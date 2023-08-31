To Share

SPECIAL: Prime Perfection

$29.99Out of stock

Juicy Prime Rib Skewers Atop Creamy Garlic Puree, And Crispy Summer Greens

Special: Prime Rib Elegante Taco

$24.99

USDA prime rib cubes, summer crisp, Garlic Confit, avocado Cream, and pickled onion in a soft shell. Indulge in the finest flavors of prime rib with a twist (2 Tacos)

New! Capri Beef Carpaccio

$24.99Out of stock

shaved Capri style Beef Carpaccio, confit garlic , sues vide egg yolk, garlic crumbs, Miso Vinaigrette, Truffle Aioli, sea salt, Micro-greens

New! Shuk eggplant Carpaccio

$19.99Out of stock

Grill smoked eggplant, tahini, silan, olive oil, lime, pecan hazelnut crumbs, pomogranet seed.

New! Thai Crisbeef

$18.99Out of stock

Deliciously flavored marinated flat steak strips, woked, served on a bed of sticky rice with spicy Thai tiger sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Rib Steak Crispy Tacos

$19.99

Crunchy taco shells, Sliced rib steak, tsukemono pickles, pickled purple onion, bourbon barbecue sauce, micro leaves.

Pulled Beef Dirty Fries

$19.99Out of stock

Hand-cut homemade fries; spice mix: pure chimichurri, garlic aioli , bourbon BBQ sauce. Rich pulled beef and micro leaves.

Steak on Dough

$21.99

Crispy malawach dough, prime USDA Rib, tsukemono pickles, pickled purple onion, bourbon barbecue sauce, micro leaves

New! Umami Miso Salmon

$23.99Out of stock

Miso glazed salmon, encrusted with pecan hazelnut crumb, Served on a bed of wild rice and accompanied by sautéed veggies. (Cold Plate)

New! Short Rib Ravioli

$24.99Out of stock

Hand made Short Rib Ravioli, shiitake potato velouté , Micro Herbs, garlic confit.

Bites

Poppers

$15.99

Chicken poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce

911 Poppers

$15.99

Pull the red handle: intolerable delicious poppers with a dangerous dash of habanero popper sauce. WARNING: HOT

New! Cauliflower poppers

$14.99Out of stock

Cauliflower poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce.

Nuggets

$13.99

Crispy homemade schnitzel nuggets, coated with golden crumbs

New! Denver Nuggets

$14.99

Crispy homemade chicken breast nuggets in a unique western mix of spices, served with our exclusive sauce

Scruntious

$15.99Out of stock

Special jumbo nuggets in marinade, coated with a multi-layered, super crispy shell

Cauliflower Bites

$11.99

Juicy cauliflower coated with crispy crumbs, served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle aioli

Homemade Onion Rings

$9.99

Crunchies onion rings are handmade, coated with the house crumbs, and served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle mayo

Kentucky Home-Made Fries

$8.99

Hand cut French Fries, with a unique western mix of spices

Hand-Cut Truffle Garlic Fries

$9.99

Real wholesome fresh potato fries, tossed in truffle oil, garlic & herbs

Buffalo Wings

$11.99Out of stock

Coated with crispy golden crumbs, stir fried in our exclusive sharpish buffalo sauce

Burger Delight

$11.99

Selected hamburger served with lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, pickles and house dressings

Franks

$6.99

Quality hot dog, served in a bun

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.99

Homemade chicken soup with noodles

Yemenite Soup

$9.99

Traditional yemenite soup, cooked overnight and rich in flavor

New! Forest mushroom soup

$9.99Out of stock

Savor the velvety flavors of this creamy wild mushroom soup.

Zucchini-Broccoli Soup

$8.99Out of stock

Low fat creamy zucchini-broccoli soup

Sides

No meal is complete without them
French Fries

$6.99Out of stock
Spicy Fries

$6.99
Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99Out of stock
Cauliflower Bites

$11.99

Juicy cauliflower coated with crispy crumbs, served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle aioli

Hand-Cut Truffle Garlic Fries

$9.99

Real wholesome fresh potato fries, tossed in truffle oil, garlic & herbs

Kentucky Home-Made Fries

$8.99

Hand cut French Fries, with a unique western mix of spices

Homemade Onion Rings

$9.99

Crunchies onion rings are handmade, coated with the house crumbs, and served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle mayo

Coleslaw

$4.99Out of stock

Summer Sandwiches

Served on a fresh baguette, with healthy vegetables and delicate sauces
Buffalo Poppers Sandwich

$21.99

For the boys! Chicken poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce

Classic Schnitzel

$19.99Out of stock

You can’t go wrong with this one. traditional schnitzel with sesame seeds and golden crumbs

New! Scruntious Schnitzel

$20.99Out of stock

Special schnitzel in sweet marinade, coated with a multilayered, super crispy shell

Amazonas Schnitzel

$20.99

The schnitzel that made us famous. Super crunchy schnitzel, coated with house special crumbs.

Barcelona Schnitzel

$20.99Out of stock

Spanish super crunchy spicy schnitzel, coated with house special crumbs

Triple Play

$20.99Out of stock

Celebration mix of our three favorite schnitzel flavors in one: classic, scruntious & amazonas.

Grilled Wellness

$19.99Out of stock

Chicken breast on the grill, marinated in aromatic spices blend

Supersoft Grill

$20.99

Soft and juicy baby chicken on the grill, marinated in our special pesto sauce

Caribbean Schnitzel

$24.99

Selected hot pastrami, combined with a super crunchy schnitzel, coated with special crumbs.

Prime Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$24.99Out of stock

Slow cooked pulled brisket, pickles, sautéed onions, tomatoes, bourbon barbecue sauce

SPECIAL: Prime rib Steak Club

$27.99

Sliced prime rib steak, grilled, in a crispy baguette, with tomatoes, sautéed onions and bbq sauce.

Panini Fusion

SERVED IN A WRAP \ BAGUETTE (REGULAR OR WHOLE WHEAT) AND PRESSED IN A PANINI
Amazonas Tortilla

$25.99

Chicken cutlets coated with a super crispy crumb mix, with fresh tomatoes, sautéed onions and a winning mix of our house sauces

Pastrami Tortilla

$27.99

Chicken cutlets thinly sliced, coated with super crispy crumb mix, with hot pastrami, sautéed onions, fresh tomatoes and our house sauces

New! Twosome Beef Baguette

$25.99Out of stock

Chicken cutlets thinly sliced and slow cooked pulled brisket, fresh tomatoes, sautéed onion and a delicate sauce, pressed in the panini for that special crunch.

Toast Supreme

$21.99

Hot pastrami, tomato, sautéed onion and sweet chili sauce, pressed in panini for extra crisp

New! Cubana avocado

$25.99Out of stock

Our marinated baby chicken, sautéed onions, avocado and our house blend of sauces, pressed in the panini for that special crunch.

Greenery

Classic Salad

$23.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, pickles, a choice of any of our fried schnitzels with the house dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$23.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, health schnitzel and low fat Caesar dressing

Supersoft Grilled Salad

$24.99

Grilled pesto baby chicken served on romaine with tomatoes, pickles and our house dressing

Special: Prime rib Steak Salad

$29.99

Sliced Prime Rib steak on the grill, served on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, pickles and our house dressing.

New! Chicken Poke Bowl

$26.99Out of stock

Choice of any fried or grilled schnitzel, rice (basmati or sushi), up to 5 toppings and a delicate sauce

New! Creamy Green Symphony

$27.99Out of stock

ROMAINE LETTUCE, BARCELONA SCHNITZEL, GUACAMOLE, ROASTED RED ONION, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, MISO VINAIGRETTE

New! Thai Crisbeef Salad

$26.99Out of stock

CRISPY STEAK, SUGAR SNAP, RED ONION, EGGPLANT, CHERRY TOMATOES, ROASTED GARLIC, SESAME SEEDS

DIY Comprehensive Salad Feast

$28.99

Choice of vegetables, grain, antipasti and any of our fried or grilled schnitzels.

Wok

Design your own comprehensive pad thai, or pick one of the pre-designed, carefully selected by our chef
New! Sesame Chicken

$27.99Out of stock

Crispy nuggets in a special sesame sauce on a bed of white rice

New! General Tso's

$27.99Out of stock

Sweet deep-fried chicken nuggets on a bed of white rice

Yang Pad Thai

$27.99Out of stock

Egg noodles, broccoli, baby corn, red onion, bamboo shoots, roasted sesame mix and Chiang Mai sauce

Choi Pad Thai

$27.99Out of stock

Basmati rice, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots, red onion, roasted sesame mix and Chiang Mai sauce

Lee Pad Thai

$27.99Out of stock

Egg noodles, bamboo shoots, peppers, carrots, pineapples, crispy onions and Ko Somui sauce

Custom Pad Thai

$28.99Out of stock

Design your own comprehensive pad thai

Dinner Entree

Dinner Entree

$29.99Out of stock

The rounded crunchies experience includes any of our schnitzels, fried or grilled, served on a dinner plate with two additional servings of your choice: white rice, coleslaw, fries or mini leaves salad

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$11.99Out of stock

Crunchies quality hot dog in a bun, fries & a special gift: The new 2023 Crunchies branded Beach Ball!

Kids Schnitzel

$13.99Out of stock

Rice krispies schnitzel in a burger bun, fries and a special gift: the new 2023 Crunchies branded Beach Ball!

Franks

Poppers

New! Denver Nuggets

New! Denver Nuggets

$14.99

Crispy homemade chicken breast nuggets in a unique western mix of spices, served with our exclusive sauce

Buffalo Wings

Frozen Cocktails

Summer Lemonana

$6.99

Lemon, Lime, Fresh Mint, Ice

Maimi Vibe

$7.99

Strawberry, Apple, Pineapple, Piña colada , Ice

Mango Tango

$7.99

Mango, Passion fruit, Apple, Ice

New! Pink lemonana

$7.99Out of stock

Lemon , Lime, Maple, Fresh Mint, Ice

Cold Drinks

Water

$2.50

Poland Spring 100% Natural Spring Water with Sports Cap

Coke

$2.99Out of stock
Diet Coke

$2.99
Coke Zero

$2.99
Sprite

$2.99Out of stock
Sprite Zero

$2.99
Dr Pepper

$2.99Out of stock
Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99
Seltzer

$2.99
Black cherry seltzer

$2.99
Triple Berry Seltzer

$2.99Out of stock
Rasberry Lime Seltzer

$2.99Out of stock
Diet Raspberry

$2.99
Diet Peach

$2.99
Raspberry

$2.99
Peach

$2.99
Kiwi Strawberry

$2.99