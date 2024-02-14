Crimson Coward - Stafford VA 825 Wonder Rd #100
FOOD
Crimson Chicken
Sandwiches
- THE CRIMSON$10.99
Breast, CRIMSON Sauce, pickles & slaw on brioche bun
- Home Style$10.99
Breast, CRIMSON Sauce , cheese, pickles & slaw on toasted bread
- Garlic Twister$7.99
Chicken, Pickles, Garlic Sauce wrapped & Pressed on a tortilla
- Crimson Burrito$10.99
Chopped chicken, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw & pickles in a tortilla
- Grilled Cheese$4.99
Specialties
Combos
Sides
Extras
Off menu
- Loaded Mac$11.99
Mac and cheese topped with diced chicken breast , melted cheese and CRIMSON sauce
- FRANKENSTYLE$15.50
Boneless breast between 2 cheese sandwiches , slaw, pickles, CRIMSON sauce with Mac & cheese.
- Snash Burger Single$7.99
- Snash Burger Single Combo$12.99
- Snash Burger Double$9.99
- Snash Burger Double Combo$14.99
