Cruzin Cafe 3481 Lower Honoapiilani Road
BEVERAGES
SPECIALTY LATTES
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- ESPRESSO$3.00+
- CAPPUCCINO$5.00+
- LATTE$5.00+
- AMERICANO$4.50+
- FLAT WHITE$5.00+
The flat white uses a much smaller ratio of espresso to milk so the taste of espresso is much more dominant in the overall coffee. Served Hot.
- MACHIATTO$5.00+
Machiatto is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted", so the literal translation of caffè macchiato is "stained coffee" or "marked coffee". Served Hot.
- CORTADO$5.00+
A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" as in many Italian coffee drinks. Served Hot.
COFFEE/TEA/SODA/JUICE/WATER
FOOD
- AVACADO TOAST$13.95
A step away from your normal breakfast! Fresh Baked Focaccia with cream cheese, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, house made pickled onions & a soft boiled egg! Don't Forget to Add Bacon!
- BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Start with a scrambled egg patty and cheddar cheese. Top it with your favorite meet and place it on a fresh baked Hawaiian Sweet Roll.
- EGGS BENEDICT$13.95
Our Owners Favorite! 2 Organic soft boiled eggs & Applewood smoked ham sits on top of an English muffin & topped with hollandaise. On the side: Organic mixed greens and tomatoes tossed with an organic balsamic vinaigrette.
- P.B.H. TOAST$9.95
Local Maui Honey drizzled on top of local apple bananas, organic peanut butter and served on an English muffin.
- B.L.T.$11.95
Applewood smoked bacon served on a fresh baked toasted focaccia bread. Layered with fresh organic greens and organic tomatoes. Avocado Mayo.
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$13.95Out of stock
Kailua Smoked Pulled Pork topped with a house made pineapple coleslaw and house made BBQ. Served on a Fresh Baked Hawaiian Sweet Roll.
- EGG SHOOTERS$2.95Out of stock
Get Your Protein Fix! 6 Grams of Protein. 63 Degree Egg. Hollandaise. Order a round for the table!