Crowleys

FOOD

Beginning

Wings

$15.00

orders of ten, choice of sauce, choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Pretzels

$12.00

hog mustard, beer cheese

Irish Potato Kegs

$13.00

bacon, cheddar, burger sauce

Nashville Hot Cheese Curds

$10.00

ranch

Salad

$8.00

iceberg, provolone, cheddar, bacon, tomato, raw onion, cheese

Smash Hash

$15.00

shoestring fries, burger patty, tomato, raw onion, government cheese, pickle, burger sauce

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

remoulade

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

remoulade

Middle

Smash Burger

$11.00+

government cheese, iceberg, sautéed onion, burger sauce, potato roll

Fried Bologna

$13.00

government cheese, sautéed onion, hog mustard, toast

Frank Bermuda

$6.00

all beef jumbo hot dog, split top roll

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

government cheese, provolone, bacon, tomato, toast

Cevape

$16.00Out of stock

raw onion, tomato, pita, ajvar

SAUCES

Sd Ajvar

$1.00

Sd BBQ

$0.75

Sd Beer Cheese

$1.00

Sd Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Sd Buffalo

$0.75

Sd Burger Sauce

$1.00

Sd Cajun Dry Rub

$0.75

Sd Celery

$1.00

Sd Garlic Parm

$0.75

Sd Goose Sauce

$0.75

Sd Hog Mustard

$1.00

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.75

Sd Italian Dressing

$0.75

Sd Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$0.75

Sd Morehouse BBQ Dry Rub

$0.75

Sd Ranch

$0.75

Sd Remoulade

$1.00

Sd Sour Cream

$0.75

Sd Sweet Chili

$0.75

Sd Mayo

$0.75

RETAIL

Soccer Scarves

$30.00

Employee Shirt

$15.00

Customer Shirt

$20.00

Employee Hat

$14.00

Customer Hat

$18.00