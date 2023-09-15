Shareables

Bone-In Wings

$14.95

Eight Juicy Traditional Wings - a mix of drums and flats.

Boneless Wings

$14.95

2/3 lbs. of breaded boneless chicken tossed in your choice of sauce.

Pretzel Bites

$11.95

Soft pretzel bites served with decadent melted cheese dipping sauce.

Basket of Fries

$7.95

A generous heaping of fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Guac & Chips

$8.95

Guac and Chips - the perfect snack for the bar, office, or home!

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Giant Breaded White Meat Tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Breaded and Seasoned Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo on a brioche bun. Choice of Side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken Breast served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo on a brioche bun. Choice of Side.

Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese

$15.95

Smashburger

$15.95

Smashed and Seasoned Ground Beef with Cheese & Caramelized Onions served on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Side.

Breakfast & Dessert

Acai Sorbet Parfait

$11.95

Cookie Skillet w/ Ice Cream

$8.95

Grandma's Cookies

$3.95

N/A Beverages

Coke Bottle

$4.95

Iced Tea

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.95

Red Bull

$4.95

Rootbeer

$4.95

Soda Can

$2.95

Top Chico N/A

$4.95Out of stock

Water Bottle

$2.95

Pizza

14" Half/Half Thin Crust Pizza

$22.95

Traditional Chicago-Style Thin Crust Pizza cooked crispy and cut into squares. Choose this option to build your pizza with different toppings on each half! Serves 2-4 people.

14" Thin Crust Pizza

$22.95

Traditional Chicago-Style Thin Crust Pizza cooked crispy and cut into squares. Add toppings for $2.95 each. Serves 2-4 people.

Romana Flatbread

$17.95

Traditional Romana-Style flatbread, medium crust. Serves 1-3 people.

Neapolitan Pizza

$16.95

Traditional Style Neapolitan Pizza. Cooked at 932°. Serves 2-3 people.

Detroit Pizza

$16.95

Deep fluffy Detroit-Style crust with crispy cheese edges. cut into four squares, serves 2-4 people.

Salads/Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.95