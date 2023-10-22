Crimson Chicken

3 Tenders
$11.00

3 tenders served with bread and pickles

4 Tenders
$14.00

4 tenders served with bread and pickles

Half Coward
$14.00

Half Dozen Wings served with bread and pickles

Full Coward
$28.00

dozen wings served with bread and pickles

Lonely Coward
$10.00

solo chicken breast served on bread with pickles

Sandwiches

THE CRIMSON
$13.00

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce, pickles & slaw on brioche bun

Home Style
$13.00

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce , cheese, pickles & slaw on toasted bread

Garlic Twister
$9.00

Chicken, Pickles, Garlic Sauce wrapped & Pressed on a tortilla

Crimson Burrito
$12.00

Chopped chicken, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw & pickles in a tortilla

Grilled Cheese
$7.00

Specialties

Joey-Eat-Fries
$14.00

Chopped Chicken, sauce, slaw, pickles & cheese over fries

Crimson Onion Joey Style
$15.00Out of stock

Chopped chicken, sauce, slaw & pickles over CRIMSON onion

chicken & waffle
$15.00

2 tenders served over a fresh made waffle

Combos

Sandwich Combo
$18.50

The Crimson or Crimson Burrito or Homestyle with scoop of fries & Drink

3 Tender Combo
$17.00

3 Tenders served with scoop of Fries & Drink

Quarter Coward Combo
$15.00

3 pieces of wings with scoop of Fries & Drink

Kids Box
$10.00

2 country tenders with ranch and fries in 1 box

Salad

Salad
$12.00

Chopped Chicken Over Slaw topped with pickles and dressing

Sides

CRIMSON FRIES
$6.00

seasoned fries

Mac and Cheese
$6.00Out of stock
Potato Salad
$4.00
Fried Pickles
$7.00Out of stock
Slaw
$4.00
Crimson Onion
$9.00Out of stock

Large onion battered and fried, CRIMSON sauce.

waffle
$8.00

fresh made waffle served with butter and maple syrup

Extras

Add On Tender.
$4.00
CRIMSON Sauce
$0.75

our house sauce made with CRIMSON seasoning

Ranch
$0.75

our homemade ranch

Honey
$0.75
Pickles
$1.50
Cheese Sauce
$2.50
Brioche Bun
$1.50
2 Pieces Of Bread
$0.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink
$3.50

Off menu

Loaded Mac
$17.00

Mac and cheese topped with diced chicken breast , melted cheese and CRIMSON sauce

FRANKENSTYLE
$19.50

Boneless breast between 2 cheese sandwiches , slaw, pickles, CRIMSON sauce with Mac & cheese.

Gear

Tray Of Fried Pickles
$34.50