Crooked Tree Coffee East Crooked Tree Coffee East
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Flavored Latte$4.35+
Our flavored lattes are a mix of our homemade syrups, milk from Kalispell Kreamery, and a shot of Herkimer espresso out of Seattle! The perfect combination for the perfect latte!
- Latte$3.90+
Our lattes are a mix of milk from Kalispell Kreamery, and a shot of Herkimer espresso out of Seattle! The perfect combination for the perfect latte!
- Mocha$4.45+
Our mochas are a mix of our homemade syrups, milk from Kalispell Kreamery, and a shot of Herkimer espresso out of Seattle! The perfect combination for the perfect mocha!
- Cup of Coffee$1.00+
- Espresso$2.50
- Cappuccino$3.55
Our cappuccinos are made in a traditional 8 oz size. If you are looking for a larger drink, we recommend ordering a latte or flavored latte
- Americano$2.65
- Macchiato$3.05
Our traditional macchiatos are roughly 5 oz. drinks consisting of a shot of our espresso blend and 'marked' with steamed cream on top
- Hot Tea (16 oz size)$2.10
- Masala Chai$3.80+
- London Fog$3.20+
Earl Grey tea, a little sweetness from some vanilla syrup and topped off with steamed cream. For sure a customer favorite!
- Hot Chocolate$3.15+
- Steamer$2.50+
A steamer is basically like a latte only without the espresso. So if you're looking for a warm sweet drink without the coffee, this is the perfect choice!
- Matcha$4.15+
- Cup Of Water$1.00
Cold Drinks
- Iced Flavored Latte$4.70+
- Iced Non-Flavored Latte$4.45+
- Iced Mocha$4.80+
- Iced Americano$2.65
- Cold Brew$3.55+
- Cream Soda$3.55+
- Bottled Juice/Canned Kombucha$1.50
- Chocolate Milk$1.50
- Milk$1.00
- Blended Drinks$6.75
- Shaken Espresso$4.95
- Pup Cup$1.50
- 64 oz Growler Refill$17.20
- Mixed Berry Cream Soda$4.00+
- Blueberry butterfly tea$4.95+
Bulk Coffee
Bottled Syrup
Food
Baked Goods
- Macarons$2.25
- Scones$3.90
Baked fresh daily, these are a customer favorite! Made with local cream from Kalispell, MT, they are a perfect breakfast option!
- Brioche$5.25
- Pastries$5.75
- Quiche$7.10
Our personal sized quiche are filled with a creamy quiche mixture and filled each week with veggies, meats and spices. Flavors vary each week!
- Cookies$2.00
All our cookies are made and baked from scratch daily. We rotate our cookie menu so the flavors are different from week to week.
- Sweet Bread$3.50
Each of our quick breads are packed with flavor for the perfect sweet compliment to your coffee!
- Bacon Egg Herb Biscuits$5.65
Our flaky herb biscuits filled with a baked parmesan egg and fresh bacon. Let us know in the special instructions if you would like them warmed so they are hot when you come pick them up!
- Spinach Tomato Feta Biscuit with Egg and Basil Cream Cheese Spread$5.65
- Wheat-Free Pumpkin Muﬃns$4.50
Our wheat free pumpkin muffins are a customer favorite! The flour blend is a mix of rice, potato, and tapioca flours. These muffins are also dairy free!
- Baked Oatmeal$4.00
- Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.75
These flavor packed bagels are out of Davidovich bakery in New York. Comes toasted if you would like, with a side or 2 of cream cheese!
- Granola Bag$12.00
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$5.75
Our homemade burritos are filled with scrambled egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, green chilis, and potato! Guaranteed to be a great addition to your morning coffee.
- Cheesecakes$3.75
- Cinnamon Coﬀeecake$3.50
- Chia Bowls with fresh fruit and granola$6.50
Our gluten and dairy free chia bowls are made with a blend of chia seeds, almond milk, coconut milk, and a hint of maple syrup. We top them with seasonal fresh fruit and add a side of our homemade granola!
- Cinnamon Rolls$4.80
Soft cinnamon rolls, topped with a tangy cream cheese icing. Let us know in the special comments if you would like it to be warmed if you are ordering online!
- Caramel Pecan Rolls$4.85
Baked fresh each morning, these gooey, fluffy rolls are smothered in our honey caramel sauce and topped with toasted pecans!