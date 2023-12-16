Cugino's - Lake St. Louis 10 Meadows Circle Drive
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Stuffed Meatballs$12.00
three giant meatballs stuffed with provel, deep fried and topped with red sauce and parmesan (contains pork)
- Blackened Chicken Nachos$15.00
fried wonton chips, blackened chicken breast, cream sauce, tomato, green onion, black olive
- Cheese Garlic Bread$9.50
jumbo garlic bread, melted provel, paprika
- Chicken Nuggs$12.00
hand battered and tossed in your choice of sauce
- Cugino's Chicken Wings 10pc$18.00
ten jumbo naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- Cugino's Chicken Wings 6pc$12.00
six jumbo naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- Korean Nuggs$12.00
hand battered, Korean Pepper sauce, green onion, sesame seeds
- Pub Pretzels$9.00
cheese sauce, honey butter
- Toasted Ravioli$9.00
beef and sausage ravioli, parmesan, red sauce
Small Plates
- Bread Board Combo$13.00
rosemary and garlic focaccia, sweet brown bread, balsamic oil, whipped butter, honey butter
- Brown Bread Board$8.00
sweet brown bread, honey butter, whipped butter
- Focaccia Bread Board$8.00Out of stock
rosemary and garlic, balsamic oil, whipped butter
- Potato & Ricotta$10.00
- Roasted Broccolini$10.00
seasoned broccolini, whipped ricotta, calabrian chili paste
Sandwiches
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$15.00
blackened chicken, sauteed onion, provel cheese, toasted bun
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
breaded chicken breast, parmesan, vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, toased roll. side of vodk cream sauce.
- French Drip Sandwich$15.00
roast beef, provel, sauteed onion, toasted roll, pan drip gravy
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- Honey Hot Chicken$15.00
fried chicken, honey hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, toasted bun
- Hot Pastrami Melt$16.00
- Italian Grinder$16.00
capicola, salami, pepperoni, roast beef, mozzarella, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, italian vinaigrette, toasted roll
- Missing Link$16.00
roast beef, italian sausage, sauteed onion, provel cheese, banana pepper, toasted roll
- The Whaler$16.00
breaded cod, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar, toasted roll
Smash Burgers
- Double Cheeseburger$15.00
- Au Poivre Smash$15.00
- Bay City Smash$15.00
single patty, swiss, sauteed onion, frisco sauce, toasted bun
- Cheval Burger$15.00
single patty, cheddar, swiss, spicy mayo, bacon, onion straws, fried egg, toasted bun
- Diner Smash$15.00
single patty, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, burger sauce, toasted bun
- Gorgonzola Smash$15.00
- House Double$15.00
double patty, american, swiss, cheddar, pickle, thin sliced red onion, house burger sauce, toasted bun
- Luigi Burger$15.00
single patty, cheddar, swiss, provel, american, bacon, toasted bun
- PB & JJ Burger$15.00
single patty, swiss, bacon, salted chipotle peanut butter, jalapeno blackberry jam, toasted bun
Entrees
- Blackened Chicken Pasta$20.00
blackened chicken, cream sauce, penne noodles
- Blackened Salmon$26.00
blackened seasoning, veggie, starch
- Buffalo Mac n' Cheese$20.00
bacon mac n' cheese, buffalo fried chicken, green onion, choice of sauce
- Cacio E Pepe$20.00
- Chicken Modiga$22.00
breaded chicken breast, white wine sauce, mushroom, provel, veggie, starch
- Fish Fry Platter$18.00
breaded cod, fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, tartar
- Frenched Pork Chop$25.00
breaded bone-in pork chop, mushroom, cajun cream sauce, veggie, starch
- Gnocchi Alla Vodka$20.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken$18.00
battered fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, white bread, pickle slices, fries, mac n' cheese
- Rigationi Bolognese$20.00Out of stock
Soup & Salad
- Blackened Chicken Caesar$16.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons, blackened chicken, caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
greens, cheddar, red onion, tomato, fried chicken, buffalo sauce
- Chef$15.00
greens, provel, bacon, pepperoni, banana pepper, red onion, tomato, black olive, croutons, hard boiled egg
- Chili Con Carne - Bowl$7.00
cheddar and onion
- Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
greens, cheddar, red onion, tomato, fried chicken
- Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
greens, provel, red onion, tomato, black olive, banana pepper
- Large Caesar$11.00
- Pint of Dressing$6.00
Pint of House Dressing To-go
- Side Caesar$7.00
romaine, parmesan, black pepper, croutons, caesar dressing
- Side Salad$7.00
greens, provel, red onion, tomato, black olive, banana pepper
A La Carte Sides
Kids Club
Desserts
Extra Dressing/Sauces
NA Beverages
- Coca Cola$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Coke Zero$2.75
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Rootbeer$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Sweet Tea$2.75
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Coffee$2.75
- Decaf Coffee$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$2.75
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Pineapple Juice$2.75
- Monster Can$6.00
- Red Bull Can$5.00
- N/A Alta Amaro Soda$5.00
- N/A Onda Amaro Soda$5.00