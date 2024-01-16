Crossroads Smokehouse, Pizza & Grill
Food Menu
Starters
- Chips and Queso$7.99
served with smoked pork green chili
- Fried Pickle Spears$8.99
with jalapeno ranch dipping sauce
- Texas Fries$9.99
french fries topped with queso and pork green chili
- Caribbean Fried Shrimp$9.99
with pineapple salsa and spicy island sauce
- Baked Pretzel Sticks$9.99
with mustard sauce or queso
- Basket of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$8.99
tossed in jerk seasoning with side of ranch
- Buffalo Cauliflower$9.99
fried and tossed in buffalo sauce with side of ranch
- Basket of Onion Rings$9.99
served with fry sauce
- Mozzarella Half Moons$9.99
fried with side of marinara dipping sauce
- Fried Zucchini Sticks$9.99
with jalapeno ranch dressing
- Basket of Fries$5.99
Soups
Salads
- Cobb Salad$18.99
chicken, tomato, avocado, cucumber, bacon, egg, served with blue cheese crumbles and dressing
- Salmon Cobb$19.99
grilled or blackened salmon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, bacon, boiled egg, asparagus served with apple vin dressing
- Southwestern Brisket Salad$18.99
lean chopped brisket, egg, bacon, cheddar shreds, corn, tomato, avocado and served with jalapeno ranch dressing
- W.C.B.C$12.99
walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles served with apple vin dressing
- LG Bacon Blue$9.99
blue cheese crumbles and dressing topped with red onion
- Sm Bacon Blue$5.99
blue cheese crumbles and dressing topped with red onion
- Lg Garden$7.99
tomato, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and croutons served with dressing of choice
- Sm Garden$3.99
tomato, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and croutons served with dressing of choice
Burgers
- Colorado Burger$14.50
fresh sliced LTO (lettuce, tomato, onion) on a grilled brioche bun
- Texas Burger$15.99
bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce & grilled onions on a grilled brioche bun
- Louisiana Hot Burger$15.99
habanero glazed patty topped with jalapenos, onions and pepperjack on a grilled brioche bun
- California Burger$15.99
fresh sliced avocado, melted swiss & LTO on a grilled brioche bun
- New Mexican Burger$15.99
poblano, grilled onions & pepperjack cheese melt on grilled pressed sourdough served with a side of green chili
- Florida Veggie Burger$15.99
beyond burger, LTO, garlic aioli with melted swiss on a grilled brioche bun
- Crossroads Burger$15.99
American cheese, bacon & Crossroads sauce on a grilled brioche bun
- Mountain Mac Burger$15.99
American cheese, lettuce, onion and pickle with 1000s on a grilled brioche bun
Smokehouse
- Smokehouse Platter$10.99
potato salad, fries, or salad with pickled red onions, coleslaw, pickles and bbq sauce of choice
- Street Taco Platter$10.99
chredded cabbage in cilantro aioli, pickled red onions, jalapenos, avocado, lime and grilled corn tortillas
- Southern Bowl$10.99
mashed potatoes & gravy or lemon-dijon cream sauce with grilled asparagus
- Loaded Bowl$10.99
mashed, cheddar cheese, bacon & corn with BBQ sauce of choice
- Smoked Meats
choice of any smoked meats
The Grill
- Grilled Lemon Chicken$16.99
grilled or blackened chicken in a lemon-dijon cream sauce with aspargus and mashed potatoes
- Caribbean Salmon$21.99
blackened grilled salmon with spicy island sauce, pineapple salsa, mashed potatoes and asparagus
- Atlantic Salmon$21.99
grilled salmon in a lemon-dijon cream sauce served with asparagus and mashed potatoes
- 12oz "hand cut" Rib Eye Steak$29.99
served with grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes
Entrees
- Chicken Fried Brisket$21.99
sliced brisket battered and fried over mashed potatoes with gravy & asparagus
- Fish & Chips (served Friday & Saturday until sold out!)$16.99
ale battered cod with fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce
- Shrimp Basket$18.99
fried shrimp served with tarter sauce and coleslaw
- Chicken Strips and Fries$15.99
hand dipped chicken strips and fries with sauce of choice
- Fried Chicken Strip Bowl$17.99
chicken strips over mashed potatoes & gravy with corn and cheddar cheese
- Prime Rib Dinner (Saturday night after 4PM)$29.99
Prime Rib Dinner served with mashed potatoes, aspargus, horsey sauce and a side of Au Jus
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork$13.99
and pickled red onions on a grilled brioche bun
- Smoked Cuban$14.99
pork loin, ham, swiss, pickle, mojo sauce and mustard on a grilled pressed hoagie
- Firebird$14.99
fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce (of choice) topped with pepperjack & LTO on a grilled brioche bun with side of blue cheese dressing
- Smoked Turkey Melt$15.99
100% turkey breast with grilled tomatoes, cheddar cheese & aioli on a grilled pressed sourdough
- Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich$15.99
sliced brisket battered and fried over mashed potatoes with gravy & asparagus
- Smoked Turkey BLT$15.99
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli on sourdough
- 3 LIttle Pigs$14.99
pork loin, pulled pork & bacon smothered in spicy BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw on a grilled brioche bun
- Backyard Blackened Chicken$13.99
blackened grilled chicken, LTO and cilantro aioli on a grilled brioche bun
- Southern Fried Chicken$14.99
hand dipped fried chicken breast topped with pickles and chipolte sioli on a grilled brioche bun
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.99
grilled steak or chicken with onion, peppers and melted mozzarella & American on a grilled hoagie roll
- NY Reuben$14.99
corned beef, grilled sauerkraut, 1000s and melted swiss on grilled marbled rye
- Prime Rib Dip (Sunday until sold out!)$17.99
shaved house smoked prime rib with horsey sauce on a grilled hoagie served with su jus dipping sauce
- XXXRoads Philly$16.99
- Chicken Philly$15.99
- BLT on Toasted White$8.99
Dessert
Kids Menu
Sides
- Side Of Fries$3.50
- Side of Coleslaw (Cup)$2.99
- Side of Potato Salad$3.50
- Side of Mashed$3.50
- Side of Mashed & Gravy$3.99
- Side of Asparagus$3.99
- Side of Carrots$0.50
- Side of Celery$0.50
- Side of Carrots & Celery$0.50
- Side of (4) Corn Tortillas$0.50
- Side of Flour Tortilla$0.50
- Side of Avocado$1.00
- Side of Bacon$1.00
- Side of Cheese$1.00
- Side of Pickled Red Onions$0.50
- Side of Corn (Ramikin)$2.50
- Side of Cheddar Shreds$1.00
- Side of Butter$1.00
- Side of Melted Butter$1.00
- Side of Brioche Bun$2.00
- Side of White Bread$2.00
- Side of Pickles$0.50
- Side of Jalapenos$0.50
- Side of Sauerkraut$0.50
- Side of Brioche Grilled$2.50
- Side of White Toast$2.50
- Missed on Service
Side Dressings & Sauces
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- Side of Blue Cheese$0.75
- Side of Apple Vin$0.75
- Side of Jalapeno Ranch$0.75
- Side of Italian$0.75
- Side of 1000s$0.75
- Side of Honey Mustard$0.75
- Side of Caesar$0.75
- Side of Oil & Vin$0.25
- Side of Malt Vinegar$0.25
- Side of Hot Sauce$0.25
- Side of BBQ$0.60
- Side of BBQ Gold$0.60
- Side of BBQ Carolina$0.60
- Side of Buffalo Mild$0.60
- Side of Buffalo Med$0.60
- Side of Buffalo Hot$0.60
- Side of Atomic$0.60
- Side of Garlic Parmesan$0.60
- Side of Spicy Island Sauce$0.60
- Side of Fry Sauce$0.60
- Side of Honey Mustard$0.60
- Side of Sweet Chili$0.60
- Side of Crossroads Sauce$0.60
- Side of Horsey Sauce$0.60
- Side of Marinara (Ramikin)$0.60
- Side of Buff/BBQ combo$0.60
- Side of Gravy (Ramikin)$0.60
- Side of Gravy (Cup)$1.20
- Side of Marinara (Cup)$1.20
- Side of Ranch (Cup)$1.20
- Side of Blue Cheese Dressing (Cup)$1.50
- Side of Ranch (Pint Togo)$3.99
- Side of Ranch (8oz ToGo)$1.99
- Side of Blue Cheese (Pint Togo)$4.99
- Side of Blue Cheese (8oz ToGo)$2.50
Pizza Menu
14" Pizza
- 14" Build Your Own Pizza$14.99
Hand-Tossed Pizza with Toppings of Choice
- 14" Meatlovers Pizza$23.99
Small: Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef & Bacon
- 14" Chicken Ranch$18.99
Small: Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Base
- 14" Supreme$25.99
Small: Pepperoni, Sausage, Candian Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms & Black Olives
- 14" Hawaiian Hot$18.99
Small: Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Jalapeno
- 14" St. Theresa$18.99
Small: Sausage, Onion & Green Pepper with a White Sauce Base
- 14" Smokehouse$22.99
Small: Brisket, Grilled Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella with a Jalapeno Ranch Base and Drizzle
- 14" Bacon Cheeseburger$21.99
Small: Fresh Burger, Bacon, Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella
- 14" Tuscan Chicken$21.99
Small: Chicken, Artichoke, Onion, Sun-dried Tomato with an Olive Oil & Garlic Base
- 14" Veggie Pizza$21.99
Small: Spinach, Artichoke, Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive & Tomato
- 14" Mountain Mac$19.99
Small: Ground Beef, Pickle, Onion topped with chopped Lettuce and 1000s with an Olive Oil & Garlic Base
- 14" BBQ Chicken$19.99
Small: Chicken, Onion & Bacon with BBQ Sauce base
- 14" Cheese Pizza$14.99
16" Pizza
- 16" Build Your Own Pizza$18.99
Hand-Tossed Pizza with Toppings of Choice
- 16' Meatlovers Pizza$29.99
Large: Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef & Bacon
- 16" Supreme$31.99
Large: Pepperoni, Sausage, Candian Bacon, Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms & Black Olives
- 16" Hawaiian Hot$23.99
Large: Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Jalapeno
- 16" Smokehouse$28.99
Large: Brisket, Grilled Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella with a Jalapeno Ranch Base and Drizzle
- 16" Bacon Cheeseburger$27.99
Large: Fresh Burger, Bacon, Onion, Cheddar & Mozzarella
- 16" Tuscan Chicken$27.99
Large: Chicken, Artichoke, Onion, Sun-dried Tomato with an Olive Oil & Garlic Base
- 16" Veggie Pizza$27.99
Large: Spinach, Artichoke, Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive & Tomato
- 16" BBQ Chicken$24.99
Large: Chicken, Onion & Bacon with BBQ Sauce base
- 16" St. Theresa$23.99
- 16" Mountain Mac$24.99
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.99
- 16" Cheese Pizza$18.99
14" Gluten Free Cheese
Bar Menu
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Mr Pibb$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Soda Water$3.75
- Tonic Water$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Apple Juice$3.75
- Orange Juice$3.75
- Milk$3.75
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
- Red Bull$4.50
- Diet Red Bull$4.50
- Hot Tea$3.75
- Coffee$3.75
- Shirley Temple$3.75
- Cherry Coke$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Ice-T$3.75
- Root Beer$3.75
Draft Beer 16oz Pint
- Coors Light 16oz$4.50
- New Belgium VooDoo Ranger 16oz$6.50
- Blue Moon Belgium Wheat 16oz$6.50
- New Belgium 1554 16oz$6.50
- Tivoli Outlaw 16oz$4.50
- Shiner Bock 16oz$6.50
- Colorado Native 16oz$6.50
- New Belgium Mountain Time 16oz$6.50
- Sweetwater Orange Ale 16oz$6.50
- Alaskan Husky IPA 16oz$6.50
- Tivoli Pineapple Express 16oz$8.50
- Deschutes Fresh Haze 16oz$6.50
- Deschutes Fresh Squeezed 16oz$6.50
- Bells IPA 16oz$6.50
- Sweetwater Hazy 16oz$6.50
- Mountain Time 16oz$6.50
Draft Beer 22oz Mug
- Coors Light 22oz$6.50
- New Belgium VooDoo Ranger 22oz$9.50
- Blue Moon Belgium Wheat 22oz$9.50
- New Belgium 1554 22oz$9.50
- Tivoli Outlaw 22oz$6.50
- Shiner Bock 22oz$9.50
- Colorado Native 22oz$9.50
- New Belgium Mountain Time 22oz$9.50
- Sweetwater Orange Ale 22oz$9.50
- Alaskan Husky IPA 22oz$9.50
- Bells IPA 22oz$9.50
- Sweetwater Hazy 22oz$9.50
- Mountain Time 22oz$9.50
Cans of Beer & White Claws
Well Liquor
- Vanjack Vodka (house)$5.50
- Evan Williams Whiskey (house)$5.75
- Concierge Rum (house)$5.50
- Concierge Tequila (house)$5.50
- Calvert Gin (house)$5.50
- Double- Vanjack Vodka (house)$7.75
- Double- Concierge Rum (house)$7.75
- Double- Concierge Tequila (house)$7.75
- Double- Evan Williams Whiskey (house)$8.00
- Double- Calvert Gin (house)$7.75
Wines by the Glass
House Wines
Buckets of Beer
Pitchers Of Beers
- Coors Light 64oz$15.00
- New Belgium VooDoo Ranger 64oz$21.00
- Blue Moon Belgium Wheat 16oz$21.00
- New Belgium 1554 16oz$21.00
- Tivoli Outlaw 16oz$15.00
- Shiner Bock 16oz$21.00
- Colorado Native 16oz$21.00
- New Belgium Mountain Time 16oz$21.00
- Sweetwater Orange Ale 16oz$21.00
- Alaskan Husky IPA 16oz$21.00
- Tivoli Pinepapple Express$25.00
- Deschutes Fresh Haze$21.00
- Deschutes Fresh Squeezed$21.00
Mixed Drinks
Shots
- Adios MF Shot$9.50
- Alabama Slammer Shot$6.00
- B52 Shot$9.50
- Baby Guiness Shot$9.00
- Buttery Nipple Shot$5.50
- Chocolate Cake Shot$5.50
- Colorado Bulldog Shot$8.00
- Girl Scout Cookies Shot$7.00
- Grasshopper Shot$5.50
- Green Tea Shot$6.25
- Irish Car Bomb Shot & 1/2 Guiness$8.50
- Irish Car Bomb Shot Only$6.00
- Jaeger Bomb Shot$8.00
- Jolly Rancher Shot$5.50
- Kamikaze Shot$6.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$5.50
- Liquid Cocaine Shot$7.00
- Liquid Marijuana Shot$5.50
- Melon Ball Shot$5.50
- Minderaser Shot$7.75
- Nutty Irishman Shot$6.50
- Peppermint Patty Shot$5.50
- Tuaca Bomb Shot$6.75
- Vegas Bomb Shot$6.75
- Vodka Flower Shot$6.00
- Washington Apple Shot$5.50
Hot Drinks/Coffee Drinks
Cordials
- Baileys$650.00
- Blue Curaco$4.50
- Cointreau$9.00
- Crem de Cacao$5.50
- Drambuie$6.50
- Frangelico$7.00
- Goldshchlager$8.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Kahlua$7.50
- Midori$6.00
- Rumplemintz$8.00
- Schnaps Butterscotch$5.00
- Schnaps Peppermint$5.00
- Schnaps Peach$5.00
- Schnaps Root Beer$5.00
- Schnaps Sour Apple$5.00
- Schnaps Melon$5.00
- Schnaps-- BYO$5.00