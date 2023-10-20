Crust Pizza
Crust Menu
Detroit Style Pizza
Classic Detroit Style Pizza, Sauce & Wisconsin Brick Cheese
Brick Mozzarella Cheese Blend & EVOO Garlic Spread
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Sauce & Pepperoni
Chorizo Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeños, Sauce, Brick Cheese & Monterey Jack Cheese.
Ranch, Chicken & Buffalo Sauce.
Spicy Chicken, Brick Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Scallions & Buffalo Sauce
Brick & Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Fresh Burrata And Drizzled With Pesto.
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Dressing Drizzled on Top.
Garlic Dill Sauce, Pickles & Side of Ranch Dressing
Broccoli, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and ricotta cheese
Cup n Curl Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Brick Cheese, Sauce & Spicy Hot Honey.
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Sauce on Top.
Chicken, Red Onions, GOCHUJANG Sauce & Cilantro.
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mac Sauce & Sesame Seeds.
Brick Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini With A Balsamic Glaze.
Pepperoni, Burrata, Detroit Signature Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey and Basil.
Philly Steak, Sweet peppers, Mozzarella Cheese & American Cheese topped with Detroit sauce.
Brick Cheese, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes , Feta Cheese, EVOO & Oregano
Fennel Sausage, Long Hots, Caramelized Onions, Brick Cheese & Sauce.
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Pineapple Topped With Spicy Garlic Sauce
Wisconsin Brick cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheddar on top. Choice of ( chicken, ground beef or chorizo sausage).
Detroit Pizza dough topped with our signature Detroit style sauce. (No Cheese)
Classic Detroit Style Pizza, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomatoes & Peppers, Sauce & Wisconsin Brick Cheese
Small Detroit
Neapolitan Pizza
Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Provolone Cheese & Sauce on Top
White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Parmesan Cheese
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & basil.
Cup n Curl, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Fennel Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Parmesan
Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO, Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Glaze.
Ranch, Chicken & Buffalo Sauce.
Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Scallions & Buffalo Sauce
Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Burrata , tomato, Arugula Topped with Garlic Pesto.
Mozzarella Brick Cheese, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Dressing Drizzled on Top.
Garlic Dill Sauce, Pickles & Side of Ranch Dressing
Pepperoni, Burrata, Detroit Signature Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey and Basil.
Chorizo Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeños, Sauce, Brick Cheese & Monterey Jack Cheese.
Broccoli, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and ricotta cheese
Cup n Curl Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce & Spicy Hot Honey.
Mozzarella Brick Cheese, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple.
Chicken, Red Onions, GOCHUJANG Sauce & Cilantro.
Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mac Sauce & Sesame Seeds.
Guajillo pepper sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with marinated pork in a chili sauce, chunks of pineapple, chopped fresh onions and cilantro.
Philly Steak, Sweet peppers, Mozzarella Cheese & American Cheese.
Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes , Feta Cheese, EVOO & Oregano
Fennel Sausage, Long Hots, Caramelized Onions, Brick Cheese & Sauce.
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Pineapple Topped With Spicy Garlic Sauce
Spinach, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, Chili Flakes
Wisconsin Brick cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheddar on top. Choice of ( chicken, ground beef or chorizo sausage).
Tomatoe Sauce (NO Cheese)
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomatoes & Peppers.
Broccoli, Spinach & Mushrooms.
Small Neapolitan
Everyday Specials
2 Lg Detroit Style Pizzas & 25 Wings
2 - 16 inch Round traditional pizzas & 25 Wings Toppings Extra
1 Detroit Style Pizza 1 Large Neapolitan Traditional 1 Salad 15 Wings
1 Small Detroit 1946 1 Small Round Traditional 10 Wings
2 - 16 inch Round traditional pizzas Topping Extra
Fries & Tots
Breaded Half Moon Fried Mozzarella Served With Our Signature Pizza Sauce
Feta & Oregano.
Mozzarella Cheese Topped With Our Signature Detroit Style Pizza Sauce.
Crispy Tater Tots
Tater Tots Topped With Jalapeño Ranch Dressing.
Buffalo Tater Tots Topped With Blue Cheese Crumbles & Scallions.
4 Chicken Tenders
4 Chicken Tender & Fries
Calzones
Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Steak, Peppers & Onions with a side of our Signature Sauce.
Mozzarella, Pepperoni & side of our Signature Sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, side Blue Cheese Dressing & our Signature Sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Ricotta & side of our Signature Sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese & side of sauce
Steaks
Wings
Chicken Sandwiches
Pickles & Signature Crust Sauce
Buffalo chicken – fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with carrot-celery slaw and blue cheese dressing, on brioche.
Korean BBQ – fried chicken tossed in GOCHUJANG Korean BBQ sauce with fresh cucumbers, shredded carrots, on a brioche bun.
Southern heat – fried chicken, Mike’s hot honey sauce, jalapeño fire ranch, jalapeños , and shredded lettuce, on brioche bun.
Salads
Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, oregano & greek dressing.
Chopped Romaine , House Made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan & Caesar Dressing.
Spring mix, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, strawberries, blueberries and house mixed berry vinaigrette dressing.
Desserts
Party Trays / Catering
16x18 Detroit Style Party Size Pizza. Feeds 4-6 People. Cut in 24 pieces. Pick Any 4 of your favorite Detroit Style Pizzas..Topping & Specialty Pizza Extra
25 X 18 Detroit Style Party Size Pizza. Feeds 8-12 People. Cut in 64 pieces. Pick up to 4 of your favorite Detroit Style Pizzas.Topping & Specialty Pizza Extra.
Sides
Mike’s Hot Honey