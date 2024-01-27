Cuauhtemoc Cafe
Food Menu
Burrito
- Burrito Green/Verde$4.25
Green stew with potatoes and meat.
- Burrito Rojo/Red$4.25
Red Stew with potatoes and meat
- Burrito Chicken/Pollo$4.25
Chicken with tomatoes, onion and jalapeno
- Burrito Picadillo$4.25
Ground Beef with tomato, jalapeno and onion
- Burrito H/Bacon$4.50
Scrambled Eggs with Bacon
- Burrito H/Jamon$4.50
Scrambled Egg with Ham
- Burrito H/Chorizo$4.50
Scrambled Egg with Chorizo
- Burrito H/Papa$4.50
Scrambled Egg with Potato
- Burrito H/P/CHORI$4.50
Scrambled Egg with Potato with beans with chorizo
- Burrito H/sausage$4.50
Scrambled Egg with Sausage
- Burrito Chicharron$4.75
- Burrito Mustang$4.75
- Burrito Milanesa$4.75
- Burrito Chile Relleno$4.75
- Burrito Airport/Special$4.75
Scarmbled Egg with potato,jalpeno,onion,tomato, bacon and ham
- Burrito Mole$4.75
- Burrito Barbacoa$5.00
- Burrito Carne Asada/ Steak$5.00
- Burrito Carnitas$5.00
- Burrito Lengua$5.00
- Burrito Machaca$5.00
- Burrito Deshebrada$5.00
- Burrito de Asado$4.00
- Burrito de Papa Chorizo$4.50
carne de pulpa en trocitos con chile ,tomate y cebolla.
- Burrito de Frijiol Queso$4.50
- Burrito de Frijiol Chorizo$4.50
- Burrito H/ a la mexicana$4.25
- Papa/Bacon$4.00
Breakfast
- Eggs and Sausage/ Huevo con salchicha$9.50
2 Eggs prepared the way you want, served with refried beans, hasbrown & tortillas
- Cuauhtemoc Omelette$11.00
3 Egg omelette with tomato, onions, bell peppers, ham & Bacon, served with hashbrown & refried beans
- Eggs with Ham/Huevo con Jamon$10.25
2 Eggs prepared the way you want, served with refried beans, hashbrown, tortillas and Ham
- Eggs with Bacon/Huevo con Tocino$10.25
2 Eggs prepared the way you want, served with refried beans, hashbrown, tortillas and Bacon
- Eggs with Chorizo/Huevos con Chorizo$10.25
Eggs prepared the way you want with chorizo, served with refried beans, hashbrown and tortillas
- Huevos a la Mexicana$10.25
Eggs prepared the way you want with tomato,jalapeno and onions, served with refried beans, hashbrown and tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$10.75
2 Eggs served over corn tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce, served with hashbrown and refried beans
- Pancakes$7.50
2 Buttermilk pancakes served with Bacon
- Cuauhtemoc Special Omelette$10.75
2 Egg Omelette with bell pepers, cheese & ranchero sauce, served with refried beans and hashbrown
- Avena/Oatmeal$5.95
Oatmeal served with toasted bread with butter
- Pancakes (only/solo's)$5.00
2 Buttermilk pancakes
- Huevos con Chicharron$10.50
2 Eggs prepared the way you want with chicharron served with refried beans and hashbrown
- Molletes$9.75
Francesito bread toasted with butter, with refried beans and cheese
- Migas$10.75
2 Scrambled Eggs a la mexicana with chorizo and tortilla, served with sour cream, avocado and refried beans
- Huevos con Chile Rojo/ Eggs with Red Stew$10.25
2 Eggs with Red Stew, served with refried beans and hashbrown
- Huevos con Chile Verde/ Eggs with Green Stew$10.25
2 Eggs with Green Stew, served with refried beans and hashbrown
- Huevos con Picadillo$10.25
A combination of Ground beef with diced tomatoes, onions and jalapenos, served with 2 Eggs, refried beans, Hashbrown and tortillas
- Enchiladas Montadas$11.50
3 Cheese Enchiladas topped with 2 Eggs, served with refried beans and hashbrown
- Ranchero Steak and Eggs$13.50
Small strips of steak combined with jalapenos, onions and tomato. Served with 2 Eggs, refried beans, hashbrown and tortillas
- Machaca Plate$12.50
A combination of Shreadded beef with diced tomatoes, jalapeno, onion, cheese and 2 scrambled Eggs. Served with refried bean and hashbrown
- Chilaquiles$10.75
Topped with Eggs and refreud beans
- Asado de Puerco Plto$9.75
2 Eggs, served Asado, refried beans, hashbrown and tortillas
Mexican Plates
- Special Mexican Plate$11.00
2 Cheese Enchiladas, 1 Beef Flauta, 1 Beef Taco with rice and refried beans
- Cuahutemoc Mexican Plate$12.00
2 Cheese Enchiladas, 1 Beef Taco, 1 Chile Relleno and Tostadas. Served with Rice, refried Beans and Guacamole
- Mexican Plate$13.50
2 Cheese Enchiladas, 1 Beef Taco, 1 Chile Relleno, served with Rice and Refired Beans
- Chiles Rellenos$12.75
2 Chile Rellenos with a mild special sauce, served with Rice and Refried Beans
- Red Chile Plate$11.75
Red Beef Stew with Potatoes, served with Rice and Refried Beans
- Green Chile Plate$11.75
Green Beef stew with Potatoes, served with Rice and Refried Beans
- Asado de Puerco$12.75
Pork Meat in Red Sauce, served with Rice, Refried Beans and Tortillas
- Mole Plate$12.75
Mole, served with Rice, Refried Beans and Tortillas
- Lengua Plate$14.00
Lengua, served with Rice, refried Beans and Tortillas
- Flautas Cuahutemoc$11.00
4 Flautas with a bed of cabbage, diced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cotija chesse. Served with Rice and Refried Beans
Tacos
- Lengua Tacos$12.00
3 Tacos with onions, cilantro and guacamole. Served with Rice and Refried Beans
- Barbacoa Tacos$12.00
3 Tacos with onions, cilantro and guacamole. Served with Rice and Refried Beans
- Chimichangas$10.25
2 Shredded Beef Chimichangas with sourcream and guacamole. Served with Rice and Refried Beans
- Carnitas Tacos$12.25
3 Tacos with onions, cilantro and guacamole. Served with Rice and Refried Beans
- Chicken Tacos$11.00
3 Tacos served with Rice and Refried Beans
- Deshebrada Tacos$12.00
3 Tacos served with Rice and Refried Beans
- Steak Tacos$13.00
4 Tacos with Grilled Beef, Cilantro, onions, guacamole and parsley. Served with Rice and Refried Beans
- Beef Tacos$11.00
3 Beef Tacos served with Rice and Refried Beans
Flautas
Enchiladas
- Cheese enchiladas$11.00
3 Cheese enchiladas with rice&beans.
- Enchiladas suizas$11.25
3 Chichen enchiladas with special sauce sour cream rice&beans
- Chiken enchiladas$12.00
3 Chicken enchiladas red or green with rice&beans.
- Meat enchiladas$12.50
3 Meat red or green enchilladas with rice&beans.
- Chicken enmoladas$12.25
3 Chicken enmoladas with rice&beans
- Entomatadas$10.00
Steaks
- Ribeye steak$16.25
Served with french fries salad, guacamole&refried beans
- Chuleta mexicana$15.25
chuck steak topped with tomatp, peppers, onions,guacamole rice &beans
- Texano steak$13.50
1 Pound ground beef covered with onions.long green chile&cheese served with rice
- Cuauhtemoc steak$15.00
Steak with long green chile, asadero,cheese,french fries 1 quesadilla, guacamole&beans.
- Hamburguer steak$13.00
Topped with salsa served with rice rice and beans
- Cheeseburguer/hamburguer$10.00
1/4 pound pattie with french fries.
- Tampiquena$18.00
Steak. 1 enchilada, rice, beans,onions,tomato,long greenchile,cheese and guacamole.
- Steak ranchero$15.00
Small strips of steak combined with peppers, onions,tomato,served with guacamole, rice and beans.
- Milanesa$14.00
Large breadded tip steak with guacamole served with beans and french fries
- Cuauhtemoc burguer$11.50
With asadero cheese, long greenchile and french fries
- Chicken or beef fajitas$15.00
Seasonning&juicy fajitas served with rice, beans, french fries&guacamole
- Caldillo norteno$11.00
Juicy green chile stew,onions,tomatoes serbed with rice and beans.
TORTAS
Caldos
Shrimp/Camaron
- Breaded shrimp/camarones empanizados$14.99
Rice,saladfrench fries,arroz ensalada, papas fritas
- Garlic shrimp/camarones al mojo de ajo$14.99
Arroz ensalada papas fritas banados en salsa de ajo.
- Cuauhtemoc shrimp/camarones cuauhtemoc$14.99
Rajas con queso encima acompanados de arroz y frijoles
- Stuffed shrimp/camarones rellenos$14.99
zanahoria chile morron y queso, acompanados de de arroz, ensalda y papas fritas.
- Camarones ala plancha$14.99
acompanados de arroz,ensalada y papas fritas
- Shrimp or fish tacos$14.00
acompanados de arroz, ensalada y papas.