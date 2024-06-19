Crunch Fusion Sushi 2856 South 5600 West
Food
Bowls
- Hawaiian Bowl
Sushi rice, spicy Ahi tuna, cilantro, avocado, edamames, fresh seaweed salad, spring mix, spicy mayo, sesame seeds. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness$12.99
- Ocean Bowl
Sushi rice, albacore, hamachi and tuna mixed, seaweed salad, dynamite salad, avocado, edamames, cucumber, spicy mayo, and acevichada sauce, sesame seeds. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of food$12.99
- Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled salmon, mango, cilantro, edamames, avocado, crispy onion, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce$12.99
- Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled chicken, pineapple, cilantro, crispy onions, edamames, avocado, teriyaki sauce$12.99
- Texas Bowl
White rice, grilled steak, edamame, carrots, chimichurri, crispy onions, pineapple, jalapeño sauce.$12.99
- Tropical Bowl
Sushi rice, ceviche, cilantro, avocado, spring mix, edamames, cucumber, red cabbage, acevichada sauce, sesame seeds$12.99
Chef's Specialties
- Beef Broccoli
Beef and broccoli with our special brown sauce served with white rice$12.99
- Chopsuey
Sauteed vegetables, with your choice of protein, covered in chop suey sauce$11.99
- Honey Walnut Shrimp
Indulge in our exquisite creation of crispy shrimp bathed in an irresistible creamy honey sauce and accompanied by candied walnuts$15.99
- Jalapeño Chicken
Fried chicken, jalapeño with seasoned sautéed vegetables, served with white rice$12.99
- Kimchi Fried Rice
Pork belly, vegetables, kimchi, topped with fried egg, kimchi, sriracha$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- Kung Pao Chicken
Spicy stir-fry made with onion, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, celery, and brown sauce garnished with peanuts. Served with white rice$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Linguini Seafood$18.99
- Mongolian Beef
Beef, vegetables, broccoli, sweet and spicy sauce, served with white rice$12.99
- Tempura Battered Chicken
Crispy chicken with your choice of sauce. Served with white rice$11.99
Cold Plates
- Carpaccio Tuna
Yellowtail sashimi, Serrano pepper, home-made spicy ponzu$12.50
- Carpaccio Yellowtail
Yellowtail sashimi, Serrano pepper, home-made spicy ponzu$12.50
- Ceviche
Chopped white fish, cooked shrimp, with red onion, sweet peppers, cilantro, fresh Tiger's milk$12.99
- House Tiraditos
Octupus slices, salmon slices, yellowtail slices, bathed in Tiger's milk, topped with fried leek and cilantro$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Nigiri
4 pieces. Your choice of octopus, albacore, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, red snapper, or escolar$15.00
- Salmon Nikkei Tiradito
Slices of fresh salmon, fried leeks, cilantro, home-made ponzu sauce, sliced jalapeño$14.50OUT OF STOCK
- TATAKI
Seared tuna or salmon fillet with sesame seeds, tataki sauce, bathed in a thin layer of chili aji sauce, with tobiko and scallions$14.50
- Sashimi
6 pieces. Your choice of octopus, albacore, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, red snapper, or escolar$15.99
- Sushi Tower
Sushi rice, spicy crab, spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce, 4 wonton chips, sesame seeds$12.99
- Tuna Salmon Tataki
Seared tuna or salmon fillet with sesame seeds, tataki sauce, bathed in a thin layer of chili aji sauce, with tobiko and scallions$14.50
Family Dinner
Fried Rice and Noodles
House Special Fried Rolls
- Chicken Crispy Roll
Cream cheese, chicken, scallions, avocado, topped with crispy honey chicken, Fuji, and eel sauce$15.50
- Crunch Roll
Fish tempura, shrimp tempura, kakiage, crab stick, topped with sea food mix tempura, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$17.99
- Deluxe Roll
Cream cheese, kakiage, fried banana, fish tempura, avocado and scallions served with 2 hrimp tempura, Fuji and eel sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds$16.99
- Dynamite Special
Cream cheese, crab sticks, avocado, cucumber, topped with our special dynamite salad, Fuji, spicy mayo and eel sauce, tobiko, and sesame seeds.$15.99
- TNT
Cream cheese, kakiage, salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, scallions, topped with our species mix shrimp tempura, Fuji sauce, eel sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds$16.99
House Special Rolls
- 4 Season Roll$17.99
- 911 Baked Roll$14.99
- Aloha Roll$12.99
- Ebi Tropical Roll
Crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with mango, ebi shrimp, avocado, ceviche on top, acevichada and passion fruit sauce, togarashi$14.50
- Flaming roll$14.99
- Florida Roll$14.99
- Florida Roll$16.99
- Fuji Roll
Soy paper, cream cheese, kakiage, shrimp tempura, scallions, topped with avocado, shrimp crispy mix, Fuji and eel sauce, scallions and sesame seeds$15.99
- Idaho Roll$14.99
- Island Roll$17.99
- Lowrider Roll$14.99
- Ocean Roll$16.99
- Sensation Roll
Shrimp tempura, octupus, avocado, kakiage, topped with fried banana, brie cheese, dynamite salad, Fuji and eel sauce$15.99
- Summer$13.99
- Tentacion Roll
Soy peper, cream cheese, spicy crab, fried banana, shrimp tempura, topped with spicy crab, smoked salmon, fried banana, spicy mayo and eel sauce torched$14.50
- On Fire roll$17.99
Kids Menu
Lunch Special
Rolled Ice Cream
Salads
- Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumbers marinated in house-made ponzu dressing or spicy chili sauce$5.99
- Neptuno Salad
Our special salad with dynamite crab, salmon, seaweed salad, avocado, kakiage tempura, tempura shrimp, sesame seeds, and Fuji and eel sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness$15.99
- Seaweed Salad$5.99
- Tropical Salad
Fresh dynamite crab, mango, strawberry, pineapple, jalapeños, avocado, passion fruit sauce, and eel sauce$13.99
Signature Fried Rolls
- Bam Bam Roll
6 pieces. Tuna, albacore, yellowtail, and salmon mix topped with mix of albacore and yellowtail, jalapeño sauce, and sriracha$10.99
- Fried California$12.99
- Salmon Crunchy
6 pieces. Salmon skin fried, kakiage, and avocado topped with kakiage, salmon skin fried crunchy, Fuji, and eel sauce$10.99
- Vegas Roll
Crab stick, cream cheese, salmon, and avocado topped with dynamite salad, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness$13.50
Signature Rolls
- 101 Roll
Cream cheese, avocado, fish tempura, and fried garlic topped with tuna, avocado, tobiko, fried garlic, tataki sauce, and house black sauce$14.99
- Alaska Roll
Cream cheese, salmon, and avocado topped with salmon, sweet salad, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$14.50
- Albacore Garlic
Crab, shrimp tempura, and avocado topped with albacore, home-made ponzu garlic, fried garlic, fried leeks mix, tobiko, and scallions$12.99
- Caterpillar Roll
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado, eel sauce, and sesame seeds$9.99
- Coco Bliss Roll$15.99
- Cowboy Roll
Shrimp tempura, fried garlic, and avocado topped with grilled steak, chimichurri, jalapeño sauce, and fried garlic$13.99
- Dragon Roll
Spicy California base topped with spicy crab and smoked salmon$12.99
- Dynamite Roll
Crab salad, avocado, and cucumber topped with dynamite salad, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$12.99
- Hawaiian Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped tuna, avocado, and garlic ponzu sauce$11.99
- Hot Night Roll
Spicy crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, jalapeños, homemade ponzu, chili oil, leek fried mix, and sriracha$12.99
- Kiss of Fire Roll
Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, and avocado topped with spicy crab, eel, Fuji sauce, eel sauce, and togarashi$13.50
- Mexican Roll
Spicy crab, avocado, and shrimp tempura topped with spicy crab, jalapeño, spicy mayo, jalapeño aioli, togarashi, and crispy tempura flakes$12.99
- Monkey Maki Roll
Tuna, escolar, yellowtail mix, cucumber, and Serrano pepper topped with a mix of tuna and escolar, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$12.50
- Mountain Roll
Crab, avocado, and shrimp tempura topped with tuna, avocado, salmon, passion fruit sauce, eel sauce, and sesame seeds$13.99
- Ogden Roll$14.50
- Pam Pam Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy crab, escolar, lemon, spicy mayo, sriracha, and truffle oil$13.99
- Play Boy Roll
Cream cheese, avocado, shrimp tempura, and scallions topped with tuna avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tobiko$12.50
- Rainbow Roll
California base topped with salmon, tuna, ebi shrimp, escolar, and avocado$13.50
- Red Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño, spicy mayo, and sriracha sauce$14.99
- Salmon Tango Roll
Cream cheese, coconut flakes, salmon, pineapple, and avocado topped with salmon, coconut flakes, spicy mayo, passion fruit sauce, and sesame seed$12.99
- Snow in Vegas Roll
Crab, avocado, and shrimp tempura topped with crab, red snapper, acevichada sauce, eel sauce, and crispy tempura flakes$13.99
- Spicy Hamachi Roll
Spicy California base topped with spicy tuna, yellowtail, escolar, jalapeño, jalapeño sauce, and chili oil$14.99
- Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions, and tobiko$12.99
- Sunrise Roll
California base topped with salmon, lemon, jalapeño sauce, and crispy onions$12.50
- Takoro Roll
Crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with octupus, yellowtail, salmon jalapeño sauce, and truffle oil ponzu$14.50
- Tropical Roll
Smoked salmon and cucumber topped with mango, strawberry, passion fruit sauce, eel sauce, and togarashi$12.99
- Tuna Spicy Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño aioli, and sriracha$14.50
- Utah Roll
Soy paper, crab, cream cheese, and avocado topped with crab, albacore, escolar, spicy mayo, and tempura crispy flakes$12.50
- Volcano Roll
Spicy crab, spicy tuna, and mango topped with tuna, mango, death and jalapeño sauce, tempura crispy flakes, togarashi, and fried leeks mix$13.99
Soups
- Eggdrop Soup
Chinese style egg soup, with carrots, mushrooms, and peas$1.99
- Miso Soup
Soybean soup served with tofu and scallions$2.00
- Seafood Soup
Dive into our seafood soup! A harmonious blend of succulent shrimp, tender mussels, calamari, and octopus in a flavorful broth with Mediterranean spices. A coastal experience in every spoonful$14.50
- Spicy Dumpling Soup
Spicy and delicious tonkotsu broth, with dumplings, cilantro, green onions, and chili oil$10.99
- Thai Chicken Ramen
Our delicious mix of coconut curry and Thai spices, topped with chicken, scallions and cilantro, with a drizzle of our home-made chili oil$12.99
- Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork bone broth, topped with seaweed, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds. Optional side of chili oil$11.99
Starters
- Edamames
Japanese soy bean sprinkled with sea salt. Steamed or sauteed$5.50
- Firecracker Calamari
Tempura calamari and jalapeños tossed in our house special spice blend. Served with our house-made jalapeño sauce and tartar sauce$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Garlic Butter Mussels and Shrimp
Shrimp and mussels cooked in garlic butter and white wine with fine herbs and olive oil$15.99OUT OF STOCK
- Gyozas
6 pieces. Steamed or fried dumplings stuffed with pork, veggies, and scallions served with gyoza sauce$6.99
- Kani Pumps
Fried plantain balls stuffed with cream cheese and dynamite salad gratinated in spicy mayo, Fuji sauce, and our special eel sauce$12.99
- Sake Tartare
Salmon, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, and green onions topped with jalapeño sauce and accompanied with wonton chips$11.99
- Sushi Pizza
Bed of crispy rice topped with dynamite salad, your choice of salmon or tuna, avocado, eel, and dragon sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness$13.99
- Tempura Coconut Shrimp$9.99
- Tempura Shrimp
6 pieces. Shrimp tempura covered in Fuji sauce, eel sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds$10.99
- Tempura Veggies
Tempura battered and fried assorted veggies. Served with our peanut tartar sauce$9.99
- Tuna Nachos
Wonton chips, spicy ahí tuna, avocado, mango salsa, jalapeños, cilantro, spicy mayo, togarashi, and sesame seeds. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness$13.99
Steaks
Traditionals Rolls
- California Roll$8.99
- Cucumber Roll$4.99
- Neghihama Roll
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness$8.99
- Spicy California Roll$8.99
- Tuna Maki Roll
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness$8.99
Vegan Food
- Aloha Vegan Roll
In: soy paper, pineapple, mango, jalapeño, kakiage, Top: mango, pineapple, orange sauce$11.99
- Crunch Vegan Roll
In: soy paper, fried banana, kakiage, crispy onion, avocado, fried roll. Top: crispy kakiage, eel sauce, crispy onions$13.99
- Spicy Tofu Roll
In: soy paper, fresh spicy tofu, jalapeño, crispy onions, avocado. Top: spicy tofu, avocado, siracha, fried garlic$10.99
- Tofu Fried Rice
Tofu, beans and carrots, bean sprouts, scallions$8.99
- Tofu Teriyaki Bowl
White rice, sauteed tofu, cilantro, pineapple, edamames, beets, avocado, crispy onion, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds$9.99
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Tofu, edamame, beans and carrots, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions$9.99
- Yellow Roll
In: soy paper, fried banana, mango, cilantro. Top: avocado, jalapeño, vegan eel sauce, sriracha$11.99