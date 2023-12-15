Crisscakes 8795 STIRLING RD
COFFEE
- AMERICANO$3.00
Pure and pleasurable Americano coffee.
- CLASSIC CAPPUCCINO$3.50
Smooth espresso with milk foam
- IRRESISTIBLE MOCHACCINO$3.50
Espresso, steamed milk, and sweet chocolate flavor.
- ALMOND CAPPUCCINO$3.50
Cappuccino with almond milk for a different twist.
- OAT CAPPUCCINO$3.50
Cappuccino with oat milk for a healthy option.
- CONCENTRATED ESPRESSO SHOT$2.50
Authentic Italian espresso, strong and concentrated.
SLICES
- Carrot Cake Delight: Revel in the irresistible flavors of our signature Carrot Cake.$8.00
- Vanilla Slice: A heavenly slice of moist vanilla cake.$5.00
- Chocolate Indulgence: Rich and decadent chocolate slice for the chocolate enthusiasts.$5.00
- Red Velvet Elegance: Delight in the velvety richness of our classic Red Velvet slice$8.00
- Cheesecake Extravaganza: Indulge in the creamy indulgence of our cheesecake slice.$8.00
- Passion Fruit Mousse Marvel: A slice featuring the exotic charm of passion fruit mousse.$8.00
- Dulce de Leche Delight: Sweet indulgence with our luscious Dulce de Leche-infused slice.$5.00
- Nutella Chocolate Symphony: Immerse yourself in the symphony of chocolate and Nutella with this delectable slice.$6.00
- Tres Leches Cake: A sponge cake soaked in three types of milk and topped with whipped cream. Delicious and creamy.$5.00
SWEETS
- Cakepops: Cake balls dipped in chocolate and decorated.$4.50
- Royal icing vainilla cookie$5.50
- Chocolate-covered Oreos: Oreo cookies dipped in melted chocolate.$4.50
- Chocolate Rice Crispy Treats: Squares of puffed rice with marshmallows and chocolate.$4.50
- Macarons: Delicate French meringue cookies filled with creams or ganaches.$3.00
- Alfajores: Maizena cookies filled with dulce de leche and dusted with powdered sugar.$3.00
- Meringue kisses: Small, light, and crispy meringue cookies.$0.50
- Cakesicles: Cake crumbs on a stick, covered in chocolate.$5.00
- Vanilla cupcakes: Fluffy cupcakes with frosting.$4.50
- Chocolate cupcakes: Chocolate-flavored cupcakes with frosting.$4.50
Crisscakes Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 720-0133
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM