Cs waffle 920 East Liberty Street
Breakfast
Sweet Elite
- Plain Jane
Belgian waffle$7.29
- Chocolate Chip
Belgian waffle with milk chocolate chips & whipped topping$9.89
- Chicken N' Waffles
Southern fried chicken tenders and a crispy waffle served with stingin' honey$12.49
- Very Berry Cakes
3 fluffy pancakes topped with warm house-made berries compote and a dollop of whipped cream$9.69
- Maple Bacon Waffle
Belgian waffle cooked with bacon & topped with old-fashioned maple icing & whip topping$11.29
- Stuffed French Toast
Brioche slices dipped in an egg batter stuffed with sweet cream cheese topped with fresh berries$9.99
- Buckeye Waffle
Belgian waffle with peanut butter & chocolate chips$9.99
- Banana-Pecan & Caramel Waffle
Belgian waffle with pecans, bananas & caramel drizzle$9.99
- Pancakes$7.99
- French Toast$7.99
Combo Classics
- C's Classic
2 eggs, thickly sliced bacon or sausage links, toast, and side choice$8.99
- California Scramble
Fresh spinach, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & tomatoes all scrambled in 3 eggs topped with feta cheese & hollandaise with a side choice$10.99
- Country Fried Steak
Cubed steak fried & covered in sausage gravy with toast & side choice$11.99
- Bagel Sandwich
2 fried eggs, American cheeses on a bagel, bacon, sausage, or ham served with toast & side choice$9.89
- Hungry Jack
3 eggs, bacon, sausage, side choice & a crisp golden waffle$12.99
- Steak & Eggs
6 oz top sirloin grilled to your liking served with 2 eggs with toast & side choice$14.99
- Corned Beef Hash Combo
Truly a kick hash breakfast! Slow-roasted corned beef brisket & potatoes topped with 2 eggs. Served with toast$11.99
- 2-2-2
2 eggs, 2 sausage or 2 bacon & 2 pancakes. French toast is also available$8.79
- Biscuit & Gravy Platter
Freshly baked biscuits covered in sausage gravy served with 2 eggs & country-fried potatoes$8.49
- Shrimp N' Grits
Blackened shrimp rendered with bacon, bell pepper & sweet onion. Served over cheese grits$13.89
- Pancake Combo$9.99
- French Toast Combo$9.99
- Piggy Melt$9.89
- Waffle-O$9.99
- The Scrambler$10.49
- C's Classic No Meat$7.89
- 2 eggs W/ Tst$4.69
- Single BIS & GRAV$4.49
- Chuckwagon$11.99
The Mess
- Daddy's Deluxe
Sweet onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, smoked bacon, sausage, ham, Cheddar Jack cheeses, and eggs topped with country gravy served over skillet potatoes with a fresh biscuit$11.49
- Reuben Mess
Reuben, marinated kraut, eggs, Cheddar Jack cheeses over skillet potatoes with 1000 isle served with rye bread$12.49
- Veggie Mess
Fresh onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and Cheddar Jack cheese on top of potatoes$10.39
- Meatlovers Mess$10.59
- Southern Mess$10.49
- CFS Mess$11.99
Benedicts
- Classic Benedict
Pan-basted eggs & carved ham served on a buttery English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce$10.49
- Country Benny
2 eggs & fresh sausage patties on biscuits topped with sausage gravy and Cheddar Jack cheese$10.49
- Florentine Benedict
Pan-basted eggs, fresh spinach, tomatoes & mushrooms on a buttery English muffin topped with feta cheese & a rich hollandaise$11.59
Omelets
- Cheese Please! Omelet
American, Swiss American, mozzarella & Cheddar Jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes & a fresh biscuit$8.99
- The Greek Omelet
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, mushroom, bell peppers, tomatoes & onion with eggs. Served with country potatoes & multigrain toast$10.99
- Western Omelet
Maple ham, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, American & Cheddar Jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes or grits & a fresh biscuit$10.49
- Suuuuupreme Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, American & Cheddar Jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes & a fresh biscuit$11.99
- CBH Omelet
House-made corned beef hash, caramelized onions, American & cheddar jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes & rye toast$11.99
- Steak Omelet
Top sirloin sautéed with onions and mushrooms with Cheddar and American cheese, with toast and side choice$13.99
- Veggie Omelet$10.99
- Meatlover's Omelet$13.89
Sides
- HB$4.29
- CTRY POT$4.29
- TOTS$4.29
- FRIES$3.59
- TST$2.99
- FRUIT$6.29
- GRITS$4.29
- COT CHZ$3.39
- SD SALAD$6.89
- BAG W/CC$3.59
- S/O B&G$7.59
- Cup Soup$3.39
- Bowl Soup$5.89
- BAC$4.29
- LINKS$3.99
- PATTIES$3.99
- TURKEY SAUS$4.59
- HAM$4.29
- S/O CBH$7.89
- S/O Gravy$1.49
- S/O Holly$1.59
- Applesauce$3.29
- CC/Applesauce$4.69
- CC/Peaches$4.69
- Cup Peaches$3.29
- Bowl Peaches$4.29
- Avacado$2.99
- Cream Cheese$0.99
Lunch
Salads
Handhelds
- Nashville Hot
Fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a brioche bun$11.49
- Reuben
House braised corned beef sliced over marinated kraut and creamy 1000 isle with Swiss American cheese on seeded rye bread$11.99
- B.E.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & fried egg. Served on ciabatta bread$9.99
- Turkey B.L.T
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & American cheese on grilled ciabatta bread$10.99
- Patty Melt
American classic! Burger patties with onions & mushrooms with American cheeses on seeded rye$11.99
- Hamburger$9.99
- Cheeseburger
Burger patties and American cheeses served with lettuce, tomato & onions$10.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Thick sliced bacon and American cheeses served with lettuce, tomato & onions$11.99
- Philly Stk & Chz$11.99
- Chicken Pita$11.49
- Steak Pita$11.99
