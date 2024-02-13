Locally-owned bar & grill!
Cruzy's
Main Menu
Starters
- Chips and Salsa$6.99
Hiusmade chips served with fire roasted salsa
- Chips and Queso$8.99
Housemade chips served with housemade queso blance
- Chips and Guac$8.99
Housemade chips served with fresh guacamole
- Chips and Trio$18.99
Housemade chips served with salsa, queso and guacamole
- Quesadillas$10.99Out of stock
Two large flour tortillas stuffed with cheese, pico and your choice of meat
- Loaded Fries$9.99
Choose between Original, Cruzy's, or Kimchi
- Nachos$12.99
Housemade chips topped with cheese, pico,sourcream,guacamole and your choice of meat
- Crispy Mini Tacos$8.99
4 mini crispy tacos filled with your choice of filling.
- Cruzys Wings$13.99
10 bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- Cruzys Bonless Wings$12.99
10 bonless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- Onion Rings$8.99
Breaded onion rings fried to order
- Mozzerella Sticks$8.99
Breaded mozzerella sticks fried to order
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Battered mushrooms fried to order
- Fiesta Queso$11.99
Housemade queso topped with ground beef and pico served with chips
Salads
- Taco Salad$15.99
Mixed greens tossed with cucmber, tomato, pico, cheese, avocado, served with your choice of meat and drizzled with cilantro ranch and Valentina
- Cobb Salad$17.99
Mixed greens tossed with cucumber, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, cheese, onion, pepitas, cilantro , your choice of meat and drizzled with cilantroand mint vinegerette
- House Salad$3.00
Handhelds
- Mushroom Tacos$13.99
3 corn tortillas stuffed with saueteed mushrooms, pico, cilantro, pepitas and drizzled with cilantro ranch. Served with chips.
- Fish Tacos$16.99
3 corn tortillas with your choice of fish or shrimp, fried or blackened. Garnished with cabbage, avocado, pico, cilantro ranch and spicy aioli. Served with chips
- Chicken Tacos$14.99
3 Flour tortillas filled with chicken tenders, fried or blackened. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, bacon and cilantro ranch. Served with chips.
- Tuna Tacos$18.99
3 corn tortillas filled with seared ahi tuna. Garnished with cabbage, pico, avocado, cilantro ranch and spicy aioli
- The Bird$14.99
Chicken breast served fried or grilled on a potato bun. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle , onion and your choice of cheese. Served with fries.
- Southside Burger$15.99
8 oz grilled burgerserved on a potato bun. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and your choice of cheese. Served with with fries.
- Wrap$9.99
12 inch spinach wrap filled with your choice of meat. Garnished with lettuce, pico, cucumber, avocado, shredded cheese and cilantro ranch.
- Fish Sandwich$16.99
Fesh catch, fried or blackedned and served on a potato bun. Garnished with lettuce, tomat, pickle, onion and spicy aioli.
Dessert
- Funnel Fries$8.99
Just like the cake but better. Fried to order and covered in powdered sugar. Served with your choice of sauce.
- Bread Pudding Bites$8.99
Fried to order and covered in powdered sugar. Served with your choice of sauce.
- Churros$8.99
Stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried. Covered in cinamon sugar and served with your choice of sauce.
Kids Menu
- Chicken Nuggets$9.99
8 nuggets served with fries
- Fish Sticks$9.99
2 large fish pieces served with fries
- Popcorn Shrimp$9.99
Fried to order and served with fries.
- Mini Corn Dogs$9.99
8 mini battered corn dogs fried up and served with fries.
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
Your choice of cheese on Texas Toast. Served with fries.
- Kids Burger$9.99
1/4 lb grilled patty served on a potato bun. Garnished with pickles and your choice of cheese. Served with fries.
Lunch Menu
Lunch
- House Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucmber, onion, cheese, avocado and served with your choice of dressing.
- Quesadilla$10.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with pico, cheese, cucmber, avacado and your choice of meat. Served with chips.
- Lunch Tacos$10.99
2 chicken or mushroom tacos. Served with chips'
- Fried Bologna$10.99
Fried bologna, muenster cheese, mustard and a fried egg served on Texas Toast. Served with fries.
- Bruzer's B.L.T.$10.99
Pile of bacom, lettuce, tomato and cilantro ranch on Texas Toast. Served with fries.
- Bea's Ham and Cheese$10.99
Ham and Cheese on Texas Toast. Served with fries.
- Lunch Burger$10.99
1/4 lb grilled patty served on potato bun. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, oickle, onion 8 nuggets served with fries