Crimson Coward Columbia MD
FOOD
Crimson Chicken
Sandwiches
- THE CRIMSON
Breast, CRIMSON Sauce, pickles & slaw on brioche bun$10.99
- Home Style
Breast, CRIMSON Sauce , cheese, pickles & slaw on toasted bread$10.99
- Garlic Twister
Chicken, Pickles, Garlic Sauce wrapped & Pressed on a tortilla$7.99
- Crimson Burrito
Chopped chicken, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw & pickles in a tortilla$10.99
- Grilled Cheese
Perfectly grilled three layered cheese sandwich$4.99
Specialties
- Joey-Eat-Fries
Chopped Chicken, sauce, slaw, pickles & cheese over fries$11.99
- Crimson Onion Joey Style
Chopped chicken, sauce, slaw & pickles over CRIMSON onion$11.99
- chicken & waffles
2 tenders served over a fresh made waffle$12.99
- sNash burger
4 ounce beef patty smashed with onions, topped with American cheese, crimson sauce & pickles on brioche bun$7.99
- Double sNash burger
Two 4 ounce beef patties smashed with onions, topped with American cheese, crimson sauce & pickles on brioche bun$9.99
Sides
Drinks
Extras
Off menu
- Loaded Mac
Mac and cheese topped with diced chicken breast , melted cheese and CRIMSON sauce$11.99
- FRANKENSTYLE
Boneless breast between 2 cheese sandwiches , slaw, pickles, CRIMSON sauce with Mac & cheese.$15.50
- Snash Burger Single$7.99
- Snash Burger Double$9.99
- Lonely Coward
solo chicken breast served on bread with pickles$8.99
- Salad
Chopped Chicken Over Slaw topped with pickles and dressing$9.49