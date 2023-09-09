CUCINA PBG 7100 FAIRWAY DR #61A
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Soup of the Day
Nonna's Meatballs
Popular dish. 100% beef, Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, a scoop of ricotta
Melanzane Parmigiana
Popular dish. Eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella, basil pesto
Mussels Red
Garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes, light spicy red sauce or classic white, crostini
Mussels White
Prosciutto Burrata
Creamy mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, arugula, sliced prosciutto, balsamic reduction, E.V.O.O
Calamari Fritti
Crispy calamari, sea salt, marinara sauce and lemon
Carciofi Croccanti
Crispy artichokes, cayenne pepper aioli, fennel and baby arugula
Mozzarella Cheese Wedge
Golden fried mozzarella, marinara sauce
Fried Zucchini
Golden fried zucchini, marinara sauce
Cucina Bruschetta
Toasted crostini with tri color tomato, basil balsamic reduction
Arancini
5 pieces. Italian risotto balls, stuffed with rice and fresh mozzarella. Deep-fried and served with a creamy Parmesan sauce
Cucina Antipasto
Ham, salami, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, Gorgonzola, fresh mozzarella and toasted crostini
Marinated Octopus
Popular dish. Marinated octopus over a bed of arugula, fennel, grape tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, shaved Parmesan, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, E.V.O.O
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Sliced filet mignon, baby arugula, marinated mushrooms, garlic aioli, Grana Padano, E.V.O.O., balsamic glaze
Salads
Pomodoro Bruciato
Torched tomato, cucumber, shaved Parmesan, baby arugula, radicchio, E.V.O.O., sea salt, toasted almond, balsamic glaze
Caprese
Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, E.V.O.O. On a bed of greens
Roasted Beet Salad
Popular dish. Baby arugula, Romaine, toasted pistachios, shaved fennel, fresh orange, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, Grana padano
House Salad
Baby arugula, shaved red onions, marinated arthichokes, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Cucina Classic Salad
Arugula, shaved Parmesan, homemade garlic croutons, lemon vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, bell peppers, and Greek vinaigrette
Del Bosco
Green leaf romaine, caramelized walnuts, fresh sliced strawberries, Gorgonzola, and balsamic vinaigrette
Panzanella Salad
Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, avocado, red onion, croutons, EVOO, white balsamic, and honey dressing
Cucina Cobb Salad
Romaine, bacon, egg, gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shaved red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette
Pastas
Linguine Alla Vongole
Popular dish. Clams, garlic white wine sauce, parsley
Linguine Scampi
Shrimp, grape tomato, garlic-butter-lemon white wine sauce
Porcini Ravioli
Popular dish. Ravioli's freshly stuffed with ricotta and porcini mushrooms. Topped with a creamy mushroom sauce and fresh mushrooms
Lobster Ravioli
Fresh tomato and wine sauce, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, toasted pistachios
Penne Alla Vodka
Pink vodka sauce, grape tomatoes, peas
Gnocchi Alla Gorgonzola
Gnocchi in a creamy sauce of Parmesan and Gorgonzola
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy house alfredo sauce, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil
Spaghetti Carbonara
Popular dish. Parmesan cream sauce, bacon, peas finished with egg yolk
Spaghetti Pomodoro
Pomodoro sauce, basil
Baked Ziti
Pomodoro sauce tossed with ricotta and Parmesan, melted mozzarella
Lasagna Della Casa
Bolognese sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh basil & ricotta
Rigatoni Bolognese
Cacio e pepe
Penne Pesto
Carne
Rib Eye Filet
14oz tender grilled rib eye filet, red wine sauce, grilled asparagus and roasted potatoes
Milanese Chicken
Arugula, fennel, grape tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, balsamic glaze, fresh lemon, E.V.O.O
Milanese Veal
Arugula, fennel, grape tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, balsamic glaze, fresh lemon, E.V.O.O
Parmigiana Chicken
Popular dish. Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, melted mozzarella, bed of linguine Pomodoro
Parmigiana Veal
Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, melted mozzarella, bed of linguine Pomodoro
D- Parmigiana Eggplant
Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, melted mozzarella, bed of linguine Pomodoro
Francese Chicken
Egg washed with lemon wine sauce, fresh parsley, bed of linguine and sautéed vegetables
Francese Veal
Egg washed with lemon wine sauce, fresh parsley, bed of linguine and sautéed vegetables
Marsala Chicken
Wild mushrooms, homemade marsala wine sauce, side of truffle polenta
Marsala Veal
Wild mushrooms, homemade marsala wine sauce, side of truffle polenta
Piccata Chicken
Lemon wine sauce, fresh parsley, capers, bed of pasta and sautéed vegetables
Piccata Veal
Lemon wine sauce, fresh parsley, capers, bed of pasta and sautéed vegetables
Battuta Di Pollo
Thinly pounded grilled chicken breast, basil chimichurri, roasted potatoes and sautéed spinach
Pesce
Salmone Alla Griglia
Risotto Parma, grilled asparagus, thyme cream sauce
Grouper Marechiara
Pan seared grouper, topped with mussels, clams in a marinara sauce over a bed of linguine
Branzino Toscano
Popular dish. Grilled and brushed with olive oil, garlic and fresh parsley with sautéed spinach and roasted potatoes
Chef Crafted Pizzas (12")
12'' Traditional Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, Pomodoro base
12'' Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, E.V.O.O., and Pomodoro sauce
12'' Nonna's Pizza (Grandma's Pie)
Popular dish. Thin crust, cooked in an olive oil coated pan with fresh mozzarella and regular mozzarella, carmelized onions, fresh garlic, topped off with fresh basil and marinara sauce
12'' La Mela Tartufata
Caramelized apples and onions, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, truffle oil, toasted pistachios
12'' Regina
Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma, Grana Padano, sun-dried tomatoes, E.V.O.O., mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce
12'' Hawaiian
Ham, sautéed confit pineapples, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce
12'' Pollo E Pesto
Grilled chicken with creamy pesto, fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella and goat cheese
12'' Amante Della Carne
Popular dish. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
12'' The ''Fun'' Guy
Popular dish. Mixed mushrooms, mozzarella, Parmesan, grilled scallions, mushroom sauce, and truffle oil drizzle
12'' La Bianca
Homemade ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic and spinach
12'' Mio Mediterraneo
Pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, artichokes, portabella mushrooms, feta and mozzarella cheese
12'' BBQ Chicken
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend, mozzarella, red and caramelized onions, roasted BBQ chicken, and fresh basil
12" veggie lover
Chef Crafted Pizzas (16’’)
16'' Traditional Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, Pomodoro base
16'' Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, E.V.O.O., and Pomodoro sauce
16'' Nonna's Pizza (Grandma's Pie)
Popular dish. Thin crust, cooked in an olive oil coated pan with fresh mozzarella and regular mozzarella, carmelized onions, fresh garlic, topped off with fresh basil and marinara sauce
16'' La Mela Tartufata
Caramelized apples and onions, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, truffle oil, toasted pistachios
16'' Regina
Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma, Grana Padano, sun-dried tomatoes, E.V.O.O., mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce
16'' Hawaiian
Ham, sautéed confit pineapples, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce
16'' Pollo E Pesto
Grilled chicken with creamy pesto, fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella and goat cheese
16'' Amante Della Carne
Popular dish. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
16'' The ''Fun'' Guy
Popular dish. Mixed mushrooms, mozzarella, Parmesan, grilled scallions, mushroom sauce, and truffle oil drizzle
16'' La Bianca
Homemade ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic and spinach
16'' Mio Mediterraneo
Pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, artichokes, portabella mushrooms, feta and mozzarella cheese
16'' BBQ Chicken
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend, mozzarella, red and caramelized onions, roasted BBQ chicken, and fresh basil
16" veggie lover
Make Your Own Pizza
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Crispy chicken in buffalo sauce
House Favorite Calzone
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and black olives
Meat Lovers Calzone
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, and meatballs
Philly Steak Calzone
Philly steak, green peppers, onions, mushroom
Veggie Lovers Calzone
Spinach, peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives
Strombolis
Cheese Stromboli
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Crispy chicken in buffalo sauce
House Favorite Stromboli
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and black olives
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, and meatballs
Philly Steak Stromboli
Philly steak, green peppers, onions, mushroom
Veggie Lovers Stromboli
Spinach, peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives
Risottos
Funghi Rissoto
Mixed mushrooms, shallots, basil, Parmesan, truffle oil, creamy brown sauce
Frutti Di Mare Rissoto
Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, light spiced tomato sauce, garlic
Risotto Primavera
Garlic, E.V.O.O. Shallots, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, green peas, tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, pink sauce
Sides
Vegan Creations
12' Hawaiian Pizza (V)
Classic marinara sauce, vegan cheese, sweet chili tofu, pineapple, banana pepper, and fresh cilantro
12' BBQ Tofu Pizza (V)
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend, vegan mozzarella, red and caramelized onions, roasted BBQ tofu, and fresh basil
12' Vegan Dream Pizza (V)
Beyond meat, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and mushrooms, marinara sauce and vegan cheese
Portobello Steak (V)
Served with asparagus, torched tomatoes, basil chimichurri
Cauliflower Parmigiana (V)
Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, melted vegan mozzarella cheese, bed of zucchini noodles
16' Hawaiian Pizza (V)
Classic marinara sauce, vegan cheese, sweet chili tofu, pineapple, banana pepper, and fresh cilantro
16' BBQ Tofu Pizza (V)
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend, vegan mozzarella, red and caramelized onions, roasted BBQ tofu, and fresh basil
16' Vegan Dream Pizza (V)
Beyond meat, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and mushrooms, marinara sauce and vegan cheese
Desserts
Wine
Red Wines
200 GLS Pinot Noir St Joris Reserve, Chile
201 GLS Chianti DOCG Rigoletto, Tuscany
202 GLS Merlot Impero Premium, Abruzzo
203 GLS Montepulciano Impero Premium, Abruzzo
204 GLS Cabernet Impero Premium, Abruzzo
205 GLS Cabernet Albertoni, CA
206 GLS Malbec Romulo, Argentina
220 GLS Sangiovese Salus, Abruzzo
213 GLS Super Tuscan Origo Trambusti, Tuscan
GLS Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir
GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir
GLS Montepulciano
200 BTL Pinot Noir St Joris Reserve, Chile
201 BTL Chianti DOCG Rigoletto, Tuscany
202 BTL Merlot Impero Premium, Abruzzo
203 BTL Montepulciano Impero Premium, Abruzzo
204 BTL Cabernet Impero Premium, Abruzzo
205 BTL Cabernet Albertoni, CA
206 BTL Malbec Romulo, Argentina
220 BTL Sangiovese Salus, Abruzzo
213 BTL Super Tuscan Origo Trambusti, Tuscan
216 Amarone Valpolicella Viticoltori Storici, Veneto - BTL
218 Barbera D'Asti Duelilú Bonfante, Piedmont - BTL
219 Nero D'avola Tareni, C. Pellegrino, Sicily - BTL
BTL Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
White and Rosé Wines
100 GLS Pinot Grigio Salus, Abruzzo
101 GLS Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Collev Collio, Friuli
102 GLS Chardonnay Impero Premium, Abruzzo
103 GLS Chardonnay Grand Cru, CA
104 GLS Sauvignon Blanc Collevento 921, Friuli
105 GLS Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford, NZ
106 GLS Rosé Impero Premium, Abruzzo
107 GLS Rosé Ro'Si Masca Del Tacco, Apulia
108 GLS White Zinfandel Grand Cru, CA
100 BTL Pinot Grigio Salus, Abruzzo
101 BTL Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Collev Collio, Friuli
102 BTL Chardonnay Impero Premium, Abruzzo
103 BTL Chardonnay Grand Cru, CA
104 BTL Sauvignon Blanc Collevento 921, Friuli
105 BTL Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford, NZ
106 BTL Rosé Impero Premium, Abruzzo
107 BTL Rosé Ro'Si Masca Del Tacco, Apulia
108 BTL White Zinfandel Grand Cru, CA
Sparkling Bar & Dessert Wines
"Special Selection" Wines - Red
207 Baby Amarone Ripasso Valpolicella
Strong flavour, full bodied, dry and well structured
208 Chianti Classico Certosa DOCG, Riserva, Tuscany
Deep ruby colour. Intense and round taste
209 Young Amarone Corvina Valpolicella
Full bodied, velvety, balanced with a long finish
210 Montepulciano/Syrah Roma Rosso Doc, Lazio
Intense on the nose, smooth in the mouth, pleasantly tannic
211 Primitivo Di Manduria Masca Del Tacco, Apulia
Smooth in the mouth, complex, full bodied and very persistent
212 Pinot Noir Crested Porcupine Calatroni, Lombardy
Ruby red colour. Intense with notes of fresh red fruits aromas
215 Brunello Di Montalcino La Togata, Tuscany
Full bodied intense rubine colour with garnet reflexes, limpid
217 Barolo DOCG Bonfante & Chiarle, Piedmont
Ruby red colour. Intense with notes of fresh red fruits aromas
221 Super Tuscan Bolgheri Renzo, Tuscan
From the land of Sassicaia. Elegant and well built, fine richness and complexity as well as delicacy
222 Super Tuscan Pakravan-Papi Prunicce
Delightful, fruitful aromas of Sangiovese Piccolo and Cabernet
223 Amarone Valpolicella Tinazzi, Veneto
Remarkable structure, excellence balance between the tannins and softness
224 Cabernet Dearden TrainWreck, CA
Bright plum, clove spice and roasted oak characteristics
225 Cabernet Dearden Little Giant, Napa
Rich, ripe, and decadent aromas of black and blue fruits
226 Malbec Cantine Pellegrino, Sicily
Balanced and persistent, featuring a pleasant freshness
"Special Selection" Wines - White and Rosé
109 Zibibbo Gibele' Sicilian Sauvignon Blanc, Sicily
Dry and fresh, with a long lingering taste of citrus fruit, peaches, and apples
107 Rosé Ro'Si Masca Del Tacco, Apulia
Bright pale pink. Smooth and juicy in the mouth, fresh and tasty
110 Gavi Piasi' Bonfante & Chiarle, Piedmont
Smooth, harmonic, and fruity
111 Chardonnay TRE, Central Coast, CA
Buttery and complex. Full bodied, fruit, and spice
112 Chardonnay Poggio Le Volpi Donnaluce, Lazio
Silky and persuasive in the mouth, fruity
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Iced Tea
Cranberry Juice
Raspberry Iced Tea
Root Beer
Lemonade
Coffee
Espresso
Double Espresso
Cappuccino
Hot Tea
Aqua Panna
Small Aqua Panna
San Pellegrino
Small San Pellegrino
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
can soda
Catering Menu
Salads - Catering
Half Tray House Salad
Half Tray Pomodoro Bruciato
Half Tray Greek Salad
Half Tray Cucina Cobb Salad
Half Tray Caprese
Half Tray Caesar Salad
Half Tray Roasted Beet Salad
Half Tray Del Bosco
Half Tray Panzanella Salad
Full Tray House Salad
Full Tray Pomodoro Bruciato
Full Tray Greek Salad
Full Tray Cucina Cobb Salad
Full Tray Caprese
Full Tray Caesar Salad
Full Tray Roasted Beet Salad
Full Tray Del Bosco
Full Tray Panzanella Salad
Full Tray House Salad
Full Tray Pomodoro Bruciato
Full Tray Greek Salad
Full Tray Cucina Cobb Salad
Full Tray Caprese
Full Tray Caesar Salad
Full Tray Roasted Beet Salad
Full Tray Del Bosco
Full Tray Panzanella Salad
Appetizers - Catering
Half Tray Nonna's Meatballs
Half Tray Mussels Posillipo
Half Tray Calamari Fritti
Half Tray Melanzane Parmesan
Half Tray Arancini
Your choice of style
Half Tray Calamari Arrabiata
Half Tray Carpaccio Di Manzo
Half Tray Carciofi Croccanti
Half Tray Mozzarella Cheese Wedge
Half Tray Fried Zucchini
Half Tray Marinated Octopus
Full Tray Nonna's Meatballs
Full Tray Mussels Posillipo
Full Tray Calamari Fritti
Full Tray Melanzane Parmesan
Full Tray Arancini
Your choice of style
Full Tray Calamari Arrabiata
Full Tray Carpaccio Di Manzo
Full Tray Carciofi Croccanti
Full Tray Mozzarella Cheese Wedge
Full Tray Fried Zucchini
Full Tray Marinated Octopus
Sides - Catering
Half Tray Garlic Knots
Half Tray Truffle Fries
Half Tray Sautéed Spinach
Half Tray French Fries
Half Tray Sautéed Broccoli
Half Tray Sautéed Veggies
Half Tray Grilled Asparagus
Half Tray Roasted Potatoes
Half Tray Chicken Tenders
Half Tray Crispy Chicken Bites
Full Tray Garlic Knots
Full Tray Truffle Fries
Full Tray Sautéed Spinach
Full Tray French Fries
Full Tray Sautéed Broccoli
Full Tray Sautéed Veggies
Full Tray Grilled Asparagus
Full Tray Roasted Potatoes
Full Tray Chicken Tenders
Full Tray Crispy Chicken Bites
Risotto - Catering
Pasta - Catering
Half Tray Spaghetti Pomodoro
Half Tray Lasagna
Half Tray Cheese Ravioli
Half Tray Lobster Ravioli
Half Tray Rigatoni Bolognese
Half Tray Penne Alfredo
Half Tray Penne Pesto
Half Tray Penne Alla Vodka
Half Tray Spaghetti Carbonara
Half Tray Baked Ziti
Half Tray Gnocchi
Full Tray Spaghetti Pomodoro
Full Tray Lasagna
Full Tray Cheese Ravioli
Full Tray Lobster Ravioli
Full Tray Rigatoni Bolognese
Full Tray Penne Alfredo
Full Tray Penne Pesto
Full Tray Penne Alla Vodka
Full Tray Spaghetti Carbonara
Full Tray Baked Ziti
Full Tray Gnocchi
Entrées - Catering
Half Tray Battuta Di Pollo
Half Tray Chicken Milanese
Half Tray Veal Milanese
Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana
Half Tray Veal Parmigiana
Half Tray Chicken Francese
Half Tray Veal Francese
Half Tray Chicken Marsala
Half Tray Veal Marsala
Half Tray Chicken Piccata
Half Tray Veal Piccata
Half Tray Chicken Saltimbocca
Half Tray Veal Saltimbocca
Half Tray Chicken Florentina
Half Tray Veal Florentina
Catering Filetto Mignon
Catering Salmon
Your choice of style
Catering Grouper
Your choice of style
Catering Branzino
Your choice of style