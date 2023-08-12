Crimson American Grill
Daily Specials
Mahi Mahi
Lightly seasoned and broiled Mahi Mahi, topped with shrimp and diced tomatoes in garlic-lemon scampi sauce. Served over rice with choice of one side.
Chicken Sorento
Hand breaded chicken breast and freshly breaded eggplant topped with marinara and provolone cheese. Served over angel hair pasta tossed with spinach, mushrooms and marinara. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side.
Cowboy Steak
22 oz Black Angus bone-in ribeye steak dusted with garlic peppercorn crust. Served with choice of two sides.
Roasted Chicken
Slow roasted half chicken with lemon roasted potatoes, chicken gravy and choice of one side
Wings
12 wings tossed in hot, mild, BBQ, Old Bay, Boom Boom or Sweet Chili Thai. Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch
Salmon Risotto
Broiled fresh Atlantic salmon brushed with maple bourbon glaze over creamy risotto with shaved Brussels sprouts and smoked bacon. Served with choice of one side
Food
Appetizers
Basket of Rings
Thick cut breaded onion rings with Crimson Bistro sauce
Calamari
Tender freshly breaded calamari fried with pepperoncini. Served with marinara sauce
Crab Dip
Creamy cheese dip with crab & a hint of Old Bay. Served with toasted croustades
Philly Rolls
Thinly sliced sirloin, cheese & sauteed onions. Served with marinara sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Baked in creamy Parmesan sauce. Served with toasted croustades
Buffalo Bites
Battered all white meat chicken bites tossed in choice of: hot, mild, bbq or boom-boom sauce. Served with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar in a toasted flour tortilla with salsa & sour cream. additional salsa & sour cream .50 each
Fried Cheese Curds
Fried white cheddar cheese curds dusted with a touch of garlic. Served with marinara sauce
Pot Stickers
Tender dumplings stuffed with pork & cabbage. Served with soy sauce
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with breaded chicken, onion, tomato, cheddar & croutons with honey mustard dressing
Deluxe Greek Salad
Mixed greens with oregano, tomato, red onion, olives, feta cheese & dolmades. Served with Greek dressing & grilled pita bread
Fruity Chicken Salad
House made, all white meat chicken salad served over fresh greens with candied walnuts, grapes, strawberries, carrots & hard boiled egg
Mozzarella-Tomato Salad
Mixed greens with fresh mozzarella balls, tomatoes, red onion, basil, shredded Parmesan and balsamic glaze
Grilled Salmon Salad
Mixed greens topped with grilled Atlantic salmon, sliced almonds, tomato, red onion, carrot & cucumber. Served with sweet onion drerssing
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Flame broiled chicken over mixed greens with candied walnuts, strawberries, cucumber & house made champagne vinaigrette
Pittsburgh Salad
Mixed greens topped with Cajun sirloin medallions, fries, tomato, red onion cheddar, sauteed peppers & onions with choice of dressing
Surf-n-Turf Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, feta cheese with grilled shrimp skewer & tender steak tips. Served with pita bread and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
House Salad
Soups
Soup Du Jour - Cup
Soup Du Jour - Bowl
Cream of Crab Soup Cup
Cream of Crab Soup Bowl
French Onion Soup
Topped with crispy croutons & provolone cheese
Crock of Chili
With jalapenos, cheddar & tortilla chips
Cup of Chili
French Onion Soup Quart
Quart of Chili
Cream of Crab Soup Quart
Soup Du Jour - Quart
Bowl Chili
Chopping Block
Sirloin Steak
10 oz. flame broiled Black Angus sirloin served with choice of two sides
Crimson Combo
10 oz. flame broiled Black Angus sirloin paired with a broiled jumbo lump crab cake. served with choice of two sides
New York Strip Steak
14 oz. flame broiled Black Angus strip steak served with choice of two sides
Bourbon Pork
Flame broiled center cut pork loin brushed with bourbon glaze & topped with crispy fried onion straws. Served with chioce of two sides
Black 'n' Bleu Ribeye
14 oz. flame broiled Black Angus ribeye dusted with Cajun spices & topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with choice of two sides
Crimson Bistro Steak
12 oz. flame broiled Black Angus shoulder filet topped with crispy fried onion straws. Served with choice of two sides
Steak & Ribs
10 oz. flame broiled Black Angus sirloin paired with a half rack of baby back ribs. Served with choice of two sides
Baby Back Ribs
Half rack of baby back ribs slow roasted & basted in house made BBQ sauce. Served with choice of two sides
Poultry & Pasta
Asiago Chicken
Flame broiled chicken breast over cavatappi pasta with asiago cheese in a creamy rosé sauce with spinach and sun dried tomatoes. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side
Hong Kong Chicken
Crispy breaded chicken with fresh cut vegetables tossed in zesty teriyaki glaze over rice. Served with choice of one side
Steak Alfredo
Flame grilled beef tips over fettuccini with asparagus & fresh button mushrooms. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side 18.99
Pasta Neptune
Sauteed shrimp, lump crab meat, asparagus & penne pasta tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side
Chicken Parmesan
Italian breaded chicken breast topped with house made marinara sauce & melted provolone over fettuccini pasta. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side
Steak Gorgonzola
Sirloin steak tips over penne pasta tossed in creamy Gorganzola cream sauce. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side
Shrimp Primavera
Sauteed shrimp, hand cut vegetables & cavatappi pasta tossed in house made Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and choice of one side
Chicken Tender Basket
Five premium all white meat chicken tenders with French fries
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled chicken, broccoli florets & fettuccini tossed in house made Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and one side.
Seafood
Stuffed Tilapia
Broiled tilapia stuffed with a house made crab cake. Served with choice of two sides
Fried Shrimp
10 panko breaded jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and choice of two sides
Fish & Chips
Hand battered haddock served with crispy fries and tartar sauce
Crab Cakes
Our famous broiled jumbo lump crab cakes served with choice of two sides
Broiled Salmon
Broiled fresh Atlantic salmon lightly seasoned & topped with melted butter. Served with choice of two sides
Seafood Trio
Broiled Atlantic salmon, shrimp and a handcrafted jumbo lump crab cakes served with drawn butter and choice of two sides
Shrimp Stir Fry
Sautéed shrimp tossed in a zesty teriyaki glaze with hand cut vegetables served over rice. Served with choice of one side.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Cheeseburger
Half pound Black Angus burger with melted American cheese on a toasted Kaiser
Jalapeno Cheddar
Half pound Black Angus burger with fresh jalapenos, melted cheddar & jalapeno aioli on a toasted Kaiser
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound Black Angus burger with hickory-smoked bacon, BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese topped with crispy fried onion straws on a toasted Kaiser
Bun-less Bruschetta Burger
Half pound Black Angus burger topped with house made bruschetta, mozzarella & balsamic drizzle. Served over mixed greens
Salmon BLT
Fresh Atlantic salmon with hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & zesty citrus mayo on a toasted Kaiser
Beyond Burger
Flame broiled plant-based burger with melted American cheese on a toasted Kaiser
Crab Pretzel
House made lump crab cake on a toasted pretzel roll. Served with a side of Old Bay mayonnaise
Reuben
Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut, melted Swiss & Thousand Island dressing served on grilled rye
Ribeye Sandwich
8 oz. flame broiled Black Angus ribeye on a toased Kaiser with a side of horseradish cream sauce
Fish Sandwich
Panko breaded haddock on a toasted Kaiser roll served with a side of Old Bay mayonnaise
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Lightly breaded chicken breast on a toasted pretzel roll with lettuce, red onion & hot honey drizzle
Chicken Salad BLT
House made chicken salad with lettuce, bacon & tomato served in a warm pita
Kids Menu
Kids Tenders
Served with choice of one side and small drink
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with choice of one side and small drink
Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with choice of one side and small drink
Kids Buttered Noodles
Served with choice of one side and small drink
Kids Fish & Chips
Served with choice of one side and small drink
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with choice of one side and small drink