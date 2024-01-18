Crowes Nest
Sandwiches
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Handbreaded Crispy Chicken Breast with pickle on brioche bun. Served with Vegan seasoned fries.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Marinated Grilled chicken breast topped with Colby Jack Cheese, Lettuce, tomato and Mayo on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Handbreaded Crispy Chicken tossed in our homemade Hot Honey Sauce topped with Provolone Cheese and Coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with Vegan seasoned fries.
- Crispy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich$11.00
Handbreaded Crispy Chicken breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a brioche bun. Served with Vegan seasoned fries.
- Chicken Bacon Swiss$13.00
Handbreaded Crispy Chicken topped with Swiss Cheese, bacon and honey mustard on a brioche bun. Served with Vegan seasoned fries.
- Cheddar Chicken Jalepeno$13.00
Handbreaded Chicken breast topped with Nacho Cheese and picked jalepeno on a brioche bun. Served with Vegan seasoned fries.
- Chicken Cordon Blue$13.00
Handbreaded Crispy Chicken topped with ham, provolone cheese and mayo. Served on a brioche bun. Served with Vegan seasoned fries.
- Sloppy Crowe$12.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken chopped and caramelized in FDKY Bourbon Barbeque sauce, topped with Provolone Cheese on a brioche bun. Served with Vegan seasoned fries.
Wraps & Chicken Bites
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.00
Handbreaded Crispy Chicken, lettuce. tomato, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, tomato and your choice of sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Vegan seasoned fries.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken, lettuce. tomato, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, tomato and your choice of sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Vegan seasoned fries.
- Chicken Bites$12.00
Handcrafted chicken bites handbreaded in our signature breading. Served with choice of 1 sauce. Served with Vegan seasoned fries.
Sides
- Seasoned Fries$4.00
Vegan crinkle cut fries tossed in Crowes Delicious fry seasoning.
- Handbreaded Fried Pickles$6.00
Handcut dill chips handbreaded in Crowes signature breading. Served with Ken's Buttermilk Ranch.
- Funnel Cake Fries$5.00
Delicious funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar.
- Cheese Fries$6.00
Vegan Seasoned Fries topped with Nacho Cheese sauce.