Popular Items

16'' Traditional Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, Pomodoro base

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Soup of the Day

$7.99

Nonna's Meatballs

$12.99

Popular dish. 100% beef, Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, a scoop of ricotta

Melanzane Parmigiana

$14.99

Popular dish. Eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella, basil pesto

Mussels Red

$17.99

Garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes, light spicy red sauce or classic white, crostini

Mussels White

$17.99

Prosciutto Burrata

$17.99

Creamy mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, arugula, sliced prosciutto, balsamic reduction, E.V.O.O

Calamari Fritti

$15.99

Crispy calamari, sea salt, marinara sauce and lemon

Carciofi Croccanti

$13.99

Crispy artichokes, cayenne pepper aioli, fennel and baby arugula

Mozzarella Cheese Wedge

$13.99

Golden fried mozzarella, marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini

$12.99

Golden fried zucchini, marinara sauce

Cucina Bruschetta

$14.99

Toasted crostini with tri color tomato, basil balsamic reduction

Arancini

$15.99

5 pieces. Italian risotto balls, stuffed with rice and fresh mozzarella. Deep-fried and served with a creamy Parmesan sauce

Cucina Antipasto

$17.99

Ham, salami, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, Gorgonzola, fresh mozzarella and toasted crostini

Marinated Octopus

$17.99

Popular dish. Marinated octopus over a bed of arugula, fennel, grape tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, shaved Parmesan, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, E.V.O.O

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$17.99

Sliced filet mignon, baby arugula, marinated mushrooms, garlic aioli, Grana Padano, E.V.O.O., balsamic glaze

Salads

Pomodoro Bruciato

$15.99

Torched tomato, cucumber, shaved Parmesan, baby arugula, radicchio, E.V.O.O., sea salt, toasted almond, balsamic glaze

Caprese

$14.99

Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, E.V.O.O. On a bed of greens

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.99

Popular dish. Baby arugula, Romaine, toasted pistachios, shaved fennel, fresh orange, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, Grana padano

House Salad

$13.99

Baby arugula, shaved red onions, marinated arthichokes, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Cucina Classic Salad

$13.99

Arugula, shaved Parmesan, homemade garlic croutons, lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, bell peppers, and Greek vinaigrette

Del Bosco

$15.99

Green leaf romaine, caramelized walnuts, fresh sliced strawberries, Gorgonzola, and balsamic vinaigrette

Panzanella Salad

$15.99

Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, avocado, red onion, croutons, EVOO, white balsamic, and honey dressing

Cucina Cobb Salad

$15.99

Romaine, bacon, egg, gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shaved red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette

Pastas

Linguine Alla Vongole

$23.99

Popular dish. Clams, garlic white wine sauce, parsley

Linguine Scampi

$25.99

Shrimp, grape tomato, garlic-butter-lemon white wine sauce

Porcini Ravioli

$23.99

Popular dish. Ravioli's freshly stuffed with ricotta and porcini mushrooms. Topped with a creamy mushroom sauce and fresh mushrooms

Lobster Ravioli

$25.99

Fresh tomato and wine sauce, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, toasted pistachios

Penne Alla Vodka

$20.99

Pink vodka sauce, grape tomatoes, peas

Gnocchi Alla Gorgonzola

$20.99

Gnocchi in a creamy sauce of Parmesan and Gorgonzola

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.99

Creamy house alfredo sauce, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil

Spaghetti Carbonara

$22.99

Popular dish. Parmesan cream sauce, bacon, peas finished with egg yolk

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$16.99

Pomodoro sauce, basil

Baked Ziti

$20.99

Pomodoro sauce tossed with ricotta and Parmesan, melted mozzarella

Lasagna Della Casa

$21.99

Bolognese sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh basil & ricotta

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.99

Cacio e pepe

$18.99

Penne Pesto

$20.99

Carne

Rib Eye Filet

$39.99

14oz tender grilled rib eye filet, red wine sauce, grilled asparagus and roasted potatoes

Milanese Chicken

$23.99

Arugula, fennel, grape tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, balsamic glaze, fresh lemon, E.V.O.O

Milanese Veal

$28.99

Arugula, fennel, grape tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, balsamic glaze, fresh lemon, E.V.O.O

Parmigiana Chicken

$24.99

Popular dish. Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, melted mozzarella, bed of linguine Pomodoro

Parmigiana Veal

$29.99

Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, melted mozzarella, bed of linguine Pomodoro

D- Parmigiana Eggplant

$22.99

Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, melted mozzarella, bed of linguine Pomodoro

Francese Chicken

$25.99

Egg washed with lemon wine sauce, fresh parsley, bed of linguine and sautéed vegetables

Francese Veal

$30.99

Egg washed with lemon wine sauce, fresh parsley, bed of linguine and sautéed vegetables

Marsala Chicken

$25.99

Wild mushrooms, homemade marsala wine sauce, side of truffle polenta

Marsala Veal

$30.99

Wild mushrooms, homemade marsala wine sauce, side of truffle polenta

Piccata Chicken

$25.99

Lemon wine sauce, fresh parsley, capers, bed of pasta and sautéed vegetables

Piccata Veal

$30.99

Lemon wine sauce, fresh parsley, capers, bed of pasta and sautéed vegetables

Battuta Di Pollo

$24.99

Thinly pounded grilled chicken breast, basil chimichurri, roasted potatoes and sautéed spinach

Pesce

Salmone Alla Griglia

$32.99

Risotto Parma, grilled asparagus, thyme cream sauce

Grouper Marechiara

$34.99

Pan seared grouper, topped with mussels, clams in a marinara sauce over a bed of linguine

Branzino Toscano

$36.99

Popular dish. Grilled and brushed with olive oil, garlic and fresh parsley with sautéed spinach and roasted potatoes

Chef Crafted Pizzas (12")

12'' Traditional Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Mozzarella, Pomodoro base

12'' Margherita

$19.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, E.V.O.O., and Pomodoro sauce

12'' Nonna's Pizza (Grandma's Pie)

$21.99

Popular dish. Thin crust, cooked in an olive oil coated pan with fresh mozzarella and regular mozzarella, carmelized onions, fresh garlic, topped off with fresh basil and marinara sauce

12'' La Mela Tartufata

$20.99

Caramelized apples and onions, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, truffle oil, toasted pistachios

12'' Regina

$20.99

Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma, Grana Padano, sun-dried tomatoes, E.V.O.O., mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce

12'' Hawaiian

$19.99

Ham, sautéed confit pineapples, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce

12'' Pollo E Pesto

$21.99

Grilled chicken with creamy pesto, fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella and goat cheese

12'' Amante Della Carne

$21.99

Popular dish. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, tomato sauce, and mozzarella

12'' The ''Fun'' Guy

$20.99

Popular dish. Mixed mushrooms, mozzarella, Parmesan, grilled scallions, mushroom sauce, and truffle oil drizzle

12'' La Bianca

$20.99

Homemade ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic and spinach

12'' Mio Mediterraneo

$20.99

Pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, artichokes, portabella mushrooms, feta and mozzarella cheese

12'' BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Marinara and BBQ sauce blend, mozzarella, red and caramelized onions, roasted BBQ chicken, and fresh basil

12" veggie lover

$20.99

Chef Crafted Pizzas (16’’)

16'' Traditional Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, Pomodoro base

16'' Margherita

$24.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, E.V.O.O., and Pomodoro sauce

16'' Nonna's Pizza (Grandma's Pie)

$25.99

Popular dish. Thin crust, cooked in an olive oil coated pan with fresh mozzarella and regular mozzarella, carmelized onions, fresh garlic, topped off with fresh basil and marinara sauce

16'' La Mela Tartufata

$25.99

Caramelized apples and onions, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, truffle oil, toasted pistachios

16'' Regina

$25.99

Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma, Grana Padano, sun-dried tomatoes, E.V.O.O., mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce

16'' Hawaiian

$24.99

Ham, sautéed confit pineapples, mozzarella cheese and Pomodoro sauce

16'' Pollo E Pesto

$26.99

Grilled chicken with creamy pesto, fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella and goat cheese

16'' Amante Della Carne

$26.99

Popular dish. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, tomato sauce, and mozzarella

16'' The ''Fun'' Guy

$25.99

Popular dish. Mixed mushrooms, mozzarella, Parmesan, grilled scallions, mushroom sauce, and truffle oil drizzle

16'' La Bianca

$25.99

Homemade ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic and spinach

16'' Mio Mediterraneo

$25.99

Pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, artichokes, portabella mushrooms, feta and mozzarella cheese

16'' BBQ Chicken

$25.99

Marinara and BBQ sauce blend, mozzarella, red and caramelized onions, roasted BBQ chicken, and fresh basil

16" veggie lover

$26.99

Make Your Own Pizza

12'' Make Your Own Pizza

$13.99

16'' Make Your Own Pizza

$16.99

12" Half & Half Make Your Own

$21.99

16" Half & Half Make Your Own

$26.99

Two Slices & 1 Soft Beverage

$7.99

One Slice

$3.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$21.99

Crispy chicken in buffalo sauce

House Favorite Calzone

$21.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and black olives

Meat Lovers Calzone

$21.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, and meatballs

Philly Steak Calzone

$21.99

Philly steak, green peppers, onions, mushroom

Veggie Lovers Calzone

$21.99

Spinach, peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives

Strombolis

Cheese Stromboli

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$20.99

Crispy chicken in buffalo sauce

House Favorite Stromboli

$20.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and black olives

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$20.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, and meatballs

Philly Steak Stromboli

$20.99

Philly steak, green peppers, onions, mushroom

Veggie Lovers Stromboli

$20.99

Spinach, peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives

Risottos

Funghi Rissoto

$23.99

Mixed mushrooms, shallots, basil, Parmesan, truffle oil, creamy brown sauce

Frutti Di Mare Rissoto

$32.99

Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, light spiced tomato sauce, garlic

Risotto Primavera

$20.99

Garlic, E.V.O.O. Shallots, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, green peas, tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, pink sauce

Sides

Side House Salad*

$7.99

Side Caeser Salad

$7.99

French Fries

$7.99

Truffle Fries

$7.99

Truffle Polenta

$7.99

Side of Pasta

$7.99

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.99

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$7.99

Sautéed Spinach

$7.99

Asparagus

$7.99

Roasted Potatoes

$7.99

4 Rolls

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Vegan Creations

12' Hawaiian Pizza (V)

$24.99

Classic marinara sauce, vegan cheese, sweet chili tofu, pineapple, banana pepper, and fresh cilantro

12' BBQ Tofu Pizza (V)

$24.99

Marinara and BBQ sauce blend, vegan mozzarella, red and caramelized onions, roasted BBQ tofu, and fresh basil

12' Vegan Dream Pizza (V)

$25.99

Beyond meat, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and mushrooms, marinara sauce and vegan cheese

Portobello Steak (V)

$23.99

Served with asparagus, torched tomatoes, basil chimichurri

Cauliflower Parmigiana (V)

$25.99

Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, melted vegan mozzarella cheese, bed of zucchini noodles

16' Hawaiian Pizza (V)

$29.99

Classic marinara sauce, vegan cheese, sweet chili tofu, pineapple, banana pepper, and fresh cilantro

16' BBQ Tofu Pizza (V)

$29.99

Marinara and BBQ sauce blend, vegan mozzarella, red and caramelized onions, roasted BBQ tofu, and fresh basil

16' Vegan Dream Pizza (V)

$30.99

Beyond meat, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and mushrooms, marinara sauce and vegan cheese

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.99

Profiteroles

$7.99

Zeppoles

$7.99

Tartufo

$9.99Out of stock

Nutella Roll

$9.99

Cheesecake

$9.99

Tiramisu

$9.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$10.99

Kid's 8'' Pizza

$10.99

Kid's Tenders & Fries

$10.99

Specials

Special Appetizer 1

$15.99

Special Appetizer 2

$17.99

Special Appetizer 3

$21.99

Special Pasta 1

$24.99

Special Pasta 2

$29.99

Special Fish

$39.99

Special Carne 1

$44.99

Special Carne 2

$64.99

Wine

Red Wines

200 GLS Pinot Noir St Joris Reserve, Chile

$11.00

201 GLS Chianti DOCG Rigoletto, Tuscany

$11.00

202 GLS Merlot Impero Premium, Abruzzo

$10.00

203 GLS Montepulciano Impero Premium, Abruzzo

$10.00

204 GLS Cabernet Impero Premium, Abruzzo

$10.00

205 GLS Cabernet Albertoni, CA

$13.00

206 GLS Malbec Romulo, Argentina

$10.00

220 GLS Sangiovese Salus, Abruzzo

$10.00

213 GLS Super Tuscan Origo Trambusti, Tuscan

$12.00

GLS Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Montepulciano

$10.00

200 BTL Pinot Noir St Joris Reserve, Chile

$42.00

201 BTL Chianti DOCG Rigoletto, Tuscany

$42.00

202 BTL Merlot Impero Premium, Abruzzo

$38.00

203 BTL Montepulciano Impero Premium, Abruzzo

$38.00

204 BTL Cabernet Impero Premium, Abruzzo

$38.00

205 BTL Cabernet Albertoni, CA

$49.00

206 BTL Malbec Romulo, Argentina

$38.00

220 BTL Sangiovese Salus, Abruzzo

$38.00

213 BTL Super Tuscan Origo Trambusti, Tuscan

$48.00

216 Amarone Valpolicella Viticoltori Storici, Veneto - BTL

$68.00

218 Barbera D'Asti Duelilú Bonfante, Piedmont - BTL

$48.00

219 Nero D'avola Tareni, C. Pellegrino, Sicily - BTL

$49.00

BTL Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$50.00

White and Rosé Wines

100 GLS Pinot Grigio Salus, Abruzzo

$10.00

101 GLS Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Collev Collio, Friuli

$11.00

102 GLS Chardonnay Impero Premium, Abruzzo

$10.00

103 GLS Chardonnay Grand Cru, CA

$11.00

104 GLS Sauvignon Blanc Collevento 921, Friuli

$11.00

105 GLS Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford, NZ

$13.00

106 GLS Rosé Impero Premium, Abruzzo

$10.00

107 GLS Rosé Ro'Si Masca Del Tacco, Apulia

$15.00

108 GLS White Zinfandel Grand Cru, CA

$10.00

100 BTL Pinot Grigio Salus, Abruzzo

$38.00

101 BTL Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Collev Collio, Friuli

$42.00

102 BTL Chardonnay Impero Premium, Abruzzo

$38.00

103 BTL Chardonnay Grand Cru, CA

$42.00

104 BTL Sauvignon Blanc Collevento 921, Friuli

$42.00

105 BTL Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford, NZ

$49.00

106 BTL Rosé Impero Premium, Abruzzo

$38.00

107 BTL Rosé Ro'Si Masca Del Tacco, Apulia

$50.00

108 BTL White Zinfandel Grand Cru, CA

$38.00

Sparkling Bar & Dessert Wines

300 GLS Prosecco Doc Costaross, Veneto

$10.00

Splits

303 GLS Moscato Gemma Di Luna

$10.00

Splits

304 Moscato La Matota, Piedmont

$38.00

305 Sangue Di Giuda Calatroni, Lombardy

$39.00

306 Brut 25 Berlucchi Franciacorta, Lombardy

$65.00

"Special Selection" Wines - Red

207 Baby Amarone Ripasso Valpolicella

$63.00

Strong flavour, full bodied, dry and well structured

208 Chianti Classico Certosa DOCG, Riserva, Tuscany

$55.00

Deep ruby colour. Intense and round taste

209 Young Amarone Corvina Valpolicella

$49.00

Full bodied, velvety, balanced with a long finish

210 Montepulciano/Syrah Roma Rosso Doc, Lazio

$55.00

Intense on the nose, smooth in the mouth, pleasantly tannic

211 Primitivo Di Manduria Masca Del Tacco, Apulia

$50.00

Smooth in the mouth, complex, full bodied and very persistent

212 Pinot Noir Crested Porcupine Calatroni, Lombardy

$50.00

Ruby red colour. Intense with notes of fresh red fruits aromas

215 Brunello Di Montalcino La Togata, Tuscany

$118.00

Full bodied intense rubine colour with garnet reflexes, limpid

217 Barolo DOCG Bonfante & Chiarle, Piedmont

$85.00

Ruby red colour. Intense with notes of fresh red fruits aromas

221 Super Tuscan Bolgheri Renzo, Tuscan

$118.00

From the land of Sassicaia. Elegant and well built, fine richness and complexity as well as delicacy

222 Super Tuscan Pakravan-Papi Prunicce

$65.00

Delightful, fruitful aromas of Sangiovese Piccolo and Cabernet

223 Amarone Valpolicella Tinazzi, Veneto

$118.00

Remarkable structure, excellence balance between the tannins and softness

224 Cabernet Dearden TrainWreck, CA

$63.00

Bright plum, clove spice and roasted oak characteristics

225 Cabernet Dearden Little Giant, Napa

$128.00

Rich, ripe, and decadent aromas of black and blue fruits

226 Malbec Cantine Pellegrino, Sicily

$59.00

Balanced and persistent, featuring a pleasant freshness

"Special Selection" Wines - White and Rosé

109 Zibibbo Gibele' Sicilian Sauvignon Blanc, Sicily

$49.00

Dry and fresh, with a long lingering taste of citrus fruit, peaches, and apples

107 Rosé Ro'Si Masca Del Tacco, Apulia

$50.00

Bright pale pink. Smooth and juicy in the mouth, fresh and tasty

110 Gavi Piasi' Bonfante & Chiarle, Piedmont

$49.00

Smooth, harmonic, and fruity

111 Chardonnay TRE, Central Coast, CA

$52.00

Buttery and complex. Full bodied, fruit, and spice

112 Chardonnay Poggio Le Volpi Donnaluce, Lazio

$65.00

Silky and persuasive in the mouth, fruity

Beer

Draft Beer

Stella

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Lai

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken 00

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Lite

$7.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.99

Espresso

$3.99

Double Espresso

$5.99

Cappuccino

$6.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Small Aqua Panna

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Small San Pellegrino

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

can soda

$1.75

Catering Menu

Salads - Catering

Half Tray House Salad

$35.00

Half Tray Pomodoro Bruciato

$45.00

Half Tray Greek Salad

$45.00

Half Tray Cucina Cobb Salad

$55.00

Half Tray Caprese

$45.00

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$35.00

Half Tray Roasted Beet Salad

$45.00

Half Tray Del Bosco

$45.00

Half Tray Panzanella Salad

$55.00

Full Tray House Salad

$60.00

Full Tray Pomodoro Bruciato

$79.00

Full Tray Greek Salad

$79.00

Full Tray Cucina Cobb Salad

$89.00

Full Tray Caprese

$79.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$60.00

Full Tray Roasted Beet Salad

$79.00

Full Tray Del Bosco

$79.00

Full Tray Panzanella Salad

$89.00

Full Tray House Salad

$60.00

Full Tray Pomodoro Bruciato

$79.00

Full Tray Greek Salad

$79.00

Full Tray Cucina Cobb Salad

$89.00

Full Tray Caprese

$79.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$60.00

Full Tray Roasted Beet Salad

$79.00

Full Tray Del Bosco

$79.00

Full Tray Panzanella Salad

$89.00

Appetizers - Catering

Half Tray Nonna's Meatballs

$50.00

Half Tray Mussels Posillipo

$55.00

Half Tray Calamari Fritti

$45.00

Half Tray Melanzane Parmesan

$45.00

Half Tray Arancini

$39.00

Your choice of style

Half Tray Calamari Arrabiata

$55.00

Half Tray Carpaccio Di Manzo

$55.00

Half Tray Carciofi Croccanti

$45.00

Half Tray Mozzarella Cheese Wedge

$39.00

Half Tray Fried Zucchini

$39.00

Half Tray Marinated Octopus

$55.00

Full Tray Nonna's Meatballs

$95.00

Full Tray Mussels Posillipo

$100.00

Full Tray Calamari Fritti

$85.00

Full Tray Melanzane Parmesan

$85.00

Full Tray Arancini

$69.00

Your choice of style

Full Tray Calamari Arrabiata

$100.00

Full Tray Carpaccio Di Manzo

$100.00

Full Tray Carciofi Croccanti

$85.00

Full Tray Mozzarella Cheese Wedge

$69.00

Full Tray Fried Zucchini

$69.00

Full Tray Marinated Octopus

$100.00

Sides - Catering

Half Tray Garlic Knots

$19.00

Half Tray Truffle Fries

$39.00

Half Tray Sautéed Spinach

$39.00

Half Tray French Fries

$35.00

Half Tray Sautéed Broccoli

$39.00

Half Tray Sautéed Veggies

$39.00

Half Tray Grilled Asparagus

$39.00

Half Tray Roasted Potatoes

$39.00

Half Tray Chicken Tenders

$39.00

Half Tray Crispy Chicken Bites

$39.00

Full Tray Garlic Knots

$38.00

Full Tray Truffle Fries

$69.00

Full Tray Sautéed Spinach

$69.00

Full Tray French Fries

$65.00

Full Tray Sautéed Broccoli

$69.00

Full Tray Sautéed Veggies

$69.00

Full Tray Grilled Asparagus

$69.00

Full Tray Roasted Potatoes

$69.00

Full Tray Chicken Tenders

$69.00

Full Tray Crispy Chicken Bites

$69.00

Risotto - Catering

Half Tray Risotto Funghi

$55.00

Half Tray Risotto Frutti Di Mare

$75.00

Half Tray Risotto Primavera

$45.00

Half Tray Risotto Saffron

$65.00

Full Tray Risotto Funghi

$100.00

Full Tray Risotto Frutti Di Mare

$140.00

Full Tray Risotto Primavera

$80.00

Full Tray Risotto Saffron

$120.00

Pasta - Catering

Half Tray Spaghetti Pomodoro

$45.00

Half Tray Lasagna

$75.00

Half Tray Cheese Ravioli

$45.00

Half Tray Lobster Ravioli

$65.00

Half Tray Rigatoni Bolognese

$55.00

Half Tray Penne Alfredo

$55.00

Half Tray Penne Pesto

$55.00

Half Tray Penne Alla Vodka

$55.00

Half Tray Spaghetti Carbonara

$59.00

Half Tray Baked Ziti

$45.00

Half Tray Gnocchi

$65.00

Full Tray Spaghetti Pomodoro

$80.00

Full Tray Lasagna

$140.00

Full Tray Cheese Ravioli

$89.00

Full Tray Lobster Ravioli

$120.00

Full Tray Rigatoni Bolognese

$100.00

Full Tray Penne Alfredo

$100.00

Full Tray Penne Pesto

$100.00

Full Tray Penne Alla Vodka

$100.00

Full Tray Spaghetti Carbonara

$110.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$89.00

Full Tray Gnocchi

$120.00

Entrées - Catering

Half Tray Battuta Di Pollo

$79.00

Half Tray Chicken Milanese

$79.00

Half Tray Veal Milanese

$95.00

Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$79.00

Half Tray Veal Parmigiana

$95.00

Half Tray Chicken Francese

$79.00

Half Tray Veal Francese

$95.00

Half Tray Chicken Marsala

$79.00

Half Tray Veal Marsala

$95.00

Half Tray Chicken Piccata

$79.00

Half Tray Veal Piccata

$95.00

Half Tray Chicken Saltimbocca

$79.00

Half Tray Veal Saltimbocca

$95.00

Half Tray Chicken Florentina

$79.00

Half Tray Veal Florentina

$95.00

Catering Filetto Mignon

Catering Salmon

Your choice of style

Catering Grouper

Your choice of style

Catering Branzino

Your choice of style

Full Tray Battuta Di Pollo

$120.00

Full Tray Chicken Milanese

$120.00

Full Tray Veal Milanese

$160.00

Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$120.00

Full Tray Veal Parmigiana

$160.00

Full Tray Chicken Francese

$120.00

Full Tray Veal Francese

$160.00

Full Tray Chicken Marsala

$120.00

Full Tray Veal Marsala

$160.00

Full Tray Chicken Piccata

$120.00

Full Tray Veal Piccata

$160.00

Full Tray Chicken Saltimbocca

$120.00

Full Tray Veal Saltimbocca

$160.00

Full Tray Chicken Florentina

$120.00

Full Tray Veal Florentina

$160.00

Dolci - Catering

Per Person Homemade Tiramisu

$4.99

Per Person Catering Homemade Cheesecake

$4.99

Per Person Catering Cannoli

$4.99

Per Person Catering Profiteroles

$4.99

Per Person Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.25

Subs - Catering

Half Tray (4-5 People) Chicken Avocado Sub

$35.00

Half Tray (4-5 People) Chicken Parm Sub

$35.00

Half Tray (4-5 People) Veal Parm Sub

$35.00

Half Tray (4-5 People) Eggplant Parm Sub

$35.00

Half Tray (4-5 People) Meatball Parm Sub

$35.00

Half Tray (4-5 People) Italian Sub

$35.00

Half Tray (4-5 People) Cucina Cheesesteak

$35.00

Half Tray (4-5 People) Prosciutto Caprese Panini

$35.00

Half Tray (4-5 People) Turkey & Cheese

$35.00

Full Tray (10-12 People) Chicken Avocado Sub

$60.00

Full Tray (10-12 People) Chicken Parm Sub

$60.00

Full Tray (10-12 People) Veal Parm Sub

$60.00

Full Tray (10-12 People) Eggplant Parm Sub

$60.00

Full Tray (10-12 People) Meatball Parm Sub

$60.00

Full Tray (10-12 People) Italian Sub

$60.00

Full Tray (10-12 People) Cucina Cheesesteak

$60.00

Full Tray (10-12 People) Prosciutto Caprese Panini

$60.00

Full Tray (10-12 People) Turkey & Cheese

$60.00

Sliders - Catering

Catering Meatball Sliders

$2.50

Catering Sausage Pizza Sliders

$2.50

Catering Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese Sliders

$2.50

Catering Crispy Chicken Sliders

$2.50

Catering Pepperoni Pinwheels

$2.50

Catering La Bianca Pinwheels

$2.50