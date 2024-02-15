Crispin's Hell's Kitchen
DESSERT
- Chris' Lemon Sorbet$12.00
with mango citric sauce, topped with expresso powder
- Mango Cheesecake$12.00
with strawberry sauce and whipped cream
- Homemade Tiramisu$12.00
- Hibiscus Panna Cotta$12.00
with blueberry sauce
- Chocolate Cake$12.00
- pistachio tartufo$12.00
- Tartufo truffle$12.00
with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
- pistachio cheesecake$12.00
DINNER
ANTIPASTI
- MCMANUS MUSSELS$17.00
Sautéed with garlic, chardonnay wine, fresh tomato and tuscan bread sauce
- BRUSCHETTA AI FUNGHI$16.00
Toasted Tuscan bread, over wild mushrooms, fontina cheese, truffle oil
- IRVING'S HOMEMADE POLPETTI$15.00
Classic meatballs in tomato sauce
- CROSTINI$14.00
Toasted tuscan bread, fresh tomato, basil, gratinated with parmesan cheese
- ZUPPA DI GIORNO$12.00
Soup of the day
- CURED MEATS$24.00
Chefs choice, with garlic Tuscan bread
- EGGPLANT ROLLANTINI$14.00
Stuffed with bufala ricotta, mint and parmesan cheese
- CALAMARI FRITTI$16.00
Fried calamari with homemade tomato sauce and crushed pepper
- BUFFALA ALA MOZARELLA$20.00
With prosciutto, cherry tomato, arugula and extra virgin olive oil
- CRAB CAKE$16.00
Over mushroom and guajillo sauce
- CHEESE BOARD$24.00
Chefs choice with fig, honey and grapes
- Cioppino$55.00
INSALATI
- CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Traditional Caesar dressing croutons
- BRESAOLA$13.00
Air-dried beef, arugula pear, parmigiana, balsamic vinegar
- MISTICANZA$15.00Out of stock
Mixed greens salad with poached pear and gorgonzola cheese and Porto wine reduction sauce
- BARBABIETOLA$13.00
Red beets, French beans, marinated goat cheese, shiitake mushrooms, balsamic vinegar
ENTREES
- STINCO$28.00
Raised lamb shank in chianti, pearl onions and grilled polenta
- POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA$25.00
Chicken with spaghetti tomato sauce
- STRIPED BASS$30.00Out of stock
Over rainbow carrots and broccoli rabe puree
- POLLO AL LIMONE$22.00
Sautéed chicken breast over mashed potato with shallots lemon and white wine sauce
- MAHI MAHI$28.00
Alla livornese sauce over steamed potato, fresh tomato, kalamata olives and sauvignon white wine
- GRILLED SALMON$30.00
Over lemon caper sauce, baby spinach and caramelized tomato
- BRANZINO ALLA TALGIA$36.00
Butterfly branzino, Hesy homemade sauce style and broccoli rabe
- COSTATA DI MANZO$55.00
Grilled 14oz ribeye, Barolo reduction, rosemary potatoes and asparagus
- SCAMPI AL CHIPOTLE$26.00
Jumbo shrimp marinated with garlic and chipotle sauce over lima beans
- POLPO$26.00
Grilled octopus over potato salad, lentils and caper sauce
- BRACIOLA$25.00
Grilled 16oz pork chop over roasted potatoes and broccoli
PASTA
- GNOCCHI$18.00
With Homemade pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$17.00
Homemade pasta with truffle scent
- PENNE (GLUTEN FREE)$18.00
Wild mixed mushroom sauce
- CAPELLINI ALLA PRIMAVERA$18.00
Sautéed with mixed vegetables
- TORTELLINI$21.00
Brown butter and sage
- PACCHERI$22.00
With taleggio fonduta and walnuts
- BLACK TAGLIATELLE$26.00
With crab meat, cherry tomato and baby arugula
- ORECCHIETTE$18.00
Sautéed broccoli rabe, Italian sausage and white wine sauce
- PAPPARDELLE ALLA BOLOGNESE$22.00
Classic country meat sauce
- SPAGHETTI ALLA PESCATORA$30.00
Calamari, shrimp, mussels and clams, tomato in white wine, pepperoncini
- LOBSTER RAVIOLI$26.00
Pink sauce with brandy
- LINGUINI ALLA VONGOLE$26.00
Sautéed with vanilla clams and parsley, garlic and extra virgin oil
- CAVATELLI$18.00
With hot sausage topped with ricotta
- BUCATINI CARBONARA$22.00
With guanciale and pecorino Romano cheese