Detroit Style Pizza

Detroit 1946
$21.00

Classic Detroit Style Pizza, Sauce & Wisconsin Brick Cheese

Detroit White
$21.00

Brick Mozzarella Cheese Blend & EVOO Garlic Spread

Detroit Pepperoni
$25.00

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Sauce & Pepperoni

Detroit Acapulco
$27.00

Chorizo Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeños, Sauce, Brick Cheese & Monterey Jack Cheese.

Detroit Buffalo Chicken Ranch
$27.00

Ranch, Chicken & Buffalo Sauce.

Detroit Buffalo City
$27.00

Spicy Chicken, Brick Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Scallions & Buffalo Sauce

Detroit Burrata
$27.00

Brick & Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Fresh Burrata And Drizzled With Pesto.

Detroit Chicken Bacon Ranch
$27.00

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Dressing Drizzled on Top.

Detroit Dill Pickle
$25.00

Garlic Dill Sauce, Pickles & Side of Ranch Dressing

Detroit Garden Ricotta
$25.00

Broccoli, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and ricotta cheese

Detroit H-Town Hot Honey
$27.00

Cup n Curl Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Brick Cheese, Sauce & Spicy Hot Honey.

Detroit Hawaiian
$27.00

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Sauce on Top.

Detroit Korean BBQ Chicken
$28.00

Chicken, Red Onions, GOCHUJANG Sauce & Cilantro.

Detroit Mac
$28.00

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mac Sauce & Sesame Seeds.

Detroit Mediterranean
$26.00

Brick Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini With A Balsamic Glaze.

Detroit Pepperoni Burrata Hot Honey
$29.00

Pepperoni, Burrata, Detroit Signature Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey and Basil.

Detroit Philly Cheesesteak
$27.00

Philly Steak, Sweet peppers, Mozzarella Cheese & American Cheese topped with Detroit sauce.

Detroit Santorini
$26.00

Brick Cheese, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes , Feta Cheese, EVOO & Oregano

Detroit South Philly
$27.00

Fennel Sausage, Long Hots, Caramelized Onions, Brick Cheese & Sauce.

Detroit Spicy Garlic Chicken
$27.00

Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Pineapple Topped With Spicy Garlic Sauce

Detroit Taco Pizza
$27.00

Wisconsin Brick cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheddar on top. Choice of ( chicken, ground beef or chorizo sausage).

Detroit Tomato Pie
$16.00

Detroit Pizza dough topped with our signature Detroit style sauce. (No Cheese)

Detroit Veggie
$26.00

Classic Detroit Style Pizza, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomatoes & Peppers, Sauce & Wisconsin Brick Cheese

Small Detroit

SMALL Detroit 1946
$14.00

Classic Detroit Style Pizza, Sauce & Wisconsin Brick Cheese

SMALL Detroit White
$14.00

Brick Mozzarella Cheese Blend & EVOO Garlic Spread

SMALL Detroit Pepperoni
$17.00

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Sauce & Pepperoni

SMALL Detroit Burrata
$19.00

Brick & Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Fresh Burrata And Drizzled With Pesto.

SMALL Detroit H-Town Hot Honey
$19.00

Cup n Curl Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Brick Cheese, Sauce & Spicy Hot Honey.

SMALL Detroit Santorini
$18.00

Brick Cheese, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes , Feta Cheese, EVOO & Oregano

SMALL Detroit Buffalo Chicken Ranch
$19.00

Ranch, Chicken & Buffalo Sauce.

SMALL Detroit Buffalo City
$19.00

Spicy Chicken, Brick Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Scallions & Buffalo Sauce

SMALL Detroit Pepperoni Burrata Hot Honey
$22.00

Pepperoni, Burrata, Detroit Signature Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey and Basil.

SMALL Detroit Chicken Bacon Ranch
$19.00

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Dressing Drizzled on Top.

SMALL Detroit Dill Pickle
$17.00

Garlic Dill Sauce, Pickles & Side of Ranch Dressing

SMALL Detroit Hawaiian
$19.00

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Sauce on top.

SMALL Detroit Korean BBQ Chicken
$19.00

Chicken, Red Onions, GOCHUJANG Sauce & Cilantro.

SMALL Detroit Mediterranean
$18.00

Brick Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini With A Balsamic Glaze.

SMALL Detroit Mac
$20.00

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mac Sauce & Sesame Seeds.

SMALL Detroit Acapulco
$19.00

Chorizo Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeños, Sauce, Brick Cheese & Monterey Jack Cheese.

SMALL Detroit Philly Steak
$20.00

Philly Steak, Sweet peppers, Mozzarella Cheese & American Cheese topped with Detroit sauce.

SMALL Detroit Garden Ricotta
$18.00

Broccoli, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and ricotta cheese

SMALL Detroit South Philly
$19.00

Fennel Sausage, Long Hots, Caramelized Onions, Brick Cheese & Sauce.

SMALL Detroit Spicy Garlic Chicken
$19.00

Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Pineapple Topped With Spicy Garlic Sauce

SMALL Detroit Taco Pizza
$19.00

Wisconsin Brick cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheddar on top. Choice of ( chicken, ground beef or chorizo sausage).

SMALL Detroit Tomato Pie
$11.00

Detroit Pizza dough topped with our signature Detroit style sauce. (No Cheese)

SMALL Detroit Veggie
$18.00

Classic Detroit Style Pizza, Spinach, Tomatoes , Mushrooms, Peppers, Sauce & Wisconsin Brick Cheese

Neapolitan Pizza

Neapolitan Traditional
$17.00

Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Neapolitan Upside Down
$17.00

Provolone Cheese & Sauce on Top

Neapolitan White
$17.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Parmesan Cheese

Neapolitan Margarita
$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & basil.

Neapolitan Pepperoni
$21.00

Cup n Curl, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Neapolitan Fennel Sausage
$20.00

Fennel Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Parmesan

Neapolitan Arugula
$24.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO, Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Glaze.

Neapolitan Buffalo Chicken Ranch
$23.00

Ranch, Chicken & Buffalo Sauce.

Neapolitan Buffalo City
$24.00

Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Scallions & Buffalo Sauce

Neapolitan Burrata Arugula
$25.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Burrata , tomato, Arugula Topped with Garlic Pesto.

Neapolitan Chicken Bacon Ranch
$24.00

Mozzarella Brick Cheese, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Dressing Drizzled on Top.

Neapolitan Dill Pickle Pizza
$21.00

Garlic Dill Sauce, Pickles & Side of Ranch Dressing

Neapolitan Pepperoni Burrata Hot Honey
$25.00

Pepperoni, Burrata, Detroit Signature Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey and Basil.

Neapolitan Acapulco
$23.00

Chorizo Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeños, Sauce, Brick Cheese & Monterey Jack Cheese.

Neapolitan Garden Ricotta
$23.00

Broccoli, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and ricotta cheese

Neapolitan H-Town Hot Honey
$24.00

Cup n Curl Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce & Spicy Hot Honey.

Neapolitan Hawaiian
$24.00

Mozzarella Brick Cheese, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple.

Neapolitan Korean BBQ Chicken
$24.00

Chicken, Red Onions, GOCHUJANG Sauce & Cilantro.

Neapolitan Mac
$26.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mac Sauce & Sesame Seeds.

Neapolitan Mexican Pizza Al Pastor
$24.00

Guajillo pepper sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with marinated pork in a chili sauce, chunks of pineapple, chopped fresh onions and cilantro.

Neapolitan Philly Steak
$24.00

Philly Steak, Sweet peppers, Mozzarella Cheese & American Cheese.

Neapolitan Santorini
$24.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes , Feta Cheese, EVOO & Oregano

Neapolitan South Philly
$23.00

Fennel Sausage, Long Hots, Caramelized Onions, Brick Cheese & Sauce.

Neapolitan Spicy Garlic Chicken
$23.00

Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Pineapple Topped With Spicy Garlic Sauce

Neapolitan Spinach Specialty
$22.00

Spinach, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, Chili Flakes

Neapolitan Taco Pizza
$24.00

Wisconsin Brick cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheddar on top. Choice of ( chicken, ground beef or chorizo sausage).

Neapolitan Tomato
$13.00

Tomatoe Sauce (NO Cheese)

Neapolitan Veggie
$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomatoes & Peppers.

Neapolitan White Primavera
$21.00

Broccoli, Spinach & Mushrooms.

Small Neapolitan

SMALL Neapolitan Traditional
$12.00

Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

SMALL Neapolitan Upside Down
$12.00

Provolone Cheese & Sauce on Top

SMALL Neapolitan Margarita
$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil.

SMALL Neapolitan White
$12.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Parmesan Cheese

SMALL Neapolitan Pepperoni Burrata Hot Honey
$25.00

Pepperoni, Burrata, Detroit Signature Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey and Basil.

SMALL Neapolitan Arugula Specialty
$18.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO, Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Glaze.

SMALL Neapolitan Buffalo Chicken Ranch
$17.00

Ranch, Chicken & Buffalo Sauce.

SMALL Neapolitan Buffalo City
$18.00

Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Scallions & Buffalo Sauce

SMALL Neapolitan Buratta Arugula
$19.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Burrata , tomato, Arugula Topped with Garlic Pesto.

SMALL Neapolitan Dill Pickle
$15.00

Garlic Dill Sauce, Pickles & Side of Ranch Dressing

SMALL Neapolitan Garden Ricotta
$16.00

Broccoli, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and ricotta cheese

SMALL Neapolitan Hawaiian
$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple.

SMALL Neapolitan Mac
$19.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mac Sauce & Sesame Seeds.

Small Neapolitan Mexican Pizza Al Pastor
$17.00

Guajillo pepper sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with marinated pork in a mild chili sauce, chunks of pineapple, chopped fresh onions and cilantro.

Small Neapolitan Philly Steak
$19.00

Philly Steak, Sweet peppers, Mozzarella Cheese & American Cheese.

SMALL Neapolitan Santorini
$18.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes , Feta Cheese, EVOO & Oregano

SMALL Neapolitan Spicy Garlic Chicken (1)
$18.00

Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Pineapple Topped With Spicy Garlic Sauce

SMALL Neapolitan Spinach Specialty
$16.00

Spinach, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, Chili Flakes

SMALL Neapolitan Taco Pizza
$18.00

Mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheddar on top.

SMALL Neapolitan Tomato
$10.00

Tomatoe Sauce (NO Cheese)

SMALL Neapolitan Veggie
$17.00

Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomatoes & Peppers.

SMALL Neapolitan White Primavera
$14.00

Broccoli, Spinach & Mushrooms.

SMALL Round H-Town Hot Honey
$18.00

Cup n Curl Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce & Spicy Hot Honey.

SMALL Round Korean BBQ
$18.00

Chicken, Red Onions, GOCHUJANG Sauce & Cilantro.

Everyday Specials

2 Small Detroit Style Pizza
$24.00
2 Large Detroit Style Pizzas
$40.00
2 Large Detroit Style Pizza & 25 Wings
$70.00

2 Lg Detroit Style Pizzas & 25 Wings

2 Large Neapolitan Round Pizza & 25 Wings
$60.00

2 - 16 inch Round traditional pizzas & 25 Wings Toppings Extra

2 Cheesesteak Special
$24.00
Family Special (1 Lg. Detroit, 1 Lg. Round, 15 Wings, 1 Salad)
$75.00

1 Detroit Style Pizza 1 Large Neapolitan Traditional 1 Salad 15 Wings

Sm. Detroit, Small Round & 10 Wing Special
$40.00

1 Small Detroit 1946 1 Small Round Traditional 10 Wings

SMALL Detroit Pizza & 5 Wing Special
$20.00
2 Large Neapolitan Round Pizza Special
$30.00

2 - 16 inch Round traditional pizzas Topping Extra

Cheesesteak & 5 Wing Special
$20.00

Fries & Tots

Fried Mozzarella Half Moons
$11.00

Breaded Half Moon Fried Mozzarella Served With Our Signature Pizza Sauce

French Fries
$6.50
Cheese Wiz Fries
$7.50
Greek Fries
$7.50

Feta & Oregano.

Mozzarella French Fries
$8.50
Onion Rings
$9.50
Pizza Fries
$9.50

Mozzarella Cheese Topped With Our Signature Detroit Style Pizza Sauce.

Classic Tots
$6.00

Crispy Tater Tots

Spicy Ranch Tots
$7.00

Tater Tots Topped With Jalapeño Ranch Dressing.

Buffalo Tots
$7.50

Buffalo Tater Tots Topped With Blue Cheese Crumbles & Scallions.

Cheese Wiz Tots
$7.50
Chicken Tenders
$11.00

4 Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders & Fries
$14.00

4 Chicken Tender & Fries

Side of Cheese Wiz
$2.50

Calzones

Cheese Steak Calzone
$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Steak, Peppers & Onions with a side of our Signature Sauce.

Pepperoni Calzone
$15.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni & side of our Signature Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone
$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, side Blue Cheese Dressing & our Signature Sauce.

Spinach & Ricotta Calzone
$14.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Ricotta & side of our Signature Sauce.

Plain Cheese Calzone
$12.00

Mozzarella Cheese & side of sauce

Steaks

Cheesesteak
$14.00
Chicken Cheesesteak
$14.00
Buffalo Chicken steak
$15.00

Chopped Buffalo Chicken Steak with Blue Cheese Dressing or Ranch Dressing

2 Cheesesteak Special
$24.00

Wings

5 Wings
$10.00
10 Wings
$19.00
15 wings
$28.00
20 wings
$37.00
30 wings
$45.00
40 Wings
$55.00
50 Wings
$65.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Crust Fried Chicken Sandwich
$11.00

Pickles & Signature Crust Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$12.00

Buffalo chicken – fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with carrot-celery slaw and blue cheese dressing, on brioche.

Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich
$12.00

Korean BBQ – fried chicken tossed in GOCHUJANG Korean BBQ sauce with fresh cucumbers, shredded carrots, on a brioche bun.

Southern Heat Chicken Sandwich
$12.00

Southern heat – fried chicken, Mike’s hot honey sauce, jalapeño fire ranch, jalapeños , and shredded lettuce, on brioche bun.

Cutlet Hoagies

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$14.00

Chicken Cutlet, Sauce & Provolone.

Salads

Greek Salad
$14.00

Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, oregano & greek dressing.

Caesar Salad
$13.00

Chopped Romaine , House Made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan & Caesar Dressing.

Crust Salad
$14.00

Spring mix, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, strawberries, blueberries and house mixed berry vinaigrette dressing.

Desserts

Fried Nutella Dough Balls
$11.00

Fried Dough Balls With a Side of Nutella.

Nutella Pizza
$14.00

Nutella & Strawberries on top of our (8x10) Detroit dough sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Party Trays / Catering

Detroit Sampler
$49.99

16x18 Detroit Style Party Size Pizza. Feeds 4-6 People. Cut in 24 pieces. Pick Any 4 of your favorite Detroit Style Pizzas..Topping & Specialty Pizza Extra

Detroit Pizza Party Size
$79.99

25 X 18 Detroit Style Party Size Pizza. Feeds 8-12 People. Cut in 64 pieces. Pick up to 4 of your favorite Detroit Style Pizzas.Topping & Specialty Pizza Extra.

Sides

Side Blue Cheese Dressing
$2.00
Side Gochujang Sauce
$2.00
Side Grilled Chicken
$4.50
Side Honey Mustard
$2.00
Side Of Buffalo Sauce
$2.00
Side Of Crumbled Blue Cheese
$3.00
Side Of Hot Honey
$2.00

Mike’s Hot Honey

Side Of Ranch Dressing
$1.50
Side Of Sauce
$2.00
Side of Spicy Garlic Sauce
$2.00
Side Of Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Dressing
$1.50
Side Pesto
$2.25
Side Spicy Garlic
$2.00

Drinks

Beverage

Coke 20 oz Bottle
$2.83
Diet Coke 20 oz Bottle
$2.83
20 oz Sprite
$2.83
2 liter Coke
$3.75
2 liter Diet Coke
$3.75
2 Liter Sprite
$3.75
Bottle Water
$2.00