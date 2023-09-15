Corner Office Pizza & Craft Bar
Shareables
Bone-In Wings
Eight Juicy Traditional Wings - a mix of drums and flats.
Boneless Wings
2/3 lbs. of breaded boneless chicken tossed in your choice of sauce.
Pretzel Bites
Soft pretzel bites served with decadent melted cheese dipping sauce.
Basket of Fries
A generous heaping of fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Guac & Chips
Guac and Chips - the perfect snack for the bar, office, or home!
Baskets
Chicken Tenders
Giant Breaded White Meat Tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and Seasoned Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo on a brioche bun. Choice of Side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo on a brioche bun. Choice of Side.
Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese
Smashburger
Smashed and Seasoned Ground Beef with Cheese & Caramelized Onions served on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Side.
N/A Beverages
Pizza
14" Half/Half Thin Crust Pizza
Traditional Chicago-Style Thin Crust Pizza cooked crispy and cut into squares. Choose this option to build your pizza with different toppings on each half! Serves 2-4 people.
14" Thin Crust Pizza
Traditional Chicago-Style Thin Crust Pizza cooked crispy and cut into squares. Add toppings for $2.95 each. Serves 2-4 people.
Romana Flatbread
Traditional Romana-Style flatbread, medium crust. Serves 1-3 people.
Neapolitan Pizza
Traditional Style Neapolitan Pizza. Cooked at 932°. Serves 2-3 people.
Detroit Pizza
Deep fluffy Detroit-Style crust with crispy cheese edges. cut into four squares, serves 2-4 people.