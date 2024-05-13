Crumbly Corner Cafe 2028 a Lindell Ave
Food
Breakfast
- Yogurt Bowl
Yogurt, granola, local honey and mixed fruit.$5.95
- Breakfast Tacos
2 tacos with scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, cheese, bacon(or Vegan taco meat by Be- Hive ) Chilpotle aioli , avocado on warm tortillas , served with a side of salsa$8.50
- Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chopped hickory smoked bacon ( or Vegan taco meat by Be-Hive) red onions , diced tomatoes avocado cheddar cheese with delicious chipotle aioli all wrapped in a flour tortilla served with a side of salsa.$9.50
- Herb and Cheese Omelette
3 whisked eggs folded with cheese, chives, garlic, & parsley.$9.00
- Veggie Omelette
3 whisked eggs folded with tomato, mushroom and onion.$9.00
- Ham, Cheese and Egg Croissant
French salted butter croissant baked to perfection with ham , cheese and egg.$11.50
Sandwich
- Caprese Sandwich
Heirloom tomato, mozzarella cheese and home made basil pesto, hot pressed in homemade ciabatta bread.$9.99
- BLT Sandwich
Bacon jam, iceberg lettuce and fresh tomatoes between two slices of homemade sourdough bread.$9.99
- Grilled Pimento Sandwich
Classis Pimento cheese, between two hot slices of toasted homemade sourdough bread and an extra dash of love.$7.99
- The Cuban
Pulled pork, honey cured ham Swiss and Gouda cheese garlic mustard hot pressed in a soft homemade milk bread.$12.99
Salad
- Apple Chicken Salad
Hand pulled chicken, sliced apples candied walnuts served on top of mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette.$10.50
- Gallery Salad
Cucumber grape tomatoes, sliced avocado, hard boiled eggs served on a spring mix with an orange or balsamic vinaigrette.$9.99
- Crumbly Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, toasted brioche crumb, candied cranberry with tomato vinaigrette.$8.50
Pastry/Cookies/Muffins
- Opera Cake
Layers of almond, coffee and sponge cakes with chocolate ganache.$5.95
- Banana Walnut Bread
Modern banana bread with a cremeux caramel center.$5.75
- Pecan Tart
Warm Maple and Pecan Tart topped with mascarpone gelato.$5.25
- Chocolate Muffin
So good you might lose your mind$4.75
- Muffin of the day
Ask about the muffin of the day$4.25
- Croissants
Hand made and freshed baked by our passionate chefs$5.20
- Date Cookies
Cardamom & date infused in a butter Cookie$3.95
- Chocolate Overload Cookies
Cocoa with two types of chocolate mixed into house chocolate cookie dough.$3.95
- Pain au Chocolat
Croissant folded with belgian dark chocolate$5.50
- Parsi Bun
House made brioche bun mixed with candied ginger and dried fruit - tutti fruity.$3.99