N/A DRINKS

Bottled Beverages

Aqua Panna 500Ml
$4.00

Still mineral water

San Pelligrino 500Ml
$4.00

Italian carbonated water

San Pellegrino 1L
$8.00

Beer

Drafts

Funky Buddha Hop
$7.00
Jai Alai
$7.00
Mich Ultra
$6.00
Peroni
$7.00
Stella Artois
$7.00

Bottles

Angry Orchard
$7.00
Becks NA
$7.00
Blue Moon
$7.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Budweiser
$6.00
Coors Lite
$6.00
Corona
$7.00
Funky Buddha IPA
$7.00
Funky Floridian
$7.00
Heineken
$7.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
White Claw
$7.00

Wine

Red

Austin Hope Cab
$85.00
Grati Chianti
$12.00+
J Lohr Cab
$13.00+
Josh Cab
$11.00+
Meoimi Pinot Noir
$13.00+
Merlot La Sinta
$10.00+
Montepulciano Cantina Bove
$11.00+
Murphy Pinot Noir
$10.00+
Nero D'Avola
$12.00+
Pessimist Red Blend
$13.00+
Robert M PVT Select
$15.00+
Sangiovese Colle Martani
$12.00+
Super Tuscan Tenuta
$14.00+
Trivento Malbec
$10.00+

White

13 Celsius Sauv Blanc
$10.00+
Caposaldo Pinot Grigio
$10.00+
Cupcake Moscato
$9.00+
Delle Venezie Pino Grigio
$12.00+
Gavi Di Gavi Villa Rosa
$12.00+
Kim Crawford
$14.00+
La Crema Chard
$13.00+
Maschio Proseco
$11.00
Relax Riesling
$9.00+
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
$16.00+
Sensale chard
$11.00+
St.Francis Chard
$11.00+
Vermentino Zanatta
$12.00+
Whisp Angel Rose
$14.00+

Online Ordering Menu Dinner

B.Y.O Pizza

Medium 12” Pizza
$18.00
Medium 12” Wheat Pizza
$18.00
Large 16” Pizza
$21.00

Gourmet Pizzas

12" CM Pizza
$22.00

EVOO/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce

12" Margherita Pizza
$19.00

Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce

12" Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$26.00

Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp

12" Americano Pizza
$22.00

Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom

12" Meatlover's Pizza
$25.00

Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops

12" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza
$25.00

Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$22.00

Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce

12" Vegetarian Pizza
$24.00

Green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/ mushrooms/sauce/cheese

12" White Pizza
$21.00

Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella

12" 3-Cheese Calzone Pizza
$16.00

Mozzarella I Ricotta I PecorinoI Marinara sauce

12" Wheat CM Pizza
$24.00

Evoo/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce

12" Wheat Margarita
$21.00

Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce

12" Wheat Shrimp Scampi
$28.00

Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp

12" Wheat Americano
$24.00

Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom

12" Wheat Meatlover's
$27.00

Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops

12" Wheat Rugola & Prosciutto
$27.00

Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula

12" Wheat Buffalo Chicken
$24.00

Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce

12" Wheat Vegetarian
$26.00

Green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/ mushrooms/sauce/cheese

12" Wheat White Pizza
$24.00

Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella

12" Wheat Capri Pizza
$24.00
16" Cm Pizza
$2,800.00

EVOO/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce

16" Margarita Pizza
$24.00

Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce

16" Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$32.00

Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp

16" Americano Pizza
$27.00

Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom

16" Meatlover's Pizza
$31.00

Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops

16" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza
$31.00

Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$29.00

Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce

16" Vegetarian Pizza
$29.00

green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/mushrooms/sauce/cheese

16" White Pizza
$26.00

Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella

16" Capri Pizza
$27.00

Mozzarella, Figs, Arugula, Prosciutto, Balsamic

Starters & Sharing

Burrata & Proscuitto.
$19.00

Balsamic glaze

Crispy Calamari.
$19.00

Sweety peppers, house made marinara, roasted pepper aioli

CM Chicken Wings.
$18.00

Caramelized onions, shaved garlic, EVOO 8 pieces chicken wings.

Fork & Knife Meatballs-APP.
$15.00

Veal, pork, beef, dollop of ricotta cheese, basil, sunday gravy

Fried Mozzarella.
$13.00

Panko breaded cheese, sunday gravy, 6 pcs

Homemade Arancini.
$14.00

Crispy rice balls, ground beef, parmesan, sunday gravy orders comes with 3 big rice balls

Mozzarella Tomato Stack.
$16.00

Arugula, sweety peppers, EVOO, truffle balsamic glaze, seasalt

Mussels Pomo Doro-APP.
$18.00

P.E.I. mussels, onions, garlic, cilantro, marinara seafood broth, 18pcs

Rustic Bruschetta Scampi.
$21.00

Gulf shrimp, tomato, garlic, white wine, lemon butter

Truffle Parmigiana Fries-APP.
$13.00

Steel cut fries, truffle oil, parmigiana

Fried Ravioli-APP.
$13.00

Fried ravioli served with tomato sauce , sunday gravy. 5pcs

Fresh Greens & Soup

Antipasto.
$18.00

Baby romaine, arugula, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, ham, red roasted peppers, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Basil Grilled Chicken.
$18.00

Baby romaine, arugula, garbanzo beans, black beans, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, shaved red onion, tuscan citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad -LG.
$14.00

Black & white croutons, ribbons of parmesan

Cm House Salad.
$14.00

Hand picked greens, sweety peppers, shaved red onion, corn, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Filet Mignon Blue.
$26.00

Hand picked greens, avocado, mango, aged blue cheese, black beans, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Healthy Nut.
$17.00

Arugula, baby romaine, candied pecans, strawberries, mango, shaved red onions, corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, tuscan citrus vinaigrette

Warm Goat Cheese & Quinoa
$19.00

Arugula, Candied Pecans, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Strawberries.

CM Chowder
$9.00

Clams , Potatoes, Carrots, Corn, Tomato Sauce, Cream

Between The Crust

Chicken Parm Sub.
$15.00

Italian Bread

Eggplant Parm Sub.
$15.00

Sunday gravy, mozzarella, italian bread

Italiano Grinder.
$15.00

Ham, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

Meatball Grinder.
$15.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, sunday gravy, italian bread

Overloaded Cheese Filet.
$26.00

Caramelized onions, sweety peppers, sauteed mushrooms, aged provolone, italian bread

House Specialties

Baked Ziti-D
$21.00

Sunday gravy, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella

Barrel Cut Filet Mignon-D
$45.00

Caramelized shallot confit, wild mushroom demi, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes

Chicken Francese-D
$24.00

Shallots, lemon white wine, linguine

Chicken Parm-D
$23.00

Crispy chicken, sunday gravy, mozzarella cheese, linguine

Chicken Piccata-D
$24.00

Capers, shallots, lemon white wine, linguine

Chicken Valdastana-D
$25.00

Prosciutto, provolone, marsala, mushrooms, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes

Cm Chicken-D
$25.00

Sweety peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara demi glaze, parmigiana rosemarry roast potatoes

Eggplant Parm-D
$22.00

Provolone, mozzarella, pecorino, sunday gravy

Fett Alfredo-D
$23.00

Egg yolk, cream, pecorino

Fett Bolognese-D
$23.00

Veal, pork, beef, sunday gravy cream sauce, aged truffle pecorino

Fettuccine Carbonara-D.
$23.00

Prosciutto, green peas, shallots, cream, Egg Yolk

Lasagna-D
$22.00

Veal, pork, beef, ricotta, romano, sunday gravy

Linguine White Clam Sauce-D
$24.00

EVOO, basil, garlic, white wine

Meatballs & Sunday Gravy-D
$22.00

Veal, pork, beef, sunday gravy, linguine

Med Seafood Pasta Bowl-D
$36.00

Wild shrimp, little neck clams, calamari, chorizo, linguine, white wine seafood broth

Mussels Bianco-D
$24.00

P.E.I. mussels, chorizo, garlic, onions, cilantro, linguine, white wine seafood broth

Penne Ala Vodka-D
$23.00

Garlic, marinara, cream, basil, pecorino

Pesto & Colossal Shrimp-D.
$34.00

Pesto Sauce, Mushroom, tomato, linguine

Colossal Shrimp Parm-D
$34.00

Panko, house gravy, mozzarella, angel hair 2 pc

Colossal Shrimp Francese
$34.00
Colossal Shrimp Rustica-D
$34.00

Wild shrimp, linguine, garlic, white wine, lemon, basil, seafood broth

Surf & Turf-D
$54.00

Filet Mignon, Wild Shrimp, Creamy Marsala Demi Glaze, Truffle Fries

Veal Francese-D
$26.00

Shallots | Lemon White Wine | Linguine

Veal Parm-D
$26.00

Panko | Sunday gravy | mozzarella | House Pasta

Veal Piccata-D
$26.00

Capers | Shallots | Lemon White Wine | Linguine

Cheese Ravioli
$20.00

Ricotta, Choice of Sunday Gravy or Tomato Cream Sauce

Veal Valdastana-D
$26.00

Prosciutto I Provolone I Marsala I Mushrooms I Parmigiana Roasted Potatoes

Fruitte de Mare-D.
$36.00

Colossal Shrimp I Clams I Mussels I Marinara Risotto

Faroe Salmon-D.
$33.00

Simply Grilled. Served with Vegetables

Sides

Rosemary Parm Roasted Potatoes
$9.00
Seasonal Vegetables
$9.00

Vegetable Medley Steamed

Side Caesar Salad
$7.00
Side House Salad
$7.00

Mixed greens | cherry tomatoes | cucumber | onion

Side Pasta
$7.00

Linguine/ Sunday Gravy

Side Truffle Fries
$8.00
Risotto
$8.00

Creamy Risotto

Green Beans Pomodoro
$9.00
Quinoa Medley
$9.00

Desserts

Gelato | 2 Scoops
$7.00
Cannoli
$7.00

Ricotta cheese/ Chocolate Chips/ Powdered Sugar

Warm Chocolate Lava Cake | Gelato
$9.00

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake with Gelato

Zeppoli W Nutella
$8.00

Homemade, Nutella, Powdered Sugar

Coconut Cream Pie
$12.00

Butter cookie crust, Homemade coconut filing, topped with whip cream. Big enough for 2

Kid's Meals

Kid's Chick Parm
$8.00
Kid's Linguine Meatball
$8.00
Kid's Ling w/ Butter
$8.00
Kid's 10" Pizza
$8.00
Kid's Grilled Chicken w/Veg
$8.00

Catering Menu

Half Tray Fork & Knife Meatballs
$60.00

Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy

Full Tray Fork & Knife Meatballs
$100.00

Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy

Half Tray Chicken Wings (30)
$65.00

Caramelized Onions | Shaved Garlic | EVOO

Full Tray Chicken Wings (60)
$105.00

Caramelized Onions | Shaved Garlic | EVOO

Half Tray Mozzarella Tomato Stack
$80.00

Arugula | Sweety Peppers | Truffle Balsamic Glaze | Sea Salt

Full Tray Mozzarella Tomato Stack
$120.00

Arugula | Sweety Peppers | Truffle Balsamic Glaze | Sea Salt

Half Tray CM House Salad
$55.00

Hand picked greens | Sweety Peppers | Shaved Red Onion | Cherry Tomatoes | Garbanzo Beans | Balsamic Vinaigrette

Full Tray CM House Salad
$90.00

Hand picked greens | Sweety Peppers | Shaved Red Onion | Cherry Tomatoes | Garbanzo Beans | Balsamic Vinaigrette

Half Tray Caesar Salad
$55.00

Black and White Croutons | Parmesana

Full Tray Caesar Salad
$90.00

Black and White Croutons | Parmesana

Half Tray Basil Grilled Chicken Salad
$80.00

Baby Romaine | Arugula | Garbanzo Beans | Cherry Tomatoes | Black Beans | Sliced Cucumber | Shaved Red Onion | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette

Full Tray Basil Grilled Chicken Salad
$120.00

Baby Romaine | Arugula | Garbanzo Beans | Cherry Tomatoes | Black Beans | Sliced Cucumber | Shaved Red Onion | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette

Half Tray Healthy Nut Salad
$70.00

Arugula | Baby Romaine | Candied Pecans | Strawberries | Mango | Shaved Red Onion | Corn | Cherry Tomatoes | Avocado | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette

Full Tray Healthy Nut Salad
$110.00

Arugula | Baby Romaine | Candied Pecans | Strawberries | Mango | Shaved Red Onion | Corn | Cherry Tomatoes | Avocado | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette

Half Tray Meatballs W/ Linguine
$80.00

Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy | Linguine

Full Tray Meatballs W/Linguine
$120.00

Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy

Half Tray Chicken Parm W/ Linguine
$80.00

Crispy Chicken | Sunday Gravy | Mozzarella Cheese | Linguine

Full Tray Chicken Parm W/ Linguine
$120.00

Crispy Chicken | Sunday Gravy | Mozzarella Cheese | Linguine

Half Tray Lasagna (2hr Notice)
$80.00

Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta | Romano | Sunday Gravy

Full Tray Lasagna (2hr Notice)
$120.00

Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta | Romano | Sunday Gravy

Half Tray Linguine White Clam
$80.00

EVOO | Basil | Garlic | White Wine

Full Tray Linguine White Clam
$120.00

EVOO | Basil | Garlic | White Wine

Half Tray Fettucine Bolognese
$80.00

Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy Cream Sauce | Aged Truffle Pecorino

Full Tray Fettucine Bolognese
$120.00

Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy Cream Sauce | Aged Truffle Pecorino

Half Tray Barrel Cut Filet Mignon
$120.00

Caramelized Shallot Confit | Wild Mushroom Demi | Parmigiana Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Full Tray Barrel Cut Filet Mignon
$200.00

Caramelized Shallot Confit | Wild Mushroom Demi | Parmigiana Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Half Tray 3-Cheese Eggplant Parm
$70.00

Provolone | Mozzarella | Pecorino | Marinara | Linguine

Full Tray 3-Cheese Eggplant Parm
$110.00

Provolone | Mozzarella | Pecorino | Marinara | Linguine

Half Tray Chicken Valdastana
$80.00

Prosciutto | Provolone | Marsala | Mushrooms | Parm Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Full Tay Chicken Valdastana
$120.00

Prosciutto | Provolone | Marsala | Mushrooms | Parm Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Half Tray Shrimp Scampi
$100.00

Wild Shrimp | Linguine | Garlic | White Wine | Lemon | Basil | Seafood Broth

Full Tray Shrimp Scampi
$160.00

Wild Shrimp | Linguine | Garlic | White Wine | Lemon | Basil | Seafood Broth

Half Tray Baked Ziti
$70.00

Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy | Romano | Mozzarella

Full Tray Baked Ziti
$110.00

Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy | Romano | Mozzarella

Catering Menu

HALF TRAY

Half Tray Meatballs
$70.00
Half Tray Wings (30)
$75.00
Half Tray Mozz Stack
$90.00
Half Tray CM House
$65.00
Half Tray Caesar Salad
$65.00
Half Tray Salad Add Chicken
$35.00
Half Tray Basil Chicken Sal
$90.00
Half Tray Healthy Nut Salad
$80.00
Half Tray Meatballs W/ Linguine
$90.00
Half Tray Chicken Parm
$90.00
Half Tray Lasagna
$90.00
Half Tray Linguine Clam Sauce
$90.00
Half Tray Fettuccine Bolognese
$90.00
Half Tray Filet Mignon
$200.00
Half Tray Eggplant Parm
$80.00
Half Tray Chicken Valdastana
$90.00
Half Tray Shrimp Scampi
$150.00
Half Tray Baked Ziti
$80.00
Half Tray Penne ala Vodka
$90.00

FULL TRAY

Full Tray Meatballs
$120.00
Full Tray Wings (60)
$125.00
Full Tray Mozz Tomato Stack
$140.00
Full Tray CM House
$110.00
Full Tray Caeser
$110.00
Full Tray Add Chicken
$60.00
Full Tray Healthy Nut Salad
$130.00
Full Tray Basil Chicken Salad
$135.00
Full Tray Meatballs W/ Linguine
$135.00
Full Tray Chicken Parm
$135.00
Full Tray Lasagna
$135.00
Full Tray Linguine Clam Sauce
$135.00
Full Tray Fettuccine Bolognese
$135.00
Full Tray Eggplant Parm
$130.00
Full Tray Chicken Valdastana
$135.00
Full Tray Shrimp Scampi
$250.00
Full Tray Baked Ziti
$130.00
Full Tray Penne ala Vodka
$130.00
Full Tray Premium Filet Mignon
$400.00