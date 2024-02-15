2x points for loyalty members
Cuatro Vientos Cafe, LLC 3800 SE 22nd Ave
Beverages - Brewed Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Daily Brewed Coffees
Specialty Brewed Coffee
Iced Coffee
Beverages - Espresso Based
Iced Latte
Americano
Beverages - Tea
Chai Tea
Smith Tea
Food - Sweet Pastries
Fruit Hand Pie - Pear & Frangipane
Sweet Scone - Hazelnut Chocolate
Danish - Cream Cheese Mixed Berry
Muffin - Cran Apple Sour Cream
Marionberry Pop Tart
Food - Savory Pastries
Sweet Potato & Chickpea Hand Pie
Everything Bagel Galette
Jalapeno Cheddar Scone
Food - Vegan Pastries
Vegan Coffee Cake
Vegan Marionberry Danish
Food - Macarons
Macarons
Food - Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Beverages - Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Roasted Coffees
Blends - 12 oz bags
Microlot Coffee Beans - 8 oz bags
Food - Sandwiches Elephants Deli
Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich
Turky Club Sandwich
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Food - Salads Elephants Deli
Salad - Quinoa & Black Bean
Salad - House Seasonal
Salad - Willamette Valley
Salad - Potato
Food - Breakfast Elephants Deli
Yogurt Parfait - Granola with Fresh Fruit
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Veggie Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Food - Pastry Elephants Deli
Pastry Elephants Deli
Food - Elephants Deli
Mac & Cheese
Food - Deli **
Sandwhiches
Cuatro Vientos Cafe, LLC 3800 SE 22nd Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(770) 354-7526
Open now • Closes at 2:30PM