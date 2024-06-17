Skip to Main content
Curry & Crust
555 N Scottsdale Rd
Curry & Crust 555 N Scottsdale Rd
555 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ 85288
Beverages
Food
Beverages
Fountain Drink
$2.99
Bottled Soft Drink
$3.99
Bottled Beer
$5.99
Indian Chai
$3.99
Mango Lassi
$4.99
Bottled Water (20 oz)
$2.49
Food
Pizza Your Way
Pizza
$9.99
House Creations
Veggie Lovers
$10.99
Meat Lovers
$10.99
Spicy Paneer Deluxe
$10.99
Chicken Tikka Deluxe
$10.99
Lamb Tikka Supreme
$10.99
Traditional Curry Eats
Chicken Korma
$16.00
Chicken Curry
$16.00
Chicken Vindaloo
$16.00
Tikka Masala
$16.00
Butter Chicken
$16.00
Butter Naan
$3.00
Garlic Naan
$4.00
Rice (Small)
$1.00
Rice (Medium)
$3.00
Rice (Large)
$4.00
Curry N Creations
Samosas
$4.99
Masala Fries
$7.99
Cheesy Garlic Sticks
$4.99
Naan Taco
$6.99
Naan Wrap
$7.99
Masala Mac N Cheese
$7.99
Masala Wings
$8.99
Desserts
Indian Ice Cream Sandwich
$5.99
Indian Ice Cream Cones
$2.99
Gulab Jamun
$3.99
Curry & Crust 555 N Scottsdale Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(602) 515-9191
555 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ 85288
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
