Cugino's 1595 US-67
Food Menu
Appetizers
Stuffed Meatballs
three giant meatballs stuffed with provel, deep fried and topped with red sauce and parmesan (contains pork)
Blackened Chicken Nachos
fried wonton chips, blackened chicken breast, cream sauce, tomato, green onion, black olive
Chicken Nuggs
hand battered and tossed in your choice of sauce
Korean Nuggs
hand battered, Korean Pepper sauce, green onion, sesame seeds
Pub Pretzels
cheese sauce, honey butter
Loaded Potato Poppers
cheese, green onion, bacon, panko breading, spicy ranch
Cheese Garlic Bread
jumbo garlic bread, melted provel, paprika
Toasted Ravioli
beef and sausage ravioli, parmesan, red sauce
Cugino's Chicken Wings 6pc
six jumbo naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Cugino's Chicken Wings 10pc
ten jumbo naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Focaccia Bread Board
rosemary and garlic, balsamic oil, whipped butter
Brown Bread Board
sweet brown bread, honey butter, whipped butter
Bread Board Combo
rosemary and garlic focaccia, sweet brown bread, balsamic oil, whipped butter, honey butter
Roasted Broccolini
seasoned broccolini, whipped ricotta, calabrian chili paste
Soup & Salad
Chef
greens, provel, bacon, pepperoni, banana pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, croutons, hard boiled egg
Fried Chicken Salad
greens, cheddar, red onion, tomato, fried chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
greens, cheddar, red onion, tomato, fried chicken, buffalo sauce
Blackened Chicken Caesar
romaine, parmesan, croutons, blackened chicken, caesar dressing
Combination Salad
greens, provel, red onion, tomato, black olive, banana pepper
Side Salad
greens, provel, red onion, tomato, black olive, banana pepper
Side Caesar
romaine, parmesan, black pepper, croutons, caesar dressing
Chicken Potato Soup - Bowl
peppered potato cream soup, chicken, celery, carrots, spices, cheddar, green onion
Bowl of Chili
cheddar and onion
Salmon Caesar Salad
caesar salad topped with blackened salmon
Pint of Dressing
Pint of House Dressing To-go
Large Caesar
Chicken Potato Soup - Cup
Chili - Cup
Sandwiches
Honey Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, honey hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, toasted bun
The Missing Link
roast beef, italian sausage, sauteed onion, provel cheese, banana pepper, toasted roll
The Whaler
breaded cod, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar, toasted roll
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
blackened chicken, sauteed onion, provel cheese, toasted bun
Italian Grinder
capicola, salami, pepperoni, roast beef, mozzarella, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, italian vinaigrette, toasted roll
Chicken Parm Sandwich
breaded chicken breast, parmesan, vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, toased roll. side of vodk cream sauce.
French Drip Sandwich
roast beef, provel, sauteed onion, toasted roll, pan drip gravy
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Smash Burgers
Luigi Burger
single patty, cheddar, swiss, provel, american, bacon, toasted bun
Bay City Smash
single patty, swiss, sauteed onion, frisco sauce, toasted bun
Cheval Burger
single patty, cheddar, swiss, spicy mayo, bacon, onion straws, fried egg, toasted bun
PB & JJ Burger
single patty, swiss, bacon, salted chipotle peanut butter, jalapeno blackberry jam, toasted bun
Diner Smash
single patty, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, burger sauce, toasted bun
House Double
double patty, american, swiss, cheddar, pickle, thin sliced red onion, house burger sauce, toasted bun
Hamburger
Entrees
Blackened Chicken Pasta
blackened chicken, cream sauce, penne noodles
Blackened Salmon
blackened seasoning, veggie, starch
Frenched Pork Chop
breaded bone-in pork chop, mushroom, cajun cream sauce, veggie, starch
Nashville Hot Chicken
battered fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, white bread, pickle slices, fries, mac n' cheese
Beef Spedini
pounded and breaded sirloin, provel, parmesan, onion, tomato, spices, white wine sauce, mushroom, veggie, starch
Chicken Modiga
breaded chicken breast, white wine sauce, mushroom, provel, veggie, starch
Buffalo Mac n' Cheese
bacon mac n' cheese, buffalo fried chicken, green onion, choice of sauce
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
potato gnocchi, italian sausage, mushroom, sun dried tomato, vodka cream sauce
Fish Fry Platter
breaded cod, fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, tartar