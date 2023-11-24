Skip to Main content
Curry in a Hurry
Pickup
ASAP
from
2900 Calloway Drive, Suite 202
0
Your order
2x points now for loyalty members
Curry in a Hurry
Delivery
Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
2900 Calloway Drive, Suite 202
Appetizer
Combos & Meals
Drinks
Delivery
Pickup
Appetizer
Veggie Samosas (3)
$2.00
Chicken Samosas (2)
$2.00
Veggie Samosas (15)
$12.00
Chicken Samosas (10)
$12.00
Combos & Meals
Bowl
$8.20
Plate
$9.70
Bigger Plate
$11.20
Drinks
Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Starry
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream
$2.50
Stubborn Classic Root Beer
$2.50
Stubborn Black Cherry
$2.50
Stubborn Lemon Berry Açaí
$2.50
Curry in a Hurry Location and Ordering Hours
(661) 459-6970
2900 Calloway Drive, Suite 202, Bakersfield, CA 93312
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement