Cubanidad Sahara Ave
Menu
Sandwich
- THE 305$12.95
-Miami Cuban sandwich- smoked ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickle, home_made mustard sauce, Cuban bread
- The Ybor Original$13.25
-Tampa Cuban sandwich- glazed ham, roasted pork, genoa salami, swiss cheese, pickle, home-made mustard sauce. Cuban bread
- Medianoche$13.25
-Havana midnight sandwich- smoked ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickle, home-made mustard sauce, sweet egg dough bread
- Croqueta Preparada$12.25
-croquette sandwich- 2 croquettes, roasted pork, tomato, onion, leaf lettuce, potato bun
- 1885 Cheeseburger$13.25
-frita cubana- premium ground beef patty. chorizo, swiss cheese, tomato,, baby arugula, string potato, tomato escabeche, potato bun
- Ay Manita Burger$13.25
ropa vieja, swiss cheese, pickle. potato bun
- Pan Con Pollo$13.25
-protein style- chicken breast, baby spinach, tomato, onion. potato stick. with leaf lettuce (bunless)
- Pan Con Lechon$13.25
Roasted pork, chicharrones, mojo sauce. Cuban bread
- Pan Con Bistec$14.25
-steak sandwich- seared a la plancha cuban steak (palomilla). lettuce, pickled red onions, tomatoes, mojo sauce, potato sticks,, Cuban bread
- Cal-Neva Toast$10.25
- Avocado Toast - Cuban toast, black bean puree, sliced avocado, tomato, spicy chimichurri sauce
Pa'picar (Snack)
Potajes (Soup)
Ensaladas (Salad)
- Tomato & Avocado Salad$12.25
sliced avocado,, diced tomato, sliced onion, radish with extra vrigin olive oil vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.25
- Las Villas Salad$11.25
- Side Salad$4.95
mixed green,, tomato, cucumber, onions, Cuban crouton, roasted pepper with house vinaigrette
- Salad Protien$3.00
- Add Avocado$2.00
- Add Toast$2.00
Vegan
Completa Entree
Side
Sauce
Dessert
Kids Meal
Drinks
Football Packages
- The Buccaneer$166.00Out of stock
5 Ybor Sandwiches (cut into 1/4) 20 Empanadas 1 Flan Cake (half size)
- The Hurricane$165.00Out of stock
5 305 Sandwiches (cut into 1/4) 20 Empanadas 1 Flan Cake (half size)
- The Raider$166.00Out of stock
5 Medianoche Sandwiches (cut into 1/4) 20 Empanadas 1 Flan Cake (half size)
- The Primetime$170.00Out of stock
5 Pan Con Bistec - Cuban Steak (cut into 1/4) 20 Empanadas 1 Flan Cake (half size)
Catering
Protein
- Arroz Con Pollo Regular Size$65.00
★Instructions★ 1. Please place catering orders with a minimum LEAD TIME of 24HOURS 2. Review your order 3. Select your pickup Date and Time 4. Checkout with Toast(your account) to earn points **We recommend picking up your order. Delivery is available using Toast Delivery, accessible within a 5-mile radius
- Arroz Con Pollo Large Size$140.00
- Citrus Marinated Chicken Breast Regular Size$90.00
- Citrus Marinated Chicken Breast Large Size$205.00
- Lechon Asado Regular Size$70.00
- Lechon Asado Large Size$160.00
- Masitas de Cerdo Regular Size$70.00
- Masitas de Cerdo Large Size$160.00
- Picadillo a la Habanera Regular Size$105.00
- Picadillo a la Habanera Large Size$240.00
- Ropa Vieja Cubana Regular Size$135.00
- Ropa Vieja Cubana Large Size$315.00
Side
- Arroz Blanco Regular Size$22.00
White Rice ★Instructions★ 1. Please place catering orders with a minimum LEAD TIME of 24HOURS 2. Review your order 3. Select your pickup Date and Time 4. Checkout with Toast(your account) to earn points **We recommend picking up your order. Delivery is available using Toast Delivery, accessible within a 5-mile radius
- Arroz Blanco Large Size$44.00
- Arroz Congri Regular Size$40.00
Cuban Rice & Beans ★Instructions★ 1. Please place catering orders with a minimum LEAD TIME of 24HOURS 2. Review your order 3. Select your pickup Date and Time 4. Checkout with Toast(your account) to earn points **We recommend picking up your order. Delivery is available using Toast Delivery, accessible within a 5-mile radius
- Arroz Congri Large Size$80.00
- Boiled Yuca Regular Size$40.00
★Instructions★ 1. Please place catering orders with a minimum LEAD TIME of 24HOURS 2. Review your order 3. Select your pickup Date and Time 4. Checkout with Toast(your account) to earn points **We recommend picking up your order. Delivery is available using Toast Delivery, accessible within a 5-mile radius
- Boiled Yuca Large Size$80.00
- Fried Yuca Regular Size$55.00
★Instructions★ 1. Please place catering orders with a minimum LEAD TIME of 24HOURS 2. Review your order 3. Select your pickup Date and Time 4. Checkout with Toast(your account) to earn points **We recommend picking up your order. Delivery is available using Toast Delivery, accessible within a 5-mile radius
- Fried Yuca Large Size$110.00
- Frijoles Megros Regular Size$40.00
Black Beans ★Instructions★ 1. Please place catering orders with a minimum LEAD TIME of 24HOURS 2. Review your order 3. Select your pickup Date and Time 4. Checkout with Toast(your account) to earn points **We recommend picking up your order. Delivery is available using Toast Delivery, accessible within a 5-mile radius
- Frijoles Megros Large Size$80.00
- Maduros Regular Size$40.00
Sweet Plantains ★Instructions★ 1. Please place catering orders with a minimum LEAD TIME of 24HOURS 2. Review your order 3. Select your pickup Date and Time 4. Checkout with Toast(your account) to earn points **We recommend picking up your order. Delivery is available using Toast Delivery, accessible within a 5-mile radius
- Maduros Large Size$80.00
- Tostones Regular Size$60.00
Fried Plantains ★Instructions★ 1. Please place catering orders with a minimum LEAD TIME of 24HOURS 2. Review your order 3. Select your pickup Date and Time 4. Checkout with Toast(your account) to earn points **We recommend picking up your order. Delivery is available using Toast Delivery, accessible within a 5-mile radius
- Tostones Large Size$120.00
Whole Roasted Pig
- Crispy Slow-Roasted Pork Shoulder per Pound$13.00
★Instructions★ ★8 pounds minimum! Please call or visit our store before placing an order!★ 1. Please place catering orders with a minimum LEAD TIME of 72 HOURS 2. Review your order 3. Select your pickup Date and Time 4. Checkout with Toast(your account) to earn points **We recommend picking up your order. Delivery is available using Toast Delivery, accessible within a 5-mile radius
Homemade Bakery (20 count)
- Minced Ham & Bechamel Croquette$38.00
- Chicken Croquette$38.00
- Cod Fish Croquette$38.00
- Guava & Cheese Pastelito$75.00
- Sweet Coconut Pastelito$75.00
- Spinach & Cheese Empanada$75.00
- Ham & Cheese Empanada$75.00
- Beef & Olives Empanada$75.00
- Shredded Beef & Plantain Empanada$75.00
Sandwich (20count)
- Mini The "305"$120.00
- Mini The Ybor Original$125.00
- Mini Medianoche$125.00
