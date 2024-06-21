Cuba 1958 Sarasota
Bar
1958 Cocktails
Classics
Regular Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Bay Breeze$12.00
- Bellini$12.00
- Boulevardier$14.00
- Caipirinha$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Cuba Libre$12.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- French 75$12.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Gin Fizz$14.00
- Godfather$14.00
- Jack & Coke$12.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Lychee Martini$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Paloma$14.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
Liquor
- Angels Envy Bourbon$16.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$16.00
- Blantons$20.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$16.00
- Bulleit Rye$14.00
- Chivas Regal 12 yr$14.00
- Dewars White Label$12.00
- Hemmingway Rye$14.00
- Hibiki Harmony$35.00
- Jack Daniels$14.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon$13.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Monkey Shoulder$20.00
- Whistle Pig Rye 10 yr.$16.00
- Whistle Pig Rye 12 yr.$30.00
- Whistle Pig Rye 15 yr.$52.00
- Woodford Reserve$16.00
- Yamazaki 12 yr$35.00
- House Gin$12.00
- Beefeater$14.00
- Tanqueray$14.00
- Hendricks$14.00
- Bombay Sapphire$14.00
- Balvenie 12 yr$16.00
- Balvenie 15 yr$20.00
- Balvenie 25 yr$80.00
- Glenfiddich 12 yr$18.00
- Glenfiddich 15 yr$24.00
- Glenlivet 12 yr$16.00
- Macallan 12yr$16.00
- Macallan 15yr$26.00
- Macallan 18yr$70.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Gold Label$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label$55.00
- Bacardi$12.00
- Brugal 1888$15.00
- Captain Morgan$14.00
- Diplomatic Mantuano$16.00
- Diplomatico Ambassador$60.00
- Diplomatico Planas$12.00
- Myers Dark Rum$12.00
- Pilar Clear$14.00
- Pilar Dark Rum$16.00
- Rum Haven Coconut Rum$10.00
- Siesta Key Rum$12.00
- Siesta Key Spiced Rum$14.00
- Zacapa 23$17.00
- Zacapa XO$35.00
- Casamigos Blanco$17.00
- Casamigos Reposado$19.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$44.00
- Don Fulano Anejo$24.00
- Don Fulano Blanco$16.00
- Don Fulano Reposado$18.00
- Don Julio 1942$44.00
- Don Julio Anejo$20.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado$16.00
- Espolon Blanco$14.00
- House Tequila$12.00
- Illegal Mezcal$14.00
- Komos Cristalino$55.00
- Komos Reposado$36.00
- Komos Reposado Rose$30.00
- Patron Anejo$20.00
- Patron Blanco$16.00
- Patron Reposado$18.00
- Siete Misterios$30.00
- Siete Misterios Regular$20.00
- Siete Misterios Total Mezcal$40.00
- Cincorro Blanco$30.00
- House Vodka$12.00
- Titos$14.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Ketel One$14.00
- Belvedere$18.00
- Stoli$14.00
- Stoli O$14.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$10.00
- Chambord$12.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$12.00
- Dusse$14.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Hennessy$14.00
- Hennessy XO$55.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Licor 43$10.00
- Remy Martin 1738$16.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$16.00
- Remy XO$40.00
- Sambuca$10.00
Beer/Seltzer
- Hatuey Draft Beer$7.00
- Stella Artois Draft Beer$7.00
- Prosecco Draft$7.00
- Michelob Ultra Draft Beer$7.00
- Hazy Skywire Draft Beer$7.00
- Mango Cart Draft Beer$7.00
- Corona Bottle$7.00
- Modelo Bottle$7.00
- High Noon Watermelon$7.00
- High Noon Pineapple$7.00
- NUTRL Pineapple$7.00
- NUTRL Strawberry$7.00
- NUTRL Orange$7.00
- Stella Artois Bottle$7.00
- Bud Light Bottle$7.00
- Budweiser Bottle `$7.00
- Coastal Amber IPA Can$7.00
Wine By The Glass
- Bluegray Red Blend (Glass)$14.00
- Cigar Box Malbec (Glass)$9.00
- Diora Pinot Noir (Glass)$13.00
- Honoro Vera Rose (Glass)$8.00
- House Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)$8.00
- House Merlot (Glass)$8.00
- Josh Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)$14.00
- Kempes Red Blend$12.00
- Punti Ferrer Pinot Noir$14.00
- Unku Malbec$12.00
- Babich Sauvignon Blanc Glass$11.00
- House Chardonnay$8.00
- House Pinot Grigio$8.00
- House Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- Kentia Albarino Glass$10.00
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Half Bottle$16.00
- Lola Chardonnay Glass$12.00
- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Glass$14.00
- Maschio Prosecco Split Bottle$9.00
- Francis Coppola Split Bottle$10.00
- Poema Brut Glass$9.00
Wine By The Bottle
- Bottle House Merlot$31.00
- Bottle House Cabernet Sauvignon Blanc$31.00
- Bottle Honora Vera Rose$31.00
- Bottle Bluegray Red Blend$52.00
- Bottle Cigar Box Malbec$35.00
- Bottle Diora Pinot Noir$52.00
- Bottle Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon$52.00
- Bottle Unku Malbec$52.00
- Bottle 12 Linajes Tempranillo$87.00
- Bottle Punti Ferrer Pinot Noir$52.00
- Bottle Kempes Red Blend$65.00
- Bottle Bodegas Muriel Tempranillo$82.00
- Bottle Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon$98.00
- Poema Cueva Brut Bottle$35.00
- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle$53.00
- Babich Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$43.00
- Kentia Albarino Bottle$39.00
- Lola Chardonnay Bottle$47.00
- Black Stallion Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$52.00
- Cakebread Chardonnay Bottle$98.00
Entrées
Appetizers
- Cameron Ajillo con Menta
Sautéed shrimps in our mint garlic-butter sous$18.00
- Chorizo Al Vino
Spanish sausage sautéed in white wine, roasted red pepper, and cuban bread sliced$13.00
- Croquetas De La Casa
Choice of ham or cod homemade croquettes with our house cachucha sauce$10.00
- Cuba to Sarasota
Sample platter of empanada, croquette, chorizo, masitas de puerco, fried yuca and our cachucha sauce$27.00
- Empanadas
Choice of ropa vieja, chicken or spinach, with our house cachucha sauce$11.00
- Maduros Envueltos en Bacon
Sweet plantains wrapped in bacon caramelized in honey and topped with crumbled fresh cheese$15.00
- Masas De Puerco
Pork chunks fried to the perfect tenderness bathed in house mojo and grilled onion on top$15.00
- Mariquitas Con Guacamole
Plantain chips with homemade guacamole and pico de gallo$9.00
- Montaditos De Tostones
Crispy tostones smeared with guacamole and topped with boneless oxtail$16.00
- Tamal Cubano
Traditional cuban-style tamale made from young corn seasoned and topped with our roasted pork$12.00
Entrées - Pork/Cerdo
- Lechon Asado
Roasted pork, a trademark of Cuban cuisine, seasoned with a traditional citrus garlic marinade and slow-roasted for 12 hours$25.00
- Chuleta De Cerdo Ahumada
Grilled smoked pork chop sauteed in honey glaze and served with cuban vegetarian fried rice$26.00
- Masas De Puerco
Cuban pork chunks fried and bathed in cuban mojo sauce and topped with grilled onion$27.00
Entrées - Beef/Carnes
- Bistec De Palomilla$22.00
- Boliche Mechado
(Certified BAB) roasted beef stuffed with chorizo, cooked and served in au jus sauce$23.00
- Churrasco
(Certified BAB) 1 pound skirt steak charbroiled to tenderness and chimichurri sauce$47.00
- Filete de Costilla$48.00
- Rabo Encendido
Oxtail stew braised in the chef's flavorful slightly spicy red wine sauce$45.00
- Rinonada$39.00
- Ropa Vieja
(Certified BAB) shredded flank steak cooked in a traditional wine creole sauce$26.00
- Vaca Frita
(Certified BAB) slow-cooked flank steak marinated in garlic and citrus mojo and pan-fried to perfection with grilled onion on top$26.00
Entrées - Chicken/Pollo
- Arroz Con Pollo
Flavorful saffron rice, tender chicken, and vegetables cooked together. Server with Maduros. The ultimate one-pot meal$26.00
- Churrasco De Pollo
Charbroiled chicken breast marinated with tropical seasonings, topped with caramelized onions and accompanied by our chimichurri sauce$24.00
- Milanesa De Pollo
Breaded chicken breast cooked to a golden crisp, topped with chorizo and melted cheese$25.00
Entrées - Seafood/Mariscos
- Camarones Al Ajillo
Sauteed shrimp in a white wine garlic-olive oil sauce$28.00
- Camarones Enchilado
Sautéed shrimp in a zesty creole sauce$31.00
- Filete De Cherna
Grouper fillet sautéed in lemon Meniere and capers sauce$32.00
- Paella Cubana
Flavored saffron rice cooked with fish, shrimp, calamari, chicken, chorizo, and roasted peppers$32.00
- Pargo Frito$36.00
Salads/Ensaladas
Sides
Soups/Sopas
Desserts
- Chessecake Vasco Con Cascos De Guayaba
Spanish-style cheesecake with guava shells$13.00
- Chocolate Temptation
Dark chocolate cake topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and cuban sorbet$15.00
- Churros
Sweet spanish fritters rolled in cinnamon sugar, served with chocolate warm sauce$11.00
- Flan
Traditional baked custard with a caramel sauce$8.00
- Tres Leches
Light sponge cake soaked in a delicious combination of three milks$10.00
(ONLY TAKE OUT) SANDWICH MENU
- Bistec De Palomilla
Top sirloin steak, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, mayo, and potato sticks in cuban bread$18.00
- Choripan
Sautéed spanish chorizo, onion, and potato sticks in cuban bread$16.00
- Cuban Special 1958
Roast pork, serrano ham, salami, chorizo cantimpalo, swiss cheese, pickles, and our mustard sauce in homemade fresh cuban bread$17.00
- Cuban Traditional
Roast pork, serrano ham, Swiss cheese, peaches, and our mustard sauce in homemade fresh cuban bread$15.00
- Fish Sandwich
Juicy well seasoning pork and chorizo smash burger, crispy shoestring fries and onion, slathered in smokey ketchup, served in cuban roll$12.00
- Pechuga De Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, melted cheese, and Bulgarian smoke sauce in a Cuban roll$14.00