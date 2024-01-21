2x points now for loyalty members
Cultivate Coffee- Phipps Plaza
COFFEE BAR
- Drip/Bottomless Coffee$3.50
**only served hot** Organic, Fair-Trade, Specialty Grade, in-house roasted Coffee. You're truly drinking some of the worlds best coffee. We only source the top 3% beans in the world and small batch roast them here at Cultivate. Enjoy!
- Americano$4.50
- Single Espresso Shot$1.50
- Double Espresso Shot$3.50
- Triple Espresso Shot$4.50
- Macchiato$4.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Plain Latte$5.50
- Mocha Latte$6.50
- Cortado$4.00
- Cafe Au Lait$4.99
- Organic Cold Brew$4.50
ORGANIC TEA
SIGNATURE DRINKS
- Buckshot$6.50
(typically iced) three shots of espresso with 2% milk, cream, and organic simple syrup - also delicious served hot!
- Honey Pot$6.50
espresso with almond milk, organic vanilla, and local honey (made with almond milk unless another option is chosen)
- Cinn Fall Latte$6.50
espresso with milk, organic vanilla, local honey, and fresh cinnamon
- Raw Matcha Green Tea Latte$7.50
organic raw ceremonial grade matcha green tea powder, milk, organic simple syrup and honey, served either hot or over ice.
- Lavender Matcha Green Latte$7.50
organic raw ceremonial grade matcha green tea powder, milk, organic simple syrup and lavender syrup, served either steamed or shaken iced for a foamy treat
- Chai Latte$6.50
made with local organic chai concentrate made by The Chai Box! Make it a "dirty chai" by adding espresso
- Mocha Chaga$7.50
organic super-food reishi powder & chaga powder, milk, organic chocolate syrup, honey and cinnamon (no espresso)
- Dirty Chaga$8.50
espresso, milk, superfood reishi powder & chaga powder, honey, cinnamon
- Golden Latte$7.00
organic turmeric powder, your choice of steamed milk, local honey, topped with organic fresh cinnamon • add espresso + 1
- Oat Milk & Honey Iced Espresso$6.50
espresso with oat milk, organic vanilla, and local honey (made with oat milk unless another option is selected)
- Ice Sweet Cream Cold Brew$6.50
organic cold brew coffee, fresh cream and simple syrup over ice
- CBD Iced Sweet Vanilla Cold Brew$8.50
Must be 21+ organic cold brew coffee, 10mg CBD, fresh cream and simple syrup over ice
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Blue Nectar Latte$7.00
Butterfly pea flower tea, milk, and organic vanilla sweetener. Great with an added espresso shot!
- Pom Green Tea$5.00
FRESH ROASTED COFFEE BEANS!
Grab & Go
- Chop Salad$16.00
- Taste Salad$15.00
- Ham and Swiss 12pk$25.00
- Ham and Swiss 3 pk$7.00
- Charcuterie Board$10.00
- Guac Pack$4.00
- Hummus Pack$4.00
- Hard Boiled Eggs$3.00
- Peach Yogurt 5.3oz$5.00
- Black Cherry Yogurt 5.3oz$5.00
- Blueberry Yogurt 5.3oz$5.00
- Vanilla Yogurt 5.3oz$5.00
- Strawberry Yogurt 4oz$3.00
- Vanilla Yogurt 4oz$3.00
- Black Cherry 4oz$3.00
- Blueberry 4oz$3.00
- Mixed Berry Yogurt Drink$4.00
- Strawberry Banana Yogurt Drink$4.00
- Natalies Oj$3.50
- Dasani Water$3.00
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$9.00
- Chicken Sausage Egg & Cheese$9.00
- Egg & Cheese$6.00
- Veggie Wrap$12.00
- Turkey Wrap$12.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
- Pasta Salad 8oz$4.50
- Fruit Salad$5.00
- Cheese Straws$12.00
- Parm Crisps$10.00
- Large Honey$28.00
- Small Honey$14.00
- Potato Chips$3.00