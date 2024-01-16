Crumble & Flake 317 NW Gilman Blvd, Suite 7
FOOD
PATISSERIE
- Brown Sugar Blueberry Cake$4.85Out of stock
- GF Truffle Cookie$3.85
- Cream Puffs$4.85Out of stock
- Fruit Tartlette$8.00
- Lavender-roasted Shallots & Goat Cheese Gâteau Basque$6.85
- Pistachio Lemon Gâteau Basque$6.85Out of stock
- PALMIER, CARDAMOM$5.50
- PALMIER, SAVORY$5.50Out of stock
- Panna Cotta Vanilla$6.85
- Ham Gruyere Croissant$9.35Out of stock
- Butter Croissant$5.00Out of stock
- Triple Chocolat Pain au Chocolat$6.00Out of stock
- Canelés$5.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.85Out of stock
- Lemon Bar$5.50Out of stock
- Lemon Sugar Cookie$3.85Out of stock
- Panna Cotta Special$6.85Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Cookie$3.85Out of stock
- Pistachio Croissant$6.85Out of stock
- Traditional Kouign Amann$5.00Out of stock
- Black Sesame Kouign Amann$5.85Out of stock
- Quiche Slice$8.50
- Quiche Whole (8 slices)$65.00Out of stock
- Quiche Whole Veggie (8 slices)$65.00Out of stock
- RED VELVET CAKE$7.50
- Savory Tartlette$9.00
- Spinach, Almond, Raisin Scone$4.50Out of stock
- Sand, Tuna$12.00
- Sand, Veggie$12.00
- SAND, HAM BAGUETTE$12.00
- BREAD, BAGUETTE$6.00
- BREAD, BUNS, HOT DOG 4 PK$7.00
- BREAD, BUNS, BURGER 4 PK$7.00
- Passion Fruit Cake w. Lychee Matcha Glaze$4.85
- Chocolate Rosemary Cookie$4.35
- Cherry Almond Tart$6.85
- Sand, Club$16.00Out of stock
SALAD / WAFFLE
- Curry Chickpea & Almond Salad$15.00
w. our sweet, mild curry dressing w. cucumbers and currants on a bed of spinach
- Curry Chickpea & Almond Salad - HALF$10.00
w. our sweet, mild curry dressing w. cucumbers and currants on a bed of spinach
- Mixed Greens Salad$16.00
w. goat cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, sliced almonds, and a raspberry vinaigrette
- Mixed Greens Salad - HALF$11.00
w. goat cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, sliced almonds, and a raspberry vinaigrette
- Spinach, Apples, & Stilton Blue Cheese$17.00
w. our candied pecans and sherry-shallot vinaigrette
- Spinach, Apples, & Stilton Blue Cheese - HALF$12.00
w. our candied pecans and sherry-shallot vinaigrette
- Quiche du Jour + Side Salad$17.00
our daily quiche with a small mixed greens salad
- Strawberry Belgian Waffle$12.00
gluten-free waffle, with our strawberry butter and jam or syrup
SANDWICHES
- The CNF BLT$17.00
applewood smoked bacon, our candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough
- The CNF BLT - HALF$12.00
applewood smoked bacon, our candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough
- Le Club$18.00
roasted turkey, our candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough
- Le Club - HALF$13.00
roasted turkey, our candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough
- Apple Cranberry Turkey Melt$18.00
roasted turkey, caramelized apples & onions, cranberry cream cheese, and candied pecans on sourdough
- A Fried Egg Sandwich$17.00
applewood smoked bacon, spinach, tomato, goat cheese, and a fried egg with dijon mustard on sourdough
- Double Decker Grilled Cheese$14.00
cheddar and swiss with tomato and dijon mustard on sourdough
- Le Croque Monsieur$19.00
Jack Mountain ham, swiss, and Dijon mustard, topped with toasted bechamel sauce
- Le Croque Madame$21.00
Jack Mountain ham, swiss, and Dijon mustard, topped with toasted bechamel sauce and a fried egg
- The Morning Bun$11.00
scrambled egg, Jack Mountain ham, American and cheddar cheese, and bechamel sauce on a potato bun
- The Morning Bun - No Meat$9.00
scrambled egg, American and cheddar cheese, and bechamel sauce on a potato bun
- The Legendary EATS Reuben$19.00
our corned beef w. sauerkraut, swiss, and our russian dressing on rye
- Tuna Melt$15.00
tuna mixed with pickles and shallots, w. cheddar and tomato on multigrain
- The Veggie$14.00
guacamole, cheddar, cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, and sliced almonds on multigrain
- The Veggie - HALF$10.00
guacamole, cheddar, cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, and sliced almonds on multigrain
CHIPS
BEVERAGES
BEVERAGES N/A
- Acqua Panna$6.00
- Aranciata
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Coffee$4.00
- CNF Coffee Soda$7.00Out of stock
- KUMA Coffee Beans$19.00
- Mexican Coke$6.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper$4.00Out of stock
- Dr. Brown's Diet Cream$5.00
- Dr. Brown's Black Cherry$5.00
- Dr. Brown's Cel-Rey$5.00
- Dr. Brown's Root Beer$5.00
- CNF Blend Iced Tea$4.00
- Iced Black Sesame au Lait$7.00Out of stock
- Iced Matcha au Lait$7.00Out of stock
- Lemonade$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Orange Soda$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Tea$3.00
- Topo Chico$6.00