Crooked Finger Brewing 226 South Jefferson St
Food Menu
Lite Bites
Plates
- BM Truck Fries
House Fries topped with cheese pearls, brown gravy, chopped brisket, candied jalapeños, red onion, crema & cilantro
- Big Hando Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with pico, pork carnitas, crema, sharp yellow cheddarm chèvre & chimIchurri
- Wings
Smoked, Fried Cripsy and Wrapped Paremsean Lime, Sweet Chili, Hot Sauce. Served with a side of carrots
- Chicken Tenders
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders
- Wings
- Sticky Ribs
- Taco 1
- Taco 2
- Burger 1
- Burger 2
- Sandwich 1
- Sandwich 2
Beer
Draft
Crooked Finger Brewing 226 South Jefferson St Location and Ordering Hours
(478) 595-1215
Closed