Crustino's Pizza 171 Beach 116th Street
COUNTER
- PLAIN SLICE$3.79
- BURRATA SLICE$4.77
- PEPPERONI SLICE$4.77
- GRANDMA SLICE$4.77
- SICILIAN SLICE$5.25
- BIRTHDAY PIE SLICE$5.72Out of stock
Roasted honey crisp apple, bananas, berries, Nutella, sweet ricotta, by the slice
- RICE BALLS$4.50
- GARLIC KNOTS$4.50
- CALZONE CHEESE$8.50
- SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE 3oz$1.00
- SIDE OF VODKA SAUCE 3oz$1.50
DRINKS
PIES
- CLASSIC NY PIE$22.00
cheese blend, sauce, pecorino
- VODKA PIE$25.00
Round Pie with house vodka sauce, cheese blend and basil
- GRANDMA PIE 12 pc$26.00
Fresh Tomato sauce, fior di latte and cheese blend, basil, olive oil, pecoino
- SICILIAN PIE 12 PC$28.00
deep dish square, cheese blend, sauce, pecorino
- PEPPERONI PIE$27.00
cheese blend, sauce, spicy pepperoni, pecorino
- BURRATA PIE$28.00
- WHITE PIE$28.00
cheese blend, ricotta, pecorino, pizza seasoning
- MARGERHITA$25.00
fiore di Latte, sauce, basil, pecorino, olive oil
- SPICY NONNA$28.00
fiore d latte, fried eggplant, spicy red sauce, ricotta, fresh basil, pecorino
- HOT PANTZ$28.00
Calabrian hot salami, red onion, cherry peppers, cheese blend, sauce, house hot honey
- MEAT LOVERS PIE$30.00
cheese blend, sauce, meatballs, fennel sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, pecorino
- DOWNTOWN PIE$28.00
sauce, calamari, Kalamata olives, chile flake, pecorino, basil, spicy sauce
- SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE WHITE$28.00
cheese blend, hot & sweet sausage, brocoli rabe, garlic oil, pecorino,
- EVERYTHING BAGEL SPICE$27.00
mozzarella, garlic butter, hickory smoked bacon, cream cheese, chives
- VEGETABLE$29.00
cheese blend, sauce, peppers, onions, mushrooms, rabe, pecorino, garlic oil
- MUSHROOM PIE$30.00
mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino, baby portobello mushrooms
- SICILIAN UPSIDE DOWN PIE$28.00
Cheese on the bottom sauce on top, Square pie
- ZUCCHINI SQUARE PIE$30.00
deep dish square, smoked mozz, zucchini slices, olives, stracciatella, calabrian chile oil
- SPINACH ARTICHOKE SQUARE$30.00
Provolone, mozzarella, spinach puree, artichoke hearts, pecorino and olive oil
- PROSCIUTTO & BURRATA SQUARE$30.00
Roman Style Square, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, pecorino, topped with burrata, basil, sliced prosciutto
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SQUARE$32.00
Roman square pizza, buffalo glazed chicken, cheddar, blue cheese crumbs, scallions, buttermilk ranch sauce
- THE SUPREME SQUARE$32.00
cheese blend, sauce, meatballs, fennel sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, pecorino
- SICILIAN LIFEGUARD SQUARE PIE$35.00
KITCHEN
- FRIED CALAMARI & CHERRY PEPPERS with RED SAUCE$15.50
- CLASSIC CEASAR SALAD$11.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan dressing (add grilled chicken +$5)
- CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$12.00
romaine greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, olives, pickled onions, artichoke hearts, feta, Italian Vinaigrette (Add grilled chicken for $5)
- PENNE A LA VODKA$15.00
classic sauce with pancetta, shallots, tomato, vodka, cream, fresh mozz, parmesan (add grilled chicken +$5)
- PASTA PRIMAVERA PESTO$17.50
Choice of pasta, zucchini, shrooms, peppers & onions, broccoli, garlic & cheese (add grilled chicken +$5)
- RAVIOLI$16.00
Ricotta and mozzarella filled raviolis, brown butter sage and smoked prosciutto. Finished with burrata and grated cheese. Optional to make it vegetarian just Tomato Basil Sauce
- SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$19.00
beef & pork mix, tomato sauce, fresh ricotta, & basil
- BROCCOLI RABE & SAUSAGE PASTA$18.50
Orrechiette pasta, sautéed garlic, sweet & hot sausage, grated cheese
- FRIED CALAMARI & SPAGHETTI FRA DIAVOLO$22.00
Spaghetti, marinara, pecorino, fried calamari and hot cherry peppers on top
- SHRIMP ARRABIATA$22.00
paccheri pasta, garlic, lemon, calabrian chiles, toasted breadcrumbs
- CHICKEN PARM DINNER$21.00
Served over choice of pasta, sub vodka sauce optional
- EGGPLANT PARM DINNER$20.00
Served over choice of pasta, sub vodka sauce optional
- CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH$14.00
breaded cutlets, marinara, parmesan, basil, Crustino's bread
- THE GUIDO kitchen$14.00
Layers of mortadella, cotto ham, sweet and spicy sopressatta, mozzarella, provolone, cherry peppers, tomato, red onion, arugula, balsamic glaze, stacked inside Crustino's bread
- CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH$14.00
breaded cutlets, romaine, parmesan, pickled onions, hot pepper relish, everything spice, Crustino's bread
- EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH$13.00
breaded eggplant slices, marinara, parmesan, basil, Crustino's bread
- MEATBALL PARM SANDWICH$14.00
Housemade beef & pork meatballs, marinara, parmesan, basil, Crustino's bread
- MORTADELLA BURRATA & PISTACHIO SANDWICH$13.00