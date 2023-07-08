Crush Taco 11445 Dallas Pkwy #230

Frozen Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$7.50+
Sangria Swirl Margarita

$7.50+
Chili Mango Margarita

$7.50+
Prickly Pear Margarita

$7.50+
Strawberry Margarita

$7.50+

Drinks

Cold Beer

Mexican Beer

$4.50
Local Beer

$5.00

Other Drinks

Topo Chico

$2.85
Bottled Water

$2.25
Bottled Soda

$2.85
Bottled Juice

$3.25
Fountain Soda

$3.25

Kids Fountain Soda

$2.49

Food

Taco

Baja-mex, hand crafted tacos, frozen margaritas, local beers, sharable sides
Baja Fish Taco

$5.95

tempura fried, blackened, or grilled. cod, house-shred, dynamite sauce, haystack potatoes, green onion, flour tortilla

BBQ Pulled Pork Taco

$5.25

crema, monterey jack cheese, haystack potatoes, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, flour tortilla

Beef Chorizo Burger Taco

$5.95

ground sirloin, battered fries, avo-chipotle crema, onion fondue, monterey jack cheese, crinkle cut dill pickles, cilantro, flour tortilla

Blackened Shrimp Po' Boy Taco

$5.85

spanish rice, sweet butter, avo-chipotle crema, house-shred, pico de gallo, cilantro, flour tortilla

Braised Beef Barbacoa Taco

$5.95

Queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onions, lime, and flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$5.65

mild, ranch crema, micro celery, blue crumble, shredded carrot, flour tortilla

Caramelized Cauliflower Taco

$4.95

spicy pepitas, greek yogurt, grilled onions, charred lemon, flour tortilla

Chipotle Chicken Taco

$5.25

House-shred, avocado slice, crema, cilantro, tajin, monterey jack cheese, flour tortilla

Chopped Smokehouse Brisket Taco

$5.95

avocado slice, salsa verde, grilled onions, monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, flour tortilla

Cornflake Crusted Shrimp Taco

$5.85

battered shrimp, dynamite sauce, house-shred, green onion, flour tortilla

Fried Chicken Elote Taco

$5.65

Buttermilk fried, corn, crema, tajin, cotija cheese, cilantro, flour tortilla

Panela Cheese Taco

$4.95

Spanish rice, avo-chipotle crema, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, flour tortilla

Pork Carnitas Taco

$5.25

marinated pulled pork, house-shred, pico de gallo, jalapeño ranch, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, flour tortilla

Queso Chicken & Rice Taco

$5.25

spanish rice, pico de gallo, green chile queso, cilantro, flour tortilla

Spicy Rooster Taco

$5.65

Buttermilk fried, pico de gallo, sriracha, monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, green chile queso, cilantro, flour tortilla

Blackened Mahi Mahi Taco

$6.25

House shred, Salsa Verde, Crema, Fresh Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Pico De Gallo, Micro Celery, Lime, Flour Tortilla

Dr. Pepper BBQ Pork

$6.50

pulled pork, dr. pepper bbq sauce, smoked bacon, fresh corn, pickled jalapeños, crispy monterey jack cheese, fried onion strings, flour tortilla

Mas!

Chorizo Fries

$7.95

One of our signature items! battered fries, housemade beef chorizo chili, green chile queso, avo-chipotle crema, and green onion

Street Corn "Elotes"

$5.95

corn kernels, sweet butter, cotija cheese, crema, tajin, cilantro, and lime

Green Chili Queso

$6.25

mild, avocado, valentina, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili rub, and served with seasoned chips

Chipotle Black Beans

$3.50

simmered black beans in a spicy chipotle broth finished with queso fresco, cilantro

Spanish Rice

$3.50

slow-simmered in tomato and spices

Guacamole

$7.95

avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, tajin, and served with seasoned chips

Salsa Verde

$3.00

vibrant house-made tomatillo salsa served with seasoned chips

Salsa Roja

$3.00

charred house-made tomato salsa served with seasoned chips

Half Queso

$4.00

mild, avocado, valentina, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili rub, and served with seasoned chips

Half Guacamole

$5.50

avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, tajin, and served with seasoned chips

Side of Fries

$5.00

battered seasoned fries

Seasoned Chips

$2.00
Flour Tortillas (2)

$0.50
Corn Tortillas (2)

$0.50

Other Stuff

Rice Bowl

$9.00

spanish rice, corn, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avo-chipotle crema, pickled red onion, avocado, and cilantro

Baja Salad Bowl

$9.00

shaved iceberg lettuce, green cabbage, carrot, avocado, spicy pepitas, queso fresco, pico de gallo, corn, jalapeño ranch, and corn tostada

California Burrito

$9.00

battered fries, chipotle black beans, green chile queso, avocado, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and avo-chipotle crema, wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla

Kids Choice

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.75

two 6 inch flour tortillas, toasted with melty monterey Jack cheese and served with fries

Fried Chicken Taco

$5.75
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$6.75

two 6 inch flour tortillas, toasted with melty monterey Jack cheese and grilled chicken and served with fries