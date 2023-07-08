Crush Taco 11445 Dallas Pkwy #230
Food
Taco
Baja Fish Taco
tempura fried, blackened, or grilled. cod, house-shred, dynamite sauce, haystack potatoes, green onion, flour tortilla
BBQ Pulled Pork Taco
crema, monterey jack cheese, haystack potatoes, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, flour tortilla
Beef Chorizo Burger Taco
ground sirloin, battered fries, avo-chipotle crema, onion fondue, monterey jack cheese, crinkle cut dill pickles, cilantro, flour tortilla
Blackened Shrimp Po' Boy Taco
spanish rice, sweet butter, avo-chipotle crema, house-shred, pico de gallo, cilantro, flour tortilla
Braised Beef Barbacoa Taco
Queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onions, lime, and flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Taco
mild, ranch crema, micro celery, blue crumble, shredded carrot, flour tortilla
Caramelized Cauliflower Taco
spicy pepitas, greek yogurt, grilled onions, charred lemon, flour tortilla
Chipotle Chicken Taco
House-shred, avocado slice, crema, cilantro, tajin, monterey jack cheese, flour tortilla
Chopped Smokehouse Brisket Taco
avocado slice, salsa verde, grilled onions, monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, flour tortilla
Cornflake Crusted Shrimp Taco
battered shrimp, dynamite sauce, house-shred, green onion, flour tortilla
Fried Chicken Elote Taco
Buttermilk fried, corn, crema, tajin, cotija cheese, cilantro, flour tortilla
Panela Cheese Taco
Spanish rice, avo-chipotle crema, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, flour tortilla
Pork Carnitas Taco
marinated pulled pork, house-shred, pico de gallo, jalapeño ranch, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, flour tortilla
Queso Chicken & Rice Taco
spanish rice, pico de gallo, green chile queso, cilantro, flour tortilla
Spicy Rooster Taco
Buttermilk fried, pico de gallo, sriracha, monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, green chile queso, cilantro, flour tortilla
Blackened Mahi Mahi Taco
House shred, Salsa Verde, Crema, Fresh Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Pico De Gallo, Micro Celery, Lime, Flour Tortilla
Dr. Pepper BBQ Pork
pulled pork, dr. pepper bbq sauce, smoked bacon, fresh corn, pickled jalapeños, crispy monterey jack cheese, fried onion strings, flour tortilla
Mas!
Chorizo Fries
One of our signature items! battered fries, housemade beef chorizo chili, green chile queso, avo-chipotle crema, and green onion
Street Corn "Elotes"
corn kernels, sweet butter, cotija cheese, crema, tajin, cilantro, and lime
Green Chili Queso
mild, avocado, valentina, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili rub, and served with seasoned chips
Chipotle Black Beans
simmered black beans in a spicy chipotle broth finished with queso fresco, cilantro
Spanish Rice
slow-simmered in tomato and spices
Guacamole
avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, tajin, and served with seasoned chips
Salsa Verde
vibrant house-made tomatillo salsa served with seasoned chips
Salsa Roja
charred house-made tomato salsa served with seasoned chips
Half Queso
mild, avocado, valentina, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili rub, and served with seasoned chips
Half Guacamole
avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, tajin, and served with seasoned chips
Side of Fries
battered seasoned fries
Seasoned Chips
Flour Tortillas (2)
Corn Tortillas (2)
Other Stuff
Rice Bowl
spanish rice, corn, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avo-chipotle crema, pickled red onion, avocado, and cilantro
Baja Salad Bowl
shaved iceberg lettuce, green cabbage, carrot, avocado, spicy pepitas, queso fresco, pico de gallo, corn, jalapeño ranch, and corn tostada
California Burrito
battered fries, chipotle black beans, green chile queso, avocado, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and avo-chipotle crema, wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla