salad with lettuce, bacon & tomato served in a warm pita

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Served with choice of one side and small drink

Sides

Vegetable du Jour

$2.99

Potato du Jour

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.25

Side Caesar

$3.25

Side Greek

$3.99

Loaded Potato

$3.50

Desserts

Chocolate Caramel Cake

$6.99

Lemon Cheesecake

$6.99

Oreo Cake

$6.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$6.99

Cannoli Cake

$6.99

Three layers of yellow cake and cannoli cream with chocolate chips

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99