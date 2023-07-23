Popular Items

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add up to 10 total toppings for no additional cost!

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs & mozzarella, served with your choice of dipping sauce

You Pick 3 (Personal Pizzas)

$23.97

You choose your favorite 2 topping personal pizzas for only $7.99 each!

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Pick Your Special

You Pick 3 (Personal Pizzas)

$23.97

You choose your favorite 2 topping personal pizzas for only $7.99 each!

You Pick 3 (XL Pizzas)

$53.97

You choose your favorite 2 topping XL pizzas for only $17.99 each!

Feed The Family

$37.99

Your choice of a Large Gourmet Pizza, One Large Two Topping Pizza, Garlic Cheese Bread, Two Liter Drink

XL-BOGO $5 Off

$41.00

Order one 16" XL gourmet pizza and get $5 off your second XL gourmet pizza!

PIZZAS / CALZONES

Personal 10"

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add up to 10 total toppings for no additional cost!

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

10" The Big Cheesy

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

10" Big Don's

$10.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

10" The Blanco

$10.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Carl's King

$10.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Hawaiian

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

10" Mr. Potato Head

$10.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$10.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

10" Tuscany

$10.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

10" The Veggie

$10.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

$10.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

10" Pepperoni

$10.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce

10" Cheese

$10.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, pizza sauce

10" The Jerk

$10.00

Chicken, Jerk Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese

10" The Thai

$10.00

Chicken, The Thai Sauce, Green Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Smoke Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese.

Large 14"

14" BYO Pizza

$18.00

Build your own pizza. Add up to 10 total toppings for no additional cost!

14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

$18.00

Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

14" The Big Cheesy

$18.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Big Don's

$18.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

14" The Blanco

$18.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions

14" Carl's King

$18.00

Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Hawaiian

$18.00

Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Margherita

$18.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" Mr. Potato Head

$18.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$18.00

Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Tuscany

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

14" The Veggie

$18.00

Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

$18.00

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro

14" Cheese

$18.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, pizza sauce

14" Pepperoni

$18.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce

14" The Jerk

$18.00

Chicken, Jerk Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese

14" The Thai

$18.00

Chicken, The Thai Sauce, Green Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Smoke Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese.

X-Large 16"

16" BYO Pizza

$23.00

Build your own pizza. Add up to 10 total toppings for no additional cost!

16" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

$23.00

Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!

16" Big Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

16" The Big Cheesy

$23.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

16" Big Don's

$23.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

16" The Blanco

$23.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions

16" Carl's King

$23.00

Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

16" Hawaiian

$23.00

Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella

16" Madelyn's Alfredo

$23.00

Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

16" Margherita

$23.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

16" Mr. Potato Head

$23.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

16" Pepperoni Supreme

$23.00

Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella

16" Tuscany

$23.00

Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

16" The Veggie

$23.00

Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese