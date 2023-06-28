Crowleys
FOOD
Beginning
Wings
$15.00
orders of ten, choice of sauce, choice of bleu cheese or ranch
Pretzels
$12.00
hog mustard, beer cheese
Irish Potato Kegs
$13.00
bacon, cheddar, burger sauce
Nashville Hot Cheese Curds
$10.00
ranch
Salad
$8.00
iceberg, provolone, cheddar, bacon, tomato, raw onion, cheese
Smash Hash
$15.00
shoestring fries, burger patty, tomato, raw onion, government cheese, pickle, burger sauce
Shoestring Fries
$7.00
remoulade
Beer Battered Onion Rings
$8.00
remoulade
Middle
Smash Burger
$11.00+
government cheese, iceberg, sautéed onion, burger sauce, potato roll
Fried Bologna
$13.00
government cheese, sautéed onion, hog mustard, toast
Frank Bermuda
$6.00
all beef jumbo hot dog, split top roll
Grilled Cheese
$11.00
government cheese, provolone, bacon, tomato, toast
Cevape
$16.00Out of stock
raw onion, tomato, pita, ajvar
SAUCES
Sd Ajvar
$1.00
Sd BBQ
$0.75
Sd Beer Cheese
$1.00
Sd Bleu Cheese
$0.75
Sd Buffalo
$0.75
Sd Burger Sauce
$1.00
Sd Cajun Dry Rub
$0.75
Sd Celery
$1.00
Sd Garlic Parm
$0.75
Sd Goose Sauce
$0.75
Sd Hog Mustard
$1.00
Sd Honey Mustard
$0.75
Sd Italian Dressing
$0.75
Sd Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
$0.75
Sd Morehouse BBQ Dry Rub
$0.75
Sd Ranch
$0.75
Sd Remoulade
$1.00
Sd Sour Cream
$0.75
Sd Sweet Chili
$0.75
Sd Mayo
$0.75
Crowleys Location and Ordering Hours
(440) 488-1369
35647 Vine St, Eastlake, OH 44095
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM