Crossroad Ribshack 3061 Tupelo Commons Blvd
Food
Appetizers
- Boneless Wings$9.29
9 wings tossed in your choice of sauce: mango habanero, Nashville hot, garlic Parmesan, or honey hot
- Fried Pickle Fries$7.19
Battered pickle slices deep-fried to a golden brown
- Fried Green Tomatoes (8)$7.19
Battered fresh green tomatoes fried to a golden brown
- Classic Nachos$9.69
Tortilla chips, covered with nacho cheese and jalapeños. Select our hickory-smoked pulled pork or smoked chicken
- Mozzarella Cheesesticks$7.19
Six battered mozzarella cheese sticks fried to a golden brown
- Corn Nuggets$7.19
Corn nuggets fried to a golden brown
- Loaded Fries$9.69
Home fries, spicy fries, or crinkle fries with a choice of BBQ or chicken with shredded cheese and bacon bits on top
- Quesadilla$7.99
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of BBQ pork or smoked chicken. Served with a side of queso
- Hush Puppies$3.29
6 fresh-cooked hush puppies (hot or mild)
- Spicy Green Beans$7.19
Green beans coated in a spicy batter and fried to golden perfection
- Sausage & Cheese Plate$10.29
Sliced smoked sausage, your choice of Cheddar or pepper jack cheese, pickle spears, pepperoncini peppers. Served with crackers and our famous BBQ sauce
- Smoked Chicken Wings$10.29
8 wings smoked low and slow to capture all the smoked flavor
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich$6.89
Our hickory smoked beef brisket is sliced and served on a toasted bun with coleslaw and your choice of sauce
- Homestyle Hamburger$5.19
Fresh 1/3 lb ground chuck served on a toasted bun, dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, tomato, lettuce, onion, & pickle
- Mega Burger$7.19
Fresh 1/3 lb ground chuck with pulled pork served on Texas toast
- 4 Oz Smoked Chicken Sand$5.85
A smoked boneless chicken breast served on a toasted bun, dressed with mayo, lettuce, & tomato
- 8 Oz Smoked Chicken Sandwich$7.85
Same as 4 oz smoke chicken only more of it. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, & tomato
- Cheesesteak Hoagie$7.85
Thin sliced ribeye, cooked with sautéed onions and served. On a hoagie bun dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato and served with pepperoncini peppers
- Regular BBQ Pork$5.19
Hickory smoked pulled pork on a toasted bun with coleslaw and sauce
- Jumbo BBQ Pork$6.19
Same as regular only more of it
- Bologna Sandwich$5.19
Bologna on a toasted bun with slaw
- Fish Sandwich$5.19
One premium farm-raised catfish fillet, served plain on a hoagie bun
- Smoked Sausage Sandwich$5.19
A smoked sausage grilled with onions on a hoagie bun
- Jumbo Brisket$8.99
Same as brisket, only more of it
- Double Hamburger$11.49
- Double CheeseBurger$12.49
Our Famous Ribs
Pork & Brisket Dinners
Salads
- Side Garden Salad$4.99
Freshly cut lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes, topped with shredded cheese, bacon bits, a pickle spear, and a pepperonchi pepper on the side. Served with your choice of dressing
- Large Garden Salad$6.59
Freshly cut lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes, topped with shredded cheese, bacon bits, a pickle spear, and a pepperonchi pepper on the side. Served with your choice of dressing
- Garden Salad with a Baked Potato$8.49
- Smoked Chicken Salad$10.69
- Side Chicken Strip Salad$6.19
- Large Chicken Strip Salad$10.69
- Side Pig Salad$6.19
- Large Pig Salad$10.69
- Side Chicken Salad$6.19
Catfish
Chicken
Combo
Steak
Sides
- Crinkle Cut Fries$3.29
- Fresh Cut Home Fries$3.29
- Fried Okra$3.29
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.29
- Onion Rings$3.29
- Baked Beans$3.29
- Corn on the Cob$3.29
- Coleslaw$3.29
- Potato Salad$3.29
- Fried Green Tomatoes* (4)$4.29
- Yellow Mac$4.29
- Baked Potato$4.29
- Side Salad$4.29
- Spicy Fries$4.29
- Tater Tots$4.29
- Kids Mac & Cheese Yellow$6.19
- White Mac$4.29
- Kids Mac & Cheese White$6.19
Desserts
- Hot Fudge Cake$4.39
Two slices of devil's food cake with vanilla ice cream sandwiched between all covered with hot fudge. Delicious!
- Chocolate Hostess Cupcakes$4.39
Made from scratch chocolate cake with cream filling. Very rich and very good
- Butterfinger Pie$3.49
Made from scratch. A delicious butterfinger candy bar taste
- Pecan Pie$3.49
- Cheesecake$5.19
- Slice Caramel Cake$4.39
- Slice Strawberry Cake$4.39
- Slice Banana Cake$4.39
- Slice Chocolate Cake$4.39
- Whole Cake$52.00
- Whole Pie$20.00
- Scoop Of Ice Cream$1.25
Kiddie Korner
Add -Ons
- 10oz Steak$20.00
- Add Bun$0.35
- Add Cornbread$0.50
- Add Toast$0.35
- 4oz BBQ Meat$2.60
- Bologna$4.15
- 4oz Brisket$4.65
- 6oz Brisket$6.19
- Brisket Sample$1.00
- (1) Chicken Strip$2.25
- Corn Dog$2.19
- Cube Cheese (Cheddar)$3.50
- Cube Cheese (Pepper Jack)$3.50
- Fish Fillet$3.99
- Grill Cheese$1.99
- Half Chicken$6.40
- Hamburger Patty$4.00
- Hamburger Steak Patty$5.75
- Hot Dog$1.99
- JR Cheeseburger$2.25
- JR Hamburger$1.75
- Rib$3.00
- (3) Ribs$8.50
- 4oz Smoked Chicken$2.75
- Wing$1.50
- (3) Wings$3.75
- Sausage Only$4.00
- 8oz Smoked Chicken$5.25
- 4oz Queso$2.50
- 4oz Rotel$1.50
- 4oz Rib Dust$5.00
- Pint Rib Dust$15.00
- Quart Rib Dust$25.00
- Side Chile$1.50
- Queso (4oz)$2.00
- Rotel (4oz)$1.00