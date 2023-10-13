Cruz del Sur - Dean St. 446a Dean St
Food
Starters & Sides
Requeson
Mexican fresh cheese similar to ricotta, corn, chili oil and tostadas.
Guacamole
Avocado, tomato onions, slices, tostadas, chile serrano, sea salt
Jicama salad
Pineapple, Jicama, pumpkin seeds, cucumber, orange, gem lettuce, serrano and powdered chili.
Consome
Goat birria consomé (broth) that is simmered in a delicious dry pepper broth and shredded to perfection.
Beans
Frijoles de la olla or "Beans from the pot" served with a side of cilantro, onions and Jalapeños.
Tortillas
Our bicolor tortillas nixtamalized blue and white corn.
Tostadas
Platanitos Fritos
Fried plantains with cheese and cream,
Salsa and Chips
Tacos
Chicken in green mole
Pumpkin seeds and green Chile mole over rice
Vegan Chorizo
Oat chorizo, nopales and avocado salsa
Carnitas Taco
Slowly braised pork with fresh tomato and cilantro salsa
Crispy potato Taco
Tradicional pan fried potato taco bathed in tomato salsa and a side of Chile de arbol
Birria Taco
Guadalajara style birria made with slow cooked goat, chilis and spices
Beef Tongue
Slow cooked beef tongue served with the tradicional tomatillo salsa
Steak
New York strip steak, grilled onions, chile de arbol salsa
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp cooked in chipotle sauce
Tortas
Carnitas Torta Ahogada
Bread baked on premises with carnitas, dipped in tomato sauce with a side of chile árbol salsa.
Mushroom Torta Ahogada (Vegan)
Bread baked on premises stuffed with roasted mushrooms dipped in tomato sauce, side of chile de árbol salsa.
Shrimp Torta Ahogada
Bread dipped in a mild creamy chipotle sauce topped with avocado, cilantro and red onion.
Quesadillas
Mains
CarnitasPatter (For 2)
1 lb of carnitas with tortillas. Tradicional made with pork, braised for hours for you to enjoy with someone else
Carne en su jugo
Traditional beef stew from Guadalajara, chuck steak slowly braised with bone marrow, garnished with beans, onions, bacon, salsa and a side of tortillas
Desserts
Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Jamaica
Iced hibiscus flower infusion with a hint of vanilla.
Horchata
Tradicional rice drink with Mexican vanilla
Horchata de Fresa
Guadalajara style rice drink with Mexican vanilla and strawberries
Cold Brew Horchata
A new take made of horchata and cold brew coffee
Lime and chia lemonade
Mexican lemonade, lime with chia seeds
Tepache
Super refreshing Mexican fermented drink, made of pineapple and cinnamon