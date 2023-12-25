Curry Masala - Louetta - NEW 7316 Louetta Road SUITE B-300
DRINKS
VITAMIN BAR
SMOOTHIES
MILK SHAKES
COCKTAILS
CLASSICS
COFFEE & TEAS
MENU
NASHTA (BREAKFAST)
BUFFET
APPETIZER
- Awesomeosas
- Traditional Pakoras
A monsoon of delight from Northern India made of gram flour batter and authentic herbs fried to perfect crispness served with homemade Mint and Tamarind Sauce (Chutney)
- Cauliflower (Gobi) 65$9.95
Fried Cauliflower Florets sautéed in our homemade sweet & tangy sauce and curry leaves garnished with green onions.
- Fried Masala CauliFlower$11.95
Tender bits of cauliflower florets seasoned with homemade batter then fried to perfection and drizzled with our famous Masala Sauce. Its delicious!
- Aloo Tikki (2 pcs)$8.95
Two crispy mashed potato croquettes made with aromatic herbs and mild garam masala spice. Served with fresh house salad and mint yogurt sauce (chutney).
- Chickpea Croquettes (4 pcs)$10.95
Four vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, lentils, herbs, and mild Indian spices served with house salad and mint yogurt sauce (chutney)
- Spring Rolls (4 pcs)$4.25
Mixed vegetables wrapped in rolls of rice paper then deep fried to perfection served with homemade sweet & tangy sauce
- Masala Fries$5.95
Crinkle cut Waffle fries seasoned with curry masala spice mix, tossed in our special blends of three chef selected house sauces then garnished with crumbled cheese and cilantro
- Fish 'n' Fries (Lahori Fish)$12.95
Tender strips of Tilapia marinated with garlic, herbs, and Lahori Masala then dipped in gram flour batter and fried to perfection. Served with waffle fries.
- Chicken Lollipops (5 pcs)$11.95
Chicken drumsticks marinated in our rich house blend of garam masala, aromatic herbs, deep fried and served with our homemade Curry Masala Sauce
- Chicken 65$10.95
Fried chunks of boneless chicken breast meat sautéed in chef’s selected spices, garlic, herbs then tossed in our homemade 65 sauce
- Curry Masalapa Kodi$11.95
Fried chunks of boneless chicken breast sautéed in chef’s selected chilies and special dry masalas tossed in our homemade Masalapa Sauce. Warning! Get ready for the burst of flavors!
- Masala Wings (6 pcs)$10.95
Juicy deep fried crispy chicken wings served with our signature sweet and tangy sauce
SNACKS
- Bhel Puri$6.95
Savory snack made of puffed rice garnished with crispy sev, red onions, cilantro, date sauce, homemade mint and tamarind chutneys.
- Mix Papri Chaat$6.95
Garbanzo beans, lentil dumpling, seasoned yogurt, potatoes, onions, cilantro, date sauce, mint and tamarind chutneys and special crisp dough wafers topped with curry masala special spice mix.
- Samosa Chaat$7.25
A hearty combination of vegetable Samosa served on a bed of famous Mix Papri Chat
- Dahi Bara$6.95
Generous sized lentil dumpling dipped in sweet yogurt, date sauce and tamarind chutney topped w/curry masala spice mix
- Pani Puri (8 pcs)$7.95
Round, puffy and crispy semolina pouches stuffed with garbanzo beans, served with mildly spicy and tangy lemon tamarind water.
- Dahi (Meethi) Puri (8 pcs)$7.25
Round, puffy and crispy shells stuffed with garbanzo beans, red onions, sweet yogurt, date sauce, mint and tamarind chutneys garnished with special spice mix.
SOUPS
SALADS & PASTA
- Tandoori Chicken Salad$10.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers tossed in our creamy house dressing topped with grilled boneless chunks of our famous Tandoori chicken.
- Aflatoon Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, green cabbage, walnuts, sliced apples, cranberries tossed in our signature tangy vinaigrette dressing garnished with cheese crumbles.
- Maharaja Pasta$11.95
Penne Pasta with creamy homemade cilantro mint sauce, sun dried tomatoes, cheese and herbs.
SIGNATURE CURRY
- Mixed Vegetable Masala$12.95
Colorful and healthy medley of eggplant, potatoes, carrots, peas & cauliflower cooked in a chef’s special tomato curry sauce.
- Bhindi 'Okra' Masala$13.95
Fresh ‘Okra’ cooked in onion and tomato. Sauce w/garlic and chef’s secret masala herbs.
- Vegetarian Thali$16.95
Generous portions of your choice of entrees. See descriptions above. Pick Any 3 Options:
- Navratan Korma$12.95
An Indian delicacy made with seasonal mixed vegetables simmered in a smooth creamy and slightly sweet tomato sauce.
- Eggplant n Potato$15.95
Also called “Baigan Aloo”. Fire-roasted eggplant simmered with diced potatoes and cooked in a rich gravy of fresh herbs, curry leaves and garam masala spices.
- Spinach ‘n’ Potato$12.95
Also known as ‘Aloo Palaak. Fresh spinach and potato cubes sautéed in a homemade. Tomato curry infused with fresh herbs and aromatic spices.
- Aloo Gobi Masala$12.95
Diced potatoes and cauliflower florets curry made with fresh tomatoes, onions and herbs. Garnished with fresh cilantro.
- Aloo Channa Masala$12.95
A blend of creamy butter soft chickpeas and stewed potato cubes simmered in garam masala-based onion and tomato gravy
- Garbanzo ‘Chole’ Curry$12.95
Punjabi Chole or Garbanzo curry is a buttery soft garbanzo bean curry cooked with mouthwatering homemade chole masala sauce enriched with selective herbs.
- Daal Makhani$12.95
Black lentils and red kidney beans cooked in a creamy and garlicky tomato onion sauce, butter and authentic Indian herbs.
- Daal Tarka$12.95
Red lentils cooked in masala sauce with authentic herbs garnished with a tarka of onions, tomatoes and cumin.
- Malai Kofta$13.95
Potato and cheese fritters simmered in an aromatic creamy tomato cashew-based curry.
- Gobi Manchurian$12.95
Crispy Cauliflower florets, green bell peppers and onions tossed in our sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
- Saag/Palak Paneer$13.95
Fresh spinach and chunks of cottage cheese simmered in creamy tomato-onion sauce, aromatic mild spices and herbs.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.95
Chunks of Indian cottage cheese simmered in a tangy, sweet, lightly spiced tomato cream sauce.
- Paneer Hara Masala$13.95
Indian Cottage cheese cubes prepared in a creamy sauce of cilantro, mint, ginger, garlic, tomato and fresh herbs. Also known as famous “Green Paneer Curry”.
- Mutter Paneer Curry$13.95
Chunks of fresh Indian cheese cooked with sweet peas in a traditional rich and flavorful masala gravy.
- Paneer Karahi$13.95
Heavenly tomato based curry infused with chef special blend of spices and herbs cooked with fresh Indian cottage cheese.
- Delhi Nihari$13.95
A stew of roasted lean beef shank simmered in garam masala slow cooked over six hours till meat is fork tender.
- Karachi Haleem$12.95
A hearty combination of lean beef, barley, wheat and several lentils, slow cooked in chef’s selected spice masala mix to form a paste-like consistency, blending the flavors of spices, meat, barley and wheat.
- Meat Balls (Koftay)$14.95
Seasoned ground beef dumplings cooked in tomato-onions based curry masala sauce flavored with aromatic herbs and spices.
- Beef Steak Curry (Pasandy)$16.95
Pot roast tender beef fillets (Pasanday) is a popular dish derived from a meal served in the court of the Mughal Emperors.
- Qeema Aloo Muttor$14.95
Ground beef simmered in tomato, onion, ginger/garlic sauce, qeema masala, herbs, stewed potatoes and snow peas.
- Butter Chicken$13.95
Boneless seasoned chicken simmered in creamy and aromatic curry of tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic and homemade herb masala mix.
- Chicken Shahi Karahi$14.95
Heavenly tomato-based curry infused with a chef’s special blend of spices & herbs cooked with your choice of bone-in or boneless chicken breast meat cooked in a traditional wok.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
Succulent pieces of boneless chicken marinated in our special blend of tandoori spices then cooked in sweet, creamy and tangy garlicky tomato sauce.
- Chicken Dehli Korma$13.95
Juicy and tender boneless chicken cooked in a delicate zesty homemade aromatic sauce of sautéed onions, tomato, and Korma masala spice.
- Chicken Hara Masala (Green Curry)$13.95
Tender pieces of boneless chicken cooked in a creamy tangy sauce made of cilantro, mint, garlic, tomato, and garam masala.
- Chicken Vindaloo Masala$14.95
Boneless chicken breast meat cooked in a special Goan, Vasai style tangy Vindaloo sauce with a blend of aromatic herbs and potatoes.
- Chicken Mughlai Masala$14.95
It's a Curry Masala’s special Curry!
- Chicken 'Yummy in my Tummy’ Curry$13.95
Boneless chicken breast meat cooked in a rich gravy of tomatoes, onions, curry leaves, and herbs cooked in coconut oil and tamarind sauce. A must-try!
- Chilli Chicken$11.95
Chunks of boneless chicken tossed in our special sweet, spicy, slightly sour chilli sauce and fresh bell peppers garnished with green onions.
- Chicken Rogan Gosht$13.95
Boneless succulent chicken breast meat cooked in a hearty combination of aromatic rich spices and herbs cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce and packs a serious flavor punch.
- Murgh Cholay Masala$13.95
Masala Boneless chicken breast chunks cooked with buttery soft garbanzo beans masala gravy and herbs garnished with fresh cilantro.
- Chicken Achari Masala$13.95
Juicy and tender cubes of boneless chicken breast meat cooked in chef's special tangy smoky pickled flavored sauce with onions, tomatoes, and herbs.
- Chicken Palak Gosht$13.95
Nutrient-packed spinach puree cooked with boneless pieces of chicken breast meat in fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and aromatic Indian herbs.
- Chicken Manchurian$13.95
Boneless succulent chicken chunks simmered with bell peppers and onion in our famous Manchurian sauce.
- Chicken Nihari$14.95
A stew of roasted bone-in chicken simmered in garam masala slow cooked over six hours till meat is fork tender.
- Shahi Karahi$16.95
Heavenly tomato-based curry infused with a chef’s special blend of spices & herbs cooked with goat meat in a traditional wok.
- Goat Korma curry$15.95
Juicy and tender goat meat cooked in a delicate zesty homemade aromatic sauce of sautéed onions, tomato, and Korma masala spice.
- Goat Hara Masala (Green Curry)$15.95
Tender pieces of goat meat cooked in a creamy tangy sauce made of cilantro, mint, garlic, tomato, and garam masala.
- Goat Vindaloo Masala$15.95
Tender juicy goat meat cooked in a special Goan, Vasai style tangy Vindaloo sauce with a blend of aromatic herbs and potatoes.
- Goat Mughlai Masala$15.95
It's a Curry Masala’s special Curry!
- Goat 'Yummy in my Tummy’ Curry$15.95
Tender goat meat cooked in a rich gravy of tomatoes, onions, curry leaves, and herbs cooked in coconut oil and tamarind sauce. A must-try!
- Goat Rogan Gosht$15.95
Tender goat meat cooked in a hearty combination of aromatic rich spices and herbs cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce and packs a serious flavor punch.
- Goat Achari Masala$15.95
Juicy and tender goat meat cooked in chef's special tangy smoky pickled flavored sauce with onions, tomatoes, and herbs.
- Goat Palak Gosht$14.95
Nutrient-packed spinach puree cooked with tender goat meat in fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and aromatic Indian herbs.
- Shrimp Shahi Karahi$18.95
Heavenly tomato-based curry infused with a chef’s special blend of spices & herbs cooked with shrimps in a traditional wok.
- Shrimp Dehli Korma$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in a delicate zesty homemade aromatic sauce of sautéed onions, tomato, and Korma masala spice.
- Shrimp Hara Masala (Green Curry)$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in a creamy tangy sauce made of cilantro, mint, garlic, tomato, and garam masala.
- Shrimp Vindaloo Masala$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in a special Goan, Vasai style tangy Vindaloo sauce with a blend of aromatic herbs and potatoes.
- Shrimp Mughlai Masala$15.95
It's a Curry Masala’s special Curry!
- Goan Tilapia Curry$15.95
A rich flavorful coconut-based creamy gravy enhanced with curry leaves and chef’s secret spices from Goan region of India. Cooked with Tilapia.
- Goan Shrimp Curry$15.95
A rich flavorful coconut-based creamy gravy enhanced with curry leaves and chef’s secret spices from Goan region of India. Cooked with Wild-caught shrimp.
- Shrimp 'Yummy in my Tummy’ Curry$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in a rich gravy of tomatoes, onions, curry leaves, and herbs cooked in coconut oil and tamarind sauce. A must-try!
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp marinated in our special blend of tandoori spices and then cooked in sweet, creamy, and tangy garlicky tomato sauce.
- Chilli Shrimp$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp tossed in our special sweet, spicy, slightly sour chilli sauce and fresh bell peppers garnished with green onions.
- Shrimp Rogan Gosht$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in a hearty combination of aromatic rich spices and herbs cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce and packs a serious flavor punch.
- Shrimp Achari Masala$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in chef's special tangy smoky pickled flavored sauce with onions, tomatoes, and herbs.
- Shrimp Palak$15.95
Nutrient-packed spinach puree cooked with wild-caught shrimp in fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and aromatic Indian herbs.
- Shrimp Manchurian$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp simmered with bell peppers and onion in our famous Manchurian sauce.
BIRYANI
SIGNATURE GRILL
- Masala Goat Chops (4pcs)$17.95
Tender mouthwatering goat chops richly marinated in authentic garam masala spices. A must try!
- Chapli Kabobs (2 pcs)$12.95
Ground beef patties seasoned with authentic Peshawari spices, pomegranate seeds, cumin and herbs then cooked to perfection.
- Chicken Tikka Boti$10.95
Tender and juicy chunks of boneless chicken breast meat marinated with special mild garam masala spice, lemon juice, and garlicky yogurt.
- Beef Tikka Boti$11.95
Tender and juicy chunks of beef marinated with special mild garam masala spice, lemon juice, and garlicky yogurt.
- Chicken Malai Boti$11.95
Fork tender chunks of boneless chicken breast marinated with a creamy paste of herbs and special mild bbq masala spice.
- Chicken Haryali Boti$11.95
Tender chunks of boneless chicken breast marinated with fresh cilantro/mint, yogurt and special pepper masala spices.
- Chicken Tikka
Tender bone-in chicken marinated in home- made mild spices and herbs then chargrilled to perfection.
- Tandoori Chicken$13.95
Juicy and Tender pieces of bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice & Chef’s mild mouthwatering tandoori spices.
- Grilled Tandoori Tilapia$14.95
Wild-caught tilapia marinated overnight with fish masala spice, lemon juice & herbs, then grilled to perfection.
- Beef Seekh Kabobs$11.95
Two skewers of ground beef infused with cilantro, onions, garam masala spices then grilled to perfection.
- Chicken Reshmi Kabobs$10.95
Two skewers of ground chicken marinated with fresh cilantro, cumin, and mild masala spices.
- Beef Bihari Kabobs$11.95
Tender beef fillet marinated w/fried onions, spices, yogurt, papaya then threaded through a skewer and chargrilled to perfection.
- Lamb Shank (Peshawari)$17.95
Delight of Northwest Pakistan; Fork Tender oven roasted lamb shank simmered for at least 24 hours in special garam masala and saffron spice.
- Chicken Lovers Platter$16.95
Delicious and mouthwatering combination of Chicken Reshmi Kabob & Chicken Tikka Boti served with house salad.
- Beef Kabobs Platter$18.95
Hearty combination of Beef Seekh Kabob & Beef Tikka Boti served with house salad.
- Gosht Khor Platter (Feeds 2+)$29.95
Generous portions of sizzling Chicken Reshmi Kabob, Beef Seekh Kabob, Chicken Tikka Boti, Malai and Haryali Boti served with house salad.
WRAPS
- Chicken Malai Boti Wrap$9.95
- Chicken Tikka Boti Wrap$8.95
Tender and juicy chunks of boneless chicken breast meat marinated with special mild garam masala spice.
- Crispy Chickpea Wrap$9.95
Handcrafted vegetarian patties of garbanzo beans, lentils, herbs and indian spices.
- Chicken Mayo Wrap$8.95
Chunks of boneless chicken seasoned in creamy yogurt and spices topped with our signature garlicy mayo sauce.
- Chicken Reshmi Kabob Wrap$8.95
Skewer of ground chicken marinated with fresh cilantro, cumin, yogurt and mild masala spices.
- Beef Seekh Kabob Wrap$9.95
Skewer of ground meat infused w/ cilantro, onions, garam masala spices then grilled to perfection.
- Beef Bihari Wrap$10.95
Tender meat fillet marinated with fried onions, spices, yogurt, papaya and special masala spice then grilled to perfection.
- Beef Tikka Boti Wrap$8.95
Tender and juicy chunks of beef marinated with special mild garam masala spice.
BURGERS
- Karachi Burger$11.95
A half pound of juicy homemade beef masala patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese and our house sauce.
- Chapli Kabob Burger$11.95
Ground beef patty seasoned with authentic Peshawari spices, pomegranate seeds, cumin and herbs topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions.
- Aloo Tikki Burger$9.95
Golden brown crispy patty of mashed potatoes, garlic, fresh cilantro, garam masala topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
- Crispy Chickpea Burger$11.95
Handcrafted vegetarian patty of garbanzo beans, lentils and herbs topped w/coleslaw, tomatoes and garlicky sauce.
KIDS
- Chicken Tenders (3 pes)$6.95
Served with fries and ketchup.
- Chicken Nuggets (6pes)$6.95
Served with fries and ketchup.
- Grilled Chicken Burger$8.95
Grilled chicken patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and garlic sauce. Served with waffle fries.
- Junior Burger$8.95
Homemade beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and house sauce. Served with waffle fries.
NAAN
- Plain Naan$1.75
- Butter Naan$1.95
- Garlic Naan$2.25
- Cilantro Naan$2.25
- Tawa Paratha$2.75
Tawa Paratha Multi-layered, flaky whole wheat bread cooked on iron skillet.
- Taftan$2.75
Flat bread made with milk, yogurt and eggs baked in a clay oven.
- Shermal$2.75
Mildly sweet naan made out of flour baked in a tandoor oven.
DESSERT
- Signature Ice Cream$4.95
Available flavors are Mango, Pistacchio, Tutti Frutti and Pan.
- Shahi Kulfi Plate$4.25
A must try all-time favorite Indian ice cream made of condensed milk. Available flavors are Malai, Mango, and Pistachio.
- Ghulab Jamun$4.95
Dry milk balls sautéed in an aromatic rose syrup.
- Ras Malai$5.95
Spongy, light cheese balls dipped in creamy milk sauce topped with crushed pistachios.
- Tiramisu$5.75
Flavored ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with cocoa and mascarpone cheese.
- Rice Pudding$4.75
Combination of whole milk, sweetened rice & cinnamon sprinkled w/nuts. Served warm.
- Gajar Ka Halwa$6.95
Grated carrots pudding served warm. Garnished with pistachios and almonds.
- Masala Mithai Chaat$5.75
A hearty combination of grated carrot pudding, Ghulab Jamun, assorted nuts, garnished with dried milk cheese. Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
SIDES/EXTRA
CATERING
APPETIZER
- Awesomeosas
- Traditional Pakoras
A monsoon of delight from Northern India made of gram flour batter and authentic herbs fried to perfect crispness served with homemade Mint and Tamarind Sauce (Chutney)
- Paneer Pakoras$11.95
Slices of Paneer (Indian Cheese) coated in a special chef's special batter & Indian herbs, fried to perfection, served with mint yogurt and tamarind sauce (chutney)
- Cauliflower (Gobi) 65$9.95
Fried Cauliflower Florets sautéed in our homemade sweet & tangy sauce and curry leaves garnished with green onions.
- Fried Masala CauliFlower$11.95
Tender bits of cauliflower florets seasoned with homemade batter then fried to perfection and drizzled with our famous Masala Sauce. Its delicious!
- Aloo Tikki (2 pcs)$8.95
Two crispy mashed potato croquettes made with aromatic herbs and mild garam masala spice. Served with fresh house salad and mint yogurt sauce (chutney).
- Chickpea Croquettes (4 pcs)$10.95
Four vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, lentils, herbs, and mild Indian spices served with house salad and mint yogurt sauce (chutney)
- Spring Rolls (4 pcs)$4.25
Mixed vegetables wrapped in rolls of rice paper then deep fried to perfection served with homemade sweet & tangy sauce
- Masala Fries$5.95
Crinkle cut Waffle fries seasoned with curry masala spice mix, tossed in our special blends of three chef selected house sauces then garnished with crumbled cheese and cilantro
- Chicken Pakora$9.95
Juicy and tender chunks of boneless chicken breast coated in gram flour batter & Indian herbs, fried to perfection, served with mint yogurt and tamarind sauce (chutney)
- Fish 'n' Fries (Lahori Fish)$12.95
Tender strips of Tilapia marinated with garlic, herbs, and Lahori Masala then dipped in gram flour batter and fried to perfection. Served with waffle fries.
- Chicken Lollipops (5 pcs)$11.95
Chicken drumsticks marinated in our rich house blend of garam masala, aromatic herbs, deep fried and served with our homemade Curry Masala Sauce
- Chicken 65$10.95
Fried chunks of boneless chicken breast meat sautéed in chef’s selected spices, garlic, herbs then tossed in our homemade 65 sauce
- Curry Masalapa Kodi$11.95
Fried chunks of boneless chicken breast sautéed in chef’s selected chilies and special dry masalas tossed in our homemade Masalapa Sauce. Warning! Get ready for the burst of flavors!
- Masala Wings (6 pcs)$10.95
Juicy deep fried crispy chicken wings served with our signature sweet and tangy sauce
- Chicken Samosa (12 Pcs)$18.00
SIGNATURE CURRY
- Mixed Vegetable Masala$12.95
Colorful and healthy medley of eggplant, potatoes, carrots, peas & cauliflower cooked in a chef’s special tomato curry sauce.
- Bhindi 'Okra' Masala$13.95
Fresh ‘Okra’ cooked in onion and tomato. Sauce w/garlic and chef’s secret masala herbs.
- Vegetarian Thali$16.95
Generous portions of your choice of entrees. See descriptions above. Pick Any 3 Options:
- Navratan Korma$12.95
An Indian delicacy made with seasonal mixed vegetables simmered in a smooth creamy and slightly sweet tomato sauce.
- Eggplant n Potato$15.95
Also called “Baigan Aloo”. Fire-roasted eggplant simmered with diced potatoes and cooked in a rich gravy of fresh herbs, curry leaves and garam masala spices.
- Spinach ‘n’ Potato$12.95
Also known as ‘Aloo Palaak. Fresh spinach and potato cubes sautéed in a homemade. Tomato curry infused with fresh herbs and aromatic spices.
- Aloo Gobi Masala$12.95
Diced potatoes and cauliflower florets curry made with fresh tomatoes, onions and herbs. Garnished with fresh cilantro.
- Aloo Channa Masala$12.95
A blend of creamy butter soft chickpeas and stewed potato cubes simmered in garam masala-based onion and tomato gravy
- Garbanzo ‘Chole’ Curry$12.95
Punjabi Chole or Garbanzo curry is a buttery soft garbanzo bean curry cooked with mouthwatering homemade chole masala sauce enriched with selective herbs.
- Daal Makhani$12.95
Black lentils and red kidney beans cooked in a creamy and garlicky tomato onion sauce, butter and authentic Indian herbs.
- Daal Tarka$12.95
Red lentils cooked in masala sauce with authentic herbs garnished with a tarka of onions, tomatoes and cumin.
- Malai Kofta$13.95
Potato and cheese fritters simmered in an aromatic creamy tomato cashew-based curry.
- Gobi Manchurian$12.95
Crispy Cauliflower florets, green bell peppers and onions tossed in our sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
- Saag/Palak Paneer$13.95
Fresh spinach and chunks of cottage cheese simmered in creamy tomato-onion sauce, aromatic mild spices and herbs.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.95
Chunks of Indian cottage cheese simmered in a tangy, sweet, lightly spiced tomato cream sauce.
- Paneer Hara Masala$13.95
Indian Cottage cheese cubes prepared in a creamy sauce of cilantro, mint, ginger, garlic, tomato and fresh herbs. Also known as famous “Green Paneer Curry”.
- Mutter Paneer Curry$13.95
Chunks of fresh Indian cheese cooked with sweet peas in a traditional rich and flavorful masala gravy.
- Paneer Karahi$13.95
Heavenly tomato based curry infused with chef special blend of spices and herbs cooked with fresh Indian cottage cheese.
- Delhi Nihari$13.95
A stew of roasted lean beef shank simmered in garam masala slow cooked over six hours till meat is fork tender.
- Karachi Haleem$12.95
A hearty combination of lean beef, barley, wheat and several lentils, slow cooked in chef’s selected spice masala mix to form a paste-like consistency, blending the flavors of spices, meat, barley and wheat.
- Meat Balls (Koftay)$14.95
Seasoned ground beef dumplings cooked in tomato-onions based curry masala sauce flavored with aromatic herbs and spices.
- Beef Steak Curry (Pasandy)$16.95
Pot roast tender beef fillets (Pasanday) is a popular dish derived from a meal served in the court of the Mughal Emperors.
- Qeema Aloo Muttor$14.95
Ground beef simmered in tomato, onion, ginger/garlic sauce, qeema masala, herbs, stewed potatoes and snow peas.
- Butter Chicken$13.95
Boneless seasoned chicken simmered in creamy and aromatic curry of tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic and homemade herb masala mix.
- Chicken Shahi Karahi$14.95
Heavenly tomato-based curry infused with a chef’s special blend of spices & herbs cooked with your choice of bone-in or boneless chicken breast meat cooked in a traditional wok.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
Succulent pieces of boneless chicken marinated in our special blend of tandoori spices then cooked in sweet, creamy and tangy garlicky tomato sauce.
- Chicken Dehli Korma$13.95
Juicy and tender boneless chicken cooked in a delicate zesty homemade aromatic sauce of sautéed onions, tomato, and Korma masala spice.
- Chicken Hara Masala (Green Curry)$13.95
Tender pieces of boneless chicken cooked in a creamy tangy sauce made of cilantro, mint, garlic, tomato, and garam masala.
- Chicken Vindaloo Masala$14.95
Boneless chicken breast meat cooked in a special Goan, Vasai style tangy Vindaloo sauce with a blend of aromatic herbs and potatoes.
- Chicken Mughlai Masala$14.95
It's a Curry Masala’s special Curry!
- Chicken 'Yummy in my Tummy’ Curry$13.95
Boneless chicken breast meat cooked in a rich gravy of tomatoes, onions, curry leaves, and herbs cooked in coconut oil and tamarind sauce. A must-try!
- Chilli Chicken$11.95
Chunks of boneless chicken tossed in our special sweet, spicy, slightly sour chilli sauce and fresh bell peppers garnished with green onions.
- Chicken Rogan Gosht$13.95
Boneless succulent chicken breast meat cooked in a hearty combination of aromatic rich spices and herbs cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce and packs a serious flavor punch.
- Murgh Cholay Masala$13.95
Masala Boneless chicken breast chunks cooked with buttery soft garbanzo beans masala gravy and herbs garnished with fresh cilantro.
- Chicken Achari Masala$13.95
Juicy and tender cubes of boneless chicken breast meat cooked in chef's special tangy smoky pickled flavored sauce with onions, tomatoes, and herbs.
- Chicken Palak Gosht$13.95
Nutrient-packed spinach puree cooked with boneless pieces of chicken breast meat in fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and aromatic Indian herbs.
- Chicken Manchurian$13.95
Boneless succulent chicken chunks simmered with bell peppers and onion in our famous Manchurian sauce.
- Chicken Nihari$14.95
A stew of roasted bone-in chicken simmered in garam masala slow cooked over six hours till meat is fork tender.
- Shahi Karahi$16.95
Heavenly tomato-based curry infused with a chef’s special blend of spices & herbs cooked with goat meat in a traditional wok.
- Goat Korma curry$15.95
Juicy and tender goat meat cooked in a delicate zesty homemade aromatic sauce of sautéed onions, tomato, and Korma masala spice.
- Goat Hara Masala (Green Curry)$15.95
Tender pieces of goat meat cooked in a creamy tangy sauce made of cilantro, mint, garlic, tomato, and garam masala.
- Goat Vindaloo Masala$15.95
Tender juicy goat meat cooked in a special Goan, Vasai style tangy Vindaloo sauce with a blend of aromatic herbs and potatoes.
- Goat Mughlai Masala$15.95
It's a Curry Masala’s special Curry!
- Goat 'Yummy in my Tummy’ Curry$15.95
Tender goat meat cooked in a rich gravy of tomatoes, onions, curry leaves, and herbs cooked in coconut oil and tamarind sauce. A must-try!
- Goat Rogan Gosht$15.95
Tender goat meat cooked in a hearty combination of aromatic rich spices and herbs cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce and packs a serious flavor punch.
- Goat Achari Masala$15.95
Juicy and tender goat meat cooked in chef's special tangy smoky pickled flavored sauce with onions, tomatoes, and herbs.
- Goat Palak Gosht$14.95
Nutrient-packed spinach puree cooked with tender goat meat in fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and aromatic Indian herbs.
- Shrimp Shahi Karahi$18.95
Heavenly tomato-based curry infused with a chef’s special blend of spices & herbs cooked with shrimps in a traditional wok.
- Shrimp Dehli Korma$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in a delicate zesty homemade aromatic sauce of sautéed onions, tomato, and Korma masala spice.
- Shrimp Hara Masala (Green Curry)$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in a creamy tangy sauce made of cilantro, mint, garlic, tomato, and garam masala.
- Shrimp Vindaloo Masala$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in a special Goan, Vasai style tangy Vindaloo sauce with a blend of aromatic herbs and potatoes.
- Shrimp Mughlai Masala$15.95
It's a Curry Masala’s special Curry!
- Goan Tilapia Curry$15.95
A rich flavorful coconut-based creamy gravy enhanced with curry leaves and chef’s secret spices from Goan region of India. Cooked with Tilapia.
- Goan Shrimp Curry$15.95
A rich flavorful coconut-based creamy gravy enhanced with curry leaves and chef’s secret spices from Goan region of India. Cooked with Wild-caught shrimp.
- Shrimp 'Yummy in my Tummy’ Curry$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in a rich gravy of tomatoes, onions, curry leaves, and herbs cooked in coconut oil and tamarind sauce. A must-try!
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp marinated in our special blend of tandoori spices and then cooked in sweet, creamy, and tangy garlicky tomato sauce.
- Chilli Shrimp$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp tossed in our special sweet, spicy, slightly sour chilli sauce and fresh bell peppers garnished with green onions.
- Shrimp Rogan Gosht$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in a hearty combination of aromatic rich spices and herbs cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce and packs a serious flavor punch.
- Shrimp Achari Masala$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp cooked in chef's special tangy smoky pickled flavored sauce with onions, tomatoes, and herbs.
- Shrimp Palak$15.95
Nutrient-packed spinach puree cooked with wild-caught shrimp in fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and aromatic Indian herbs.
- Shrimp Manchurian$15.95
Wild-caught shrimp simmered with bell peppers and onion in our famous Manchurian sauce.
BIRYANI
SNACKS
- Bhel Puri$6.95
Savory snack made of puffed rice garnished with crispy sev, red onions, cilantro, date sauce, homemade mint and tamarind chutneys.
- Mix Papri Chaat$6.95
Garbanzo beans, lentil dumpling, seasoned yogurt, potatoes, onions, cilantro, date sauce, mint and tamarind chutneys and special crisp dough wafers topped with curry masala special spice mix.
- Samosa Chaat$7.25
A hearty combination of vegetable Samosa served on a bed of famous Mix Papri Chat
- Dahi Bara$6.95
Generous sized lentil dumpling dipped in sweet yogurt, date sauce and tamarind chutney topped w/curry masala spice mix
- Pani Puri (8 pcs)$7.95
Round, puffy and crispy semolina pouches stuffed with garbanzo beans, served with mildly spicy and tangy lemon tamarind water.
- Dahi (Meethi) Puri (8 pcs)$7.25
Round, puffy and crispy shells stuffed with garbanzo beans, red onions, sweet yogurt, date sauce, mint and tamarind chutneys garnished with special spice mix.
GRILL
- Masala Goat Chops (4pcs)$17.95
Tender mouthwatering goat chops richly marinated in authentic garam masala spices. A must try!
- Chapli Kabobs (2 pcs)$12.95
Ground beef patties seasoned with authentic Peshawari spices, pomegranate seeds, cumin and herbs then cooked to perfection.
- Chicken Tikka Boti$10.95
Tender and juicy chunks of boneless chicken breast meat marinated with special mild garam masala spice, lemon juice, and garlicky yogurt.
- Chicken Malai Boti$11.95
Fork tender chunks of boneless chicken breast marinated with a creamy paste of herbs and special mild bbq masala spice.
- Chicken Haryali Boti$11.95
Tender chunks of boneless chicken breast marinated with fresh cilantro/mint, yogurt and special pepper masala spices.
- Chicken Tikka
Tender bone-in chicken marinated in home- made mild spices and herbs then chargrilled to perfection.
- Tandoori Chicken$13.95
Juicy and Tender pieces of bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice & Chef’s mild mouthwatering tandoori spices.
- Grilled Tandoori Tilapia$14.95
Wild-caught tilapia marinated overnight with fish masala spice, lemon juice & herbs, then grilled to perfection.
- Beef Seekh Kabobs$11.95
Two skewers of ground beef infused with cilantro, onions, garam masala spices then grilled to perfection.
- Chicken Reshmi Kabobs$10.95
Two skewers of ground chicken marinated with fresh cilantro, cumin, and mild masala spices.
- Beef Bihari Kabobs$11.95
Tender beef fillet marinated w/fried onions, spices, yogurt, papaya then threaded through a skewer and chargrilled to perfection.
- Lamb Shank (Peshawari)$17.95
Delight of Northwest Pakistan; Fork Tender oven roasted lamb shank simmered for at least 24 hours in special garam masala and saffron spice.
- Chicken Lovers Platter$16.95
Delicious and mouthwatering combination of Chicken Reshmi Kabob & Chicken Tikka Boti served with house salad.
- Beef Kabobs Platter$18.95
Hearty combination of Beef Seekh Kabob & Beef Tikka Boti served with house salad.
- Gosht Khor Platter (Feeds 2+)$29.95
Generous portions of sizzling Chicken Reshmi Kabob, Beef Seekh Kabob, Chicken Tikka Boti, Malai and Haryali Boti served with house salad.
- Beef Tikka Boti$11.95
Tender and juicy chunks of beef marinated with special mild garam masala spice, lemon juice, and garlicky yogurt.
NAAN
- Plain Naan$1.75
- Butter Naan$1.95
- Garlic Naan$2.25
- Cilantro Naan$2.25
- Tawa Paratha$2.75
Tawa Paratha Multi-layered, flaky whole wheat bread cooked on iron skillet.
- Taftan$2.75
Flat bread made with milk, yogurt and eggs baked in a clay oven.
- Shermal$2.75
Mildly sweet naan made out of flour baked in a tandoor oven.
BURGERS
- Karachi Burger$11.95
A half pound of juicy homemade beef masala patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese and our house sauce.
- Chapli Kabob Burger$11.95
Ground beef patty seasoned with authentic Peshawari spices, pomegranate seeds, cumin and herbs topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions.
- Aloo Tikki Burger$9.95
Golden brown crispy patty of mashed potatoes, garlic, fresh cilantro, garam masala topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
- Crispy Chickpea Burger$11.95
Handcrafted vegetarian patty of garbanzo beans, lentils and herbs topped w/coleslaw, tomatoes and garlicky sauce.
WRAPS
- Chicken Malai Boti Wrap$9.95
- Chicken Tikka Boti Wrap$8.95
Tender and juicy chunks of boneless chicken breast meat marinated with special mild garam masala spice.
- Crispy Chickpea Wrap$9.95
Handcrafted vegetarian patties of garbanzo beans, lentils, herbs and indian spices.
- Chicken Mayo Wrap$8.95
Chunks of boneless chicken seasoned in creamy yogurt and spices topped with our signature garlicy mayo sauce.
- Chicken Reshmi Kabob Wrap$8.95
Skewer of ground chicken marinated with fresh cilantro, cumin, yogurt and mild masala spices.
- Beef Seekh Kabob Wrap$9.95
Skewer of ground meat infused w/ cilantro, onions, garam masala spices then grilled to perfection.
- Beef Bihari Wrap$10.95
Tender meat fillet marinated with fried onions, spices, yogurt, papaya and special masala spice then grilled to perfection.
- Beef Tikka Boti Wrap$8.95
Tender and juicy chunks of beef marinated with special mild garam masala spice.
DESSERT
- Signature Ice Cream$4.95
Available flavors are Mango, Pistacchio, Tutti Frutti and Pan.
- Shahi Kulfi Plate$4.25
A must try all-time favorite Indian ice cream made of condensed milk. Available flavors are Malai, Mango, and Pistachio.
- Ghulab Jamun$4.95
Dry milk balls sautéed in an aromatic rose syrup.
- Ras Malai$5.95
Spongy, light cheese balls dipped in creamy milk sauce topped with crushed pistachios.
- Tiramisu$5.75
Flavored ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with cocoa and mascarpone cheese.
- Rice Pudding$4.75
Combination of whole milk, sweetened rice & cinnamon sprinkled w/nuts. Served warm.
- Gajar Ka Halwa$6.95
Grated carrots pudding served warm. Garnished with pistachios and almonds.
- Masala Mithai Chaat$5.75
A hearty combination of grated carrot pudding, Ghulab Jamun, assorted nuts, garnished with dried milk cheese. Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.