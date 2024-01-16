Crows Nest Bistro & Cafe 308913 US Hwy 101
Food
Appetizers
- Pretzel Bites$7.95
Pretzel bites served with Queso
- Cheesy Flatbread$9.95
Flatbread topped with shredded melty cheese
- Garlic Cheesy Flatbread$12.45
Flatbread topped with shredded melty cheese and chopped garlic
- # Chicken Wings$15.95
Full pound chicken wings seved with celery and your choice of dipping sauce
- 1/2 # Chicken Wings$9.50
Half a pound chicken wings seved with celery and your choice of dipping sauce
- Herbed Shrimp$13.95
Hot erbed seasoned shrimp served with garlic butter and ciabatta garlic bread
- Veggie Delight$14.45
Assorted veggies served with Roasted Red Pepper hummus and flatbread
- 2 Fish Tacos$11.45
2 small flour tortillas with your choice of grilled salmon or crispy Polluck topped with coleslaw & citrus sauce and lime
Salad
- Spinach Salad$11.45
Fresh Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Feta served with Citrus Dressing
- Greek Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, spinach, tomato, green pepper,artichoke, cucumber, black olives, red onion, feta cheese served with Greek vinigarette
- Caeser Salad$10.45
Fresh Romaine, Shredded Parmasan, Croutons and Caeser dressing
- Side Finger Salad$4.95+
Full leaves of romaine topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion and Balsamic Glaze
- House Salad$4.95+
Mixed Greens topped with tomato, cucumber, mushroom & choice of dressing
Other Then Pizza
- Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Grilled Chicken Fillet, Pineapple, American Cheese and Chipotle BBQ sauce on Brioche Bun
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$16.95
Grilled Chicken Fillet, Warm Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, Pesto on Brioche Bun
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Grilled Chicken Fillet, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Chedder Cheese, BBQ sauce on Brioche Bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
House Smoked Pulled Pork and Coleslaw on Brioche Bun
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$14.95
Grilled Chicken Strips, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Shredded Cheese & BBQ Sauce Wrapped up in Tortilla
- Chicken Bacon Wrap$14.95
Grilled Chicken Strips, Bacon Crumbles, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Shredded Cheese & Ranch Sauce Wrapped up in Tortilla
- French Dip$11.95
Warm Roast Beef slices and American Cheese on Ciabatta Bun served with Au Jus for dipping
- Salmon Fillet Sandwich$16.95
Herbed Seasoned Salmon Fillet with Pickles and Tarter on Brioche Bun
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
Chicken, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese with Buffalo Sauce on a toasty Tortilla
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$10.95
Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese with Ranch Sauce on a toasty Tortilla
- Margherita Flatbread$15.95
Fresh Mozzarella slices, Tomato, Fresh Basil & Red Sauce on Flatbread with Balsamic Glaze drizzled on top
- Cheesesteak Flatbread$15.95
Roast Beef, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Melty Queso cheese on top of Flatbread
- Loaded Nachos$15.45
Choice of Beef, Chicken or House Smoked Pulled Pork on top of Chips filled with Melty Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Olive, Mushroom, Jalapeno and served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Food-Cold Case
Pizza
10" Pizza
- 10" Cheese$9.95
Cheese & Marinara
- 10" Pepperoni$11.95
Cheese, Pepperoni & Marinara
- 10" Hawaiian$12.45
Cheese, Canadian Bacon & Marinara
- 10" Sweet Thai$14.95
Cheese, Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fresh Basil & Sweet Thai Sauce
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.95
Cheese, Chicken, Onion, Tomato & Garlic Ranch Sauce
- 10" Cowboy Pizza$15.95
Cheese, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Onion, Bell Pepper, Olives, Mushroom & BBQ Sauce
- 10" Poseidons Breath$13.95
Cheese, Sausage, Garlic, Red Onion & Marinara Sauce
- 10" Captain Veggie$14.95
Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Olives, Green Bell Pepper & Marinara
- 10" Commodore Salute$13.95
Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalalpeno, Black Olives & Marinara
- 10" Chicken Pesto$16.95
Cheese, Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Artichoke & Pesto Sauce
- 10" Harbor Master$13.95
Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Pepperoncini, Pineapple & Marinara Sauce
- 10" Buffalo Pirate$13.95
Cheese, Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, & Buffalo Sauce
- 10" Walk the Plank$14.95
Cheese, Sausage, Red Onion, Olives, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom
- 10" The Beast$16.95
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon Crumbles & Marinara Sauce
- 10" Overboard$18.95
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper & Marinara
16" Pizza
- 16" Cheese$16.95
Cheese & Marinara
- 16" Pepperoni$17.95
Cheese, Pepperoni & Marinara
- 16" Hawaiian$18.95
Cheese, Canadian Bacon & Marinara
- 16" Sweet Thai$23.95
Cheese, Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fresh Basil & Sweet Thai Sauce
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$25.95
Cheese, Chicken, Onion, Tomato & Garlic Ranch Sauce
- 16" Cowboy Pizza$25.95
Cheese, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Onion, Bell Pepper, Olives, Mushroom & BBQ Sauce
- 16" Poseidons Breath$22.95
Cheese, Sausage, Garlic, Red Onion & Marinara Sauce
- 16" Captain Veggie$24.95
Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Olives, Green Bell Pepper & Marinara
- 16" Commodore Salute$21.95
Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalalpeno, Black Olives & Marinara
- 16" Chicken Pesto$26.95
Cheese, Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Artichoke & Pesto Sauce
- 16" Harbor Master$22.95
Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Pepperoncini, Pineapple & Marinara Sauce
- 16" Buffalo Pirate$21.95
Cheese, Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, & Buffalo Sauce
- 16" Walk the Plank$24.95
Cheese, Sausage, Red Onion, Olives, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom
- 16" The Beast$26.95
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon Crumbles & Marinara Sauce
- 16" Overboard$28.95
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper & Marinara
HALF 16"
- 16" Half Cheese$8.50
Cheese & Marinara
- 16" Half Pepperoni$8.95
Cheese, Pepperoni & Marinara
- 16" Half Hawaiian$9.45
Cheese, Canadian Bacon & Marinara
- 16" Half Sweet Thai$11.95
Cheese, Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fresh Basil & Sweet Thai Sauce
- 16" Half Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.95
Cheese, Chicken, Onion, Tomato & Garlic Ranch Sauce
- 16" Half Cowboy Pizza$12.95
Cheese, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Onion, Bell Pepper, Olives, Mushroom & BBQ Sauce
- 16" Half Poseidons Breath$11.45
Cheese, Sausage, Garlic, Red Onion & Marinara Sauce
- 16" Half Captain Veggie$12.45
Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Olives, Green Bell Pepper & Marinara
- 16" Half Commodore Salute$10.95
Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalalpeno, Black Olives & Marinara
- 16" Half Chicken Pesto$13.45
Cheese, Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Artichoke & Pesto Sauce
- 16" Half Harbor Master$11.45
Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Pepperoncini, Pineapple & Marinara Sauce
- 16" Half Buffalo Pirate$10.95
Cheese, Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, & Buffalo Sauce
- 16" Half Walk the Plank$12.45
Cheese, Sausage, Red Onion, Olives, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom
- 16" Half The Beast$13.45
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon Crumbles & Marinara Sauce
- 16" Half Overboard$14.45
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper & Marinara
TAKE N BAKE
- T&B Cheese$14.95
Cheese & Marinara
- T&B Pepperoni$15.95
Cheese, Pepperoni & Marinara
- T&B Hawaiian$16.95
Cheese, Canadian Bacon & Marinara
- T&B Sweet Thai$21.95
Cheese, Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fresh Basil & Sweet Thai Sauce
- T&B Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.95
Cheese, Chicken, Onion, Tomato & Garlic Ranch Sauce
- T&B Cowboy Pizza$23.95
Cheese, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Onion, Bell Pepper, Olives, Mushroom & BBQ Sauce
- T&B Poseidons Breath$20.95
Cheese, Sausage, Garlic, Red Onion & Marinara Sauce
- T&B Captain Veggie$22.95
Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Olives, Green Bell Pepper & Marinara
- T&B Commodore Salute$19.95
Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalalpeno, Black Olives & Marinara
- T&B Chicken Pesto$24.95
Cheese, Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Artichoke & Pesto Sauce
- T&B Harbor Master$20.95
Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Pepperoncini, Pineapple & Marinara Sauce
- T&B Buffalo Pirate$19.95
Cheese, Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, & Buffalo Sauce
- T&B Walk the Plank$22.95
Cheese, Sausage, Red Onion, Olives, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom
- T&B The Beast$24.95
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon Crumbles & Marinara Sauce
- T&B Overboard$26.95
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper & Marinara
HALF Take n Bake
- Half T&B Cheese$7.45
Cheese, Pepperoni & Marinara
- Half T&B Pepperoni$7.95
Cheese, Pepperoni & Marinara
- Half T&B Hawaiian$8.45
Cheese, Canadian Bacon & Marinara
- Half T&B Sweet Thai$10.95
Cheese, Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fresh Basil & Sweet Thai Sauce
- Half T&B Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.95
Cheese, Chicken, Onion, Tomato & Garlic Ranch Sauce
- Half T&B Cowboy Pizza$11.95
Cheese, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Onion, Bell Pepper, Olives, Mushroom & BBQ Sauce
- Half T&B Poseidons Breath$10.45
Cheese, Sausage, Garlic, Red Onion & Marinara Sauce
- Half T&B Captain Veggie$11.45
Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Olives, Green Bell Pepper & Marinara
- Half T&B Commodore Salute$9.95
Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalalpeno, Black Olives & Marinara
- Half T&B Chicken Pesto$12.45
Cheese, Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Artichoke & Pesto Sauce
- Half T&B Harbor Master$10.45
Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Pepperoncini, Pineapple & Marinara Sauce
- Half T&B Buffalo Pirate$9.95
Cheese, Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeno, & Buffalo Sauce
- Half T&B Walk the Plank$11.45
Cheese, Sausage, Red Onion, Olives, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom
- Half T&B The Beast$12.45
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, House Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon Crumbles & Marinara Sauce
- Half T&B Overboard$13.45
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper & Marinara
Drinks
Café Drinks
Espresso
- Americano$3.00+
- Latte$4.00+
2 Shots of espresso, Steamed Whole milk
- Breve$5.00+
2 Shots of espresso, Steamed Half n Half
- Mocha$4.50+
2 Shots of espresso, Steamed Whole milk and Hersheys Chocolate
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.50+
2 Shots of espresso, Steamed Whole milk, White Chocolate
- Mexican Mocha$4.75+
2 Shots of espresso, Steamed Whole milk, House Made Mexican Chocolate
- Cappuccino$4.00+
2 Shots of espresso, Steamed Whole milk
- Chai Tea Latte$4.00+
2 Shots of espresso, Steamed Whole milk, Oregon Chai
- Drip Coffee$2.25+
- Hot Tea$2.75+
- London Fog$3.75+
Earl Grey tea, steamed whole milk and Vanilla
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
Steamed Whole milk, Hersheys Chocolate
- Italian Soda$4.00+
Choice of flavor, soda water, cream and whip cream topping
Fountain & Drinks-Cold Case
- 12oz bubly$1.00
- 16oz bubly$1.50
- Gatorade$2.00
- Gatorade Fit$3.00
- Soda Bottle$2.50
- Aquafina$1.25
- Candy Bar$1.49
- Celcius$3.50
- Chips$2.49
- Candy Bar$1.49
- Ice Bag$3.00
- Juice Bottle$2.25
- Kombucha$3.50
- Muscle Milk$4.50
- Nitro$2.75
- Powerade$2.25
- Pure Leaf Tea$2.75
- Red Bull$3.00
- Sugarfree Red Bull$3.00
- Snapple$2.25
- Soda Can$0.92
- V8$1.00
- Water Bottle$1.00
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sammy$6.75
Ciabatta bun topped with your choice of meat and cheese
- Sasquatch Sammy$9.45
- Breakfast Burrito$7.95
tortilla filled with choice of meat, cheese and veggie if you want them, served with sour cream and salsa
- Biscuits and Gravy$6.00
2 Biscuits topped with sausage gravy
- 1/2 Biscuits and Gravy$4.00
1 Biscuit topped with sausage gravy
- 2 Egg Breakfast$11.95
2 eggs your way with choice of meat and bread
- Breakfast Flatbread Pizza$15.45
Flatbread topped with gravy, shredded cheese, 2 eggs, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, bell pepper, onion & mushroom
- Western Omelet$12.45
2 egg omelet, filled with Canadian bacon, bell pepper, onion and shredded cheese, served with your choice of bread
- Bacon & Chedder Cheese Omelet$11.95
2 egg omelet, filled with bacon and cheddar cheese, served with your choice of bread
- Pulled Pork Omelet$13.45
2 egg omelet filled with house smoked pulled pork and cheddar cheese, served with choice of bread
- Loaded Omelet$14.95
2 egg omelet, filled with sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and shredded cheese, served with your choice of bread
- Greek Omelet$11.95
2 egg omelet, filled with spinach, olives, artichoke, pepperoncini, served with your choice of bread