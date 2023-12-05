Culturistic Kitchen 2130 Jodeco Road
Appetizers
- Fried Salmon Bites$13.00
- Spinach Dip$10.00
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Sauteed Onions, & Blended Cheese
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Five deep fried golden cheese sticks topped with an option of grated Parmesan cheese
- Chicken Wings 6 PC$10.00
Fresh deep cut fried chicken wings.
- Chicken Wings 10 PC$16.00
- Southwestern Egg Rolls$10.00
Flour tortillas, chicken, black beans, corn, jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese, red peppers, spinach
- ATL Fried Green Tomatoes$11.00
Entrees
- Nikki's Fried Chicken$20.00
4 Whole Fried Chicken Wings marinated in fried golden brown
- Grilled New Zeland Lamb Chops$32.00
Marinated char-grilled lamb chops to perfection with a signature zip sauce.
- Ribeye Steak$32.00
- Culturistic Fried Fish$20.00
- Culturistic Salmon$20.00
- CK BBQ Ribs$20.00
- Pork Chops$18.00
Two fried or grilled pork chops with brown gravy
